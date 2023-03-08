Straight down the centre line into 2023 at Laurel View
January 23 and the competition year at Laurel View commenced with the fourth leg of the Winter Dressage League on Sunday 15th.
The weather was kind enough to allow competitors to travel safely from various parts of the province to compete.
Coreen Abernethy and Ivor Harper gave up their time and expertise to judge the competitors and their scores resulted in the placings detailed below.
Hopefully all the competitors are pleased with their performances, but especially Joanna McNamee, Caryn Walker, Louise Beggs, Ian McCluggage and Dale Roberts for earning red rosettes.
The Winter Dressage comes to a conclusion on Sunday 12th March.
Entries for the final competition of this league are open up until noon on Thursday 9th March, check out www.laurelview.co.uk for the full competition details.
Results
Winter Dressage League (4 of 6)
15.1.23
Class 1 - BD Intro A
Judge - Coreen Abernethy
1st Echo, Joanna McNamee, 69.35; 2nd Oreo, Linda McIlwaine, 68.91; 3rd tie Toby, Elaine Kelly and Knockahunna Oscar, Angela Hutchinson, 68.04; 5th Ben, Caoimhe Scullion, 67.17; 6th Laurel View Cherry, Rachel McAlernon, 67.17.
Class 2 - Prelim 12
Judge - Coreen Abernethy
1st Ellie, Caryn Walker, 72.41; 2nd Barry, Lucy Hanna, 72.22; 3rd Chance, Sarah Cuthbertson, 70.37; 4th Little Black Beauty, Janine Austin, 67.78; 5th Oliver Twist, Shannon Baird, 67.78; 6th Greystone Golden Lady, Elaine Leinster, 67.59.
Class 3 - Prelim 13
Judge - Coreen Abernethy
1st Nanky Brooker Spain, Louise Beggs, 67.69; 2nd Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 67.50; 3rd Patrick, Sophie Laverick, 67.31; 4th Ossie Man, Alara Terak, 67.12; 5th Conni, Jessica Simpson, 65.96; 6th Juno, Eilidh Gribben, 64.62.
Class 4 - Prelim 14
Judge - Ivor Harper
1st Lir, Ian McCluggage, 67.31; 2nd Susie, Beth Hayes, 66.35.
Class 5 - Novice 27
Judge - Ivor Harper
1st Lir, Ian McCluggage, 69.64; 2nd Zermie, Eilidh Gribben, 68.57; 3rd Boycie, Jayne Woodward, 68.57; 4th Susie, Beth Hayes, 63.39.
Class 6 - Open
Judge - Ivor Harper
1st Rua (Nov), Dale Roberts, 72.86; 2nd Ballylin Ben (Nov), Daryl McKinney, 72.62;
3rd Rua (Elem), Dale Roberts, 69.83; 4th Zermie (Nov), Eilidh Gribben, 68.33; 5th Rebel (Elem), Christine Newton, 67.83; 6th Maverick (Elem), Louise Cleland, 67.83.