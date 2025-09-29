Streamlined QMS Cattle & Sheep Assurance Scheme Standards published

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has completed the latest review of the Cattle & Sheep Assurance Scheme Standards, with the updated Standards now approved by both the Standards Setting Body and the QMS board.

These will come into effect from 1 January 2026.

The updated standards have been designed to be more user-friendly and seek to reduce the audit burden on our members, featuring a 15% reduction in the number of standards through streamlining and removal of duplication – without compromising the integrity and robustness of the scheme.

Greater transparency and member involvement were key features of the process, including a new consultation step introduced following a governance review in 2022. This allowed members to review proposed changes well before final approval, enabling QMS to refine the standards based on first hand feedback from those who are assessed to the standards.

Kathryn Kerr, head of brands integrity at QMS, said: “Listening to members and stakeholders throughout the review has been critical. Their insights have helped us make the standards simpler and easier to use, without compromising the high levels of quality and integrity consumers expect from our brands.

“The QMS Assurance Scheme – which celebrates 35 years of continued excellence in 2025 – plays a vital role in underpinning the integrity of the Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb brands. Consumers care more than ever how their food is produced, and these standards provide the assurance of provenance, high standards of animal welfare and responsible production.”

The revised standards include:

New formatting for clarity and ease of use

Consolidation of animal medicine and food chain standards to reduce duplication

A revised approach to health planning, with clearer distinction between farmer and vet responsibilities

Updates to traceability requirements (Standards 1.3 and 1.4) to reduce confusion and ensure robust recording

Continued emphasis on biosecurity, animal health and welfare, and responsible medicine use

Niall Jeffrey, chair of the QMS Cattle & Sheep Standards Setting Committee, said: “As a farmer, I understand the pressures we face balancing production, welfare, and sustainability under growing scrutiny. I’m proud of the latest update, which protects the integrity of the renowned Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb brands both locally and internationally.

“We listened closely to farmers and streamlined the standards by 15%, removing duplication and making them easier to follow—without losing rigour. Working with vets and supply chain partners, we’ve improved clarity on health planning and traceability. These standards reflect our farming values and commitment to quality, and I encourage all members to familiarise themselves with the updates to help maintain consumer trust.”

Members will receive a hard copy of the updated standards by post in the coming days, along with a detailed summary of the key changes and the rationale behind them. The documents are also available to view online at: www.qmscotland.co.uk/cattle-sheep-standards

For any questions, support with assessment preparation, or more information on workshops and training, members can contact [email protected]