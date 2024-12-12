Strengthening animal welfare a top priority says DAERA minister

A range of policies aimed at strengthening animal welfare, such as introducing Lucy’s Law to ban third party sale of puppies and kittens, outlawing the use of adverse training devices such as shock collars and mandating microchipping of cats, are among the top priorities for proposed animal welfare reforms in Northern Ireland, the Agriculture Minister has said.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a number of engagements last week, the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir updated stakeholders on proposals for his key animal welfare priorities.

Minister Muir met with members of the Northern Ireland Companion Animal Welfare Group (NICAWG) and the All-Party Group on Animal Welfare. The Minister updated stakeholders on current work to bring forward a version of Lucy’s Law for Northern Ireland and consulting on mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses. Additionally, he informed the group of his intention to convene an expert group to review Dog Breeding regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Muir commented: “Animal welfare is one of my top priorities and I want to ensure that we focus on the right initiatives and that our resources are focused in the areas most in need of reform.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

“I intend to bring forward a suite of secondary legislation to address a wide range of issues including the mandatory microchipping of cats and strengthening microchipping requirements, including making it an offence not to update records, and the prohibition of the use of aversive training devices such as shock collars.

“While my department is currently advancing preparations to bring forward a version of Lucy’s Law for Northern Ireland, and consult on mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses, I was pleased to discuss with stakeholders other anticipated reforms. These include my ambition to commission a comprehensive expert review of dog breeding licensing, which would also consider the need for regulation of canine fertility services.”

The minister continued: “I want an open and ongoing dialogue on these matters. While I want to give an indication of what the priorities will be, the detail of those reforms will be open to public consultation and ongoing dialogue with key stakeholders. I believe that by working together we can ensure efforts are focused on addressing the right issues and collectively, we can go further to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minister concluded: “With Christmas approaching, I also want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone considering buying a pet as a present this Christmas to think carefully before doing so. Once you are sure you can commit to the responsibility of owning a pet, please consider adopting and providing a home to the many animals living in rehoming organisations.”