Straight down the centre line into 2023 at Laurel View

The weather was kind enough to allow competitors to travel safely from various parts of the province to compete.

Coreen Abernethy and Ivor Harper gave up their time and expertise to judge the competitors and their scores resulted in the placings detailed below.

Hopefully all the competitors are pleased with their performances, but especially Joanna McNamee, Caryn Walker, Louise Beggs, Ian McCluggage and Dale Roberts for earning red rosettes.

Dale Roberts and Rua take first and third place in the Open class - Photo by Equi-Tog

The Winter Dressage comes to a conclusion on Sunday 12th March.

Entries for the final competition of this league are open up until noon on Thursday 9th March, check out www.laurelview.co.uk for the full competition details.

Results

Winter Dressage League (4 of 6)

Susie and Beth Hayes took home second in Class 4 - Photo by Equi-Tog

15.1.23

Class 1 - BD Intro A

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Echo, Joanna McNamee, 69.35; 2nd Oreo, Linda McIlwaine, 68.91; 3rd tie Toby, Elaine Kelly and Knockahunna Oscar, Angela Hutchinson, 68.04; 5th Ben, Caoimhe Scullion, 67.17; 6th Laurel View Cherry, Rachel McAlernon, 67.17.

Jayne Woodward and Boycie ride into the second Novice spot - Photo by Equi-Tog

Class 2 - Prelim 12

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Ellie, Caryn Walker, 72.41; 2nd Barry, Lucy Hanna, 72.22; 3rd Chance, Sarah Cuthbertson, 70.37; 4th Little Black Beauty, Janine Austin, 67.78; 5th Oliver Twist, Shannon Baird, 67.78; 6th Greystone Golden Lady, Elaine Leinster, 67.59.

Class 3 - Prelim 13

Second in the Open for Daryl McKinney and Ballylin Ben- Photo by Equi-Tog

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Nanky Brooker Spain, Louise Beggs, 67.69; 2nd Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 67.50; 3rd Patrick, Sophie Laverick, 67.31; 4th Ossie Man, Alara Terak, 67.12; 5th Conni, Jessica Simpson, 65.96; 6th Juno, Eilidh Gribben, 64.62.

Class 4 - Prelim 14

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Lir, Ian McCluggage, 67.31; 2nd Susie, Beth Hayes, 66.35.

Class 5 - Novice 27

Class 2 winners Caryn Walker and Ellie - Photo by Equi-Tog

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Lir, Ian McCluggage, 69.64; 2nd Zermie, Eilidh Gribben, 68.57; 3rd Boycie, Jayne Woodward, 68.57; 4th Susie, Beth Hayes, 63.39.

Class 6 - Open

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Rua (Nov), Dale Roberts, 72.86; 2nd Ballylin Ben (Nov), Daryl McKinney, 72.62;