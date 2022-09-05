Strategic Environmental Assessment Statement on Future Agricultural Policy published
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA has published the Strategic Environmental Assessment Statement for the Future Agricultural Policy for Northern Ireland.
Minister Poots commented: “I am pleased to publish the Strategic Environmental Assessment Statement on the Future Agricultural Policy for Northern Ireland.
“The Future Agricultural Policy is based on four key outcomes of increased productivity, environmental sustainability, improved resilience and an effective functioning supply chain, alongside a measured transition to new schemes.
“A Strategic Environmental Assessment and a Habitats Regulation Assessment were carried out on the Policy proposals.
“The Strategic Environmental Assessment Statement identifies and summarises the manner in which environmental considerations and opinions have been integrated into this Policy and the measures that will be taken to assess and monitor the environmental effects of its implementation,” he concluded.
The Strategic Environmental Assessment Statement, Strategic Environmental Assessment Environmental Report, Habitats Regulations Assessment and the adopted plan for Future Agricultural Policy are available to view on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/future-agricultural-policy-decisions-northern-ireland