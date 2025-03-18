Strabane Mills speciality feed for pedigree livestock and pets

STRABANE Mills, originally known as ‘Robert Smyth & Sons Strabane Ltd’, has been a family-run business for 135 years.

Their speciality feed mill is based at 3 Art Road, Artigarvan, in Co Tyrone and their Managing Director is Tim Traill.

Strabane Mills employs 12 people and manufactures 20,000 tonnes of speciality feed for pedigree livestock and pets. This innovative Tyrone firm produces animal feed and pet food by cooking and flaking maize at high temperatures. It has a popular Facebook page with 1,500 followers which highlights award-winning pedigree breeders using their hi-spec feed.

Tim Traill is also a well-known consultant in energy and renewables and 20 years ago he installed a biomass steam boiler which cut the feed mill fuel costs by 75% and reduced its environmental impact. The biomass boiler generates the steam required for the production process.

80T V-Mac silo for Strabane Mills being admired by Tim Traill, Managing Director and Fergal Shery, Sales Manager McAree Engineering. (Pic: Freelance)

The boiler burns wood chips, a renewable energy source with zero carbon output. It has been recently upgraded and on an annual basis it reduced carbon output by 283 tonnes and saved over 400,000 litres of oil.

Mr Traill said: “We realised that converting to renewable energy would deliver major environmental and cost efficiencies on ever-rising fuel prices. We’re focused on continuing to serve our customers for many years to come and with that we are constantly upgrading and modernising our mill here in Artigarvan.”

He said that “livestock farmers are taking far more care in what they feed their valuable pedigree stock every day. The process of getting the right blend of feed for your livestock has become a lot more scientific and it can be a complex procedure”.

At Strabane Mills, raw cereals are steam cooked then rolled and flaked. The process improves the taste, texture and visual appeal, making it attractive to livestock and pets; it also improves the digestibility of the finished feed thus enhancing its nutritional value.

According to Mr Traill: “We have been manufacturing flaked cereals for over 65 years but we’ve recently recognised the demand for a superior form of flake to be introduced into the increasingly varied blends and mixes of animal feed we manufacture. Since then we have focussed our resources on refining the flaking process of barley, maize, beans and peas to make it ideal for our customer’s needs.”

He went on: “Through research-based investment, we built a state-of-the-art flaking plant where application of the latest techniques has resulted in a product of the highest quality. We are now the only mill exclusively dedicated to steam-cooked flaking in Ireland.”

Strabane Mills recently installed a new 80t feed silo manufactured by McAree Engineering in Co Monaghan. They already had five other 70t feed silos but needed the extra storage to cope with their increasing sales and associated extra storage for feed ingredients.

According to Mr Traill: “We prefer the V-Mac Silos because of their long life, good design and because they are well made.”

V-Mac silos are constructed using Magizinc, a modern steel that provides extremely high levels of protection against corrosion and with exclusive interlocked forming is incredibly strong. The rolled body construction ensures a smooth inside wall helping excellent product flow, with super-strength and a long life. Over the last 75 years McAree has an excellent reputation for quality, value, and customer service. McAree now has one of the most modern manufacturing facilities in Europe and the business employs 180 people from both sides of the border in three factory units.

Their focus is on the design and manufacture of sheet metal fabrication solutions for the agri and industrial sectors.

According to Fergal Sherry, Sales Manager: “McAree Engineering is committed to the highest quality of engineering – from design to fabrication, delivery and project management. We are proud to have achieved the Certification of CE Marking (EN1090) up to and including Execution Class 2 (EXC2).”

According to Tim Traill: “The process of getting the right blend of feed for your livestock has become a lot more scientific and it can be a complex procedure. Strabane Mills Ltd provides many of its coarse rations to a large customer base throughout the 32 counties and Britain, including the Isle of Man.

“We produce a special range of cooked coarse rations which are used by farmers who have pedigree show cattle and sheep. This is a quality product used in the high end of the market.

“The cattle line begins with a ‘Special Coarse Calf Feed’ which can be fed from two weeks and is formulated to promote early-stage key development. The next stage is ‘Calf Grower’ which is formulated to promote good growth and bone development. ‘Code 18’ is our Premier show diet, formulated to promote weight gain, used by many top breeders.

Award-winning pedigree customers

Prominent customers include James McKay, the well know Limousin breeder, and Graham Foster, the award-winning Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, sheep breeder.

James McKay and his wife Lynne farm 130 pedigree Limousin cows in Maghera, Co Derry. He regularly sells breeding stock at premier sales in Carlisle. Some of his recent achievements include Ampertaine Shanghai sold in October 2022 for 20,000 guineas, and Ampertaine Senator won Overall Supreme Champion at Carlisle in February 2023 and sold for 25,000 guineas. Also at the same sale, Ampertaine Squire made 20,000 guineas. Ampertaine Superstition sold during May 2023 for 27,000 guineas and won Senior Champion. Just recently in Carlisle, during February 2025, James sold three bulls for an average price of £14,000.

The Ladies in Red Show and Sale in Ballymena last August was sponsored by Norbrook and the award for the best overall heifer went to James McKay. James claimed the junior championship and supreme overall Ladies in Red plaudits for the second year in succession with Amperaine UJlo. His nine-month-old Ampertaine UJlo came under the hammer at 20,000gns, selling to Tony and Jo Smith for the Smithy Herd based at Jacobstow in Cornwall.

At the 2024 regional Limousin sale in Ballymena last May the supreme champion Ampertaine Teus ET from James McKay in Maghera sold for 17,000gns, setting a new breed record for a bull sold at an auction in Northern Ireland.

James McKay also had a successful trip last year to the BLCS 40th spring sale in Carlisle, achieving 22,000gns with his senior champion Ampertaine Tornado. Ampertaine Texas secured the reserve intermediate championship and sold for 14,000gns.

“All of these animals are fed on Code 18 before sale and is a testament to the quality of the feed.”

Balmoral Show sheep champions

Graham and Hannah Foster, owners of the Springhill Charollais flock, are committed to achieving the highest levels of performance from all of their sheep.

According to Graham: “We run 350-crossbred ewes in tandem with 25 pedigree Charollais females and 20 pedigree Suffolk ewes.” The Fosters’ Charollais ewes started lambing early in December, with most being embryo lambs which make up the main sale lambs for the 2025 season.”

This year, to celebrate 15 years since the establishment of the Springhill Charollais flock, Graham will be holding an online timed production sale to include all ewe lambs from this main batch of embryos as well as all Springhill Charollais gimmers to be offered for sale in 2025.

The sale will be held on Marteye from April 25-27.

Another batch of embryo lambs are born the first week of January, which includes pedigree Charollais and Suffolk lambs and also the hybrid lambs which have been becoming more and more popular with their customers every year. Pedigree Charollais and Suffolk ewes are mated to Texel rams to produce Chartex and Suftex lambs.

The ewe lambs from these matings are mainly sold for showing. With many ending up in the top lineups in commercial sheep classes throughout Ireland.

Graham Foster will look back on Balmoral Show 2019 for years to come as possibly one of the best agricultural events he ever participated in. They won the Charollais breed Championship with a homebred gimmer from his Springhill flock. Not to be outdone her full ET sister was awarded the Reserve Championship.

These outstanding females are sired by Robleston Superman and out of a homebred ewe that goes back to a Tullyear ram. Their baby sister also stood top of the line in the ewe lamb class.

The Foster Champion, ‘Springhill Tina Turner,’ won the coveted sheep interbreed Championship. This in itself is an award that many breeders have tried their whole life to win.