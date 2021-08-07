Street art sets the scene in Ballymoney

Some of the UK and Ireland’s leading street artists have started work on the colourful creations in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady, Portrush and Portstewart, celebrating our shared culture and rich history on gable walls, alleyways and doors.

Five artworks in Limavady located in the alleyways off Market Street have been completed so far, with two additional designs set to be installed in mid-August, including one on Fleming Way off Main Street.

Artworks in Portrush, Portstewart, Coleraine and Ballymoney are at various stages of completion, with the installation work set to get underway along Castle Street in Ballycastle today (Saturday, August 7th).

Welcoming the collection of stunning street art murals, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Richard Holmes, said: “We want to achieve a new sense of place in our town centres, creating colourful spaces where people want to spend time.

“Given the challenges our towns have faced in recent times we need to be innovative and forward thinking to encourage new and returning footfall, and these murals are already proving to be a fantastic talking point.

“In Ballymoney, one of the artworks has transformed the tall gable of an old mill building on Seymour Street with a huge striking image of a cow, while in Limavady one of the alleyways shows a leaping Irish Wolfhound, reflecting local folklore.

“This is just a small taste of the work so far, with further art set to emerge in the days and weeks ahead. We want to encourage people to visit our towns, enjoy these pieces, and in turn we hope this will translate in to support for our local businesses as their recovery from the pandemic continues.

“It has never been more important to support our town centres and looking ahead, the stunning art, created by some of the most accomplished artists in the street art scene, will be long-term valuable assets for our town centres.”

Funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Communities through its Town Centre Covid-19 Recovery and Revitalisation programme.

Following a competitive tendering process, street art specialists Daisy Chain Inc. were commissioned in March 2021 to deliver the high-quality art installations.