Strong classes of Salers at Four Breed Calf Show
Following the success of the first ever Four Breed Calf Show last year, the Northern Ireland Salers Club once again joined forces with the NI Blonde Cattle Club, NI Blue Cattle Club, and the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders club at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Saturday 26th November 2022.
There was a mixture of experienced and young new breeders across all the breeds, and it was a pleasure to witness members helping, encouraging, and mentoring each other.
The aim of the event was to provide a safe environment to bring out calves for the first time in the hope these cattle will return to the show circuit next year.
This event would not have been possible without the support of Trevor Wylie and the staff at Dungannon Farmers Mart, and the very generous sponsors HVS Animal Health, Ballygawley Vets and Centra Ballinderry.
There was 15 young Salers, both male and female, aged between 9 September 2021 to 15 May 2022, representing the breed from six different exhibitors and in charge of the judging was Adam Crockett, Bacardi Salers, Scottish Borders.
Adam selected Drumlegagh Rogue as his senior champion, a Loyal sired September-2021 son out of Drumlegah Lexi from J and E A Elliott.
Standing reserve to Rogue in the senior line-up was G McCall’s, first prize senior heifer Carrick View Rita by Orient and out of Carrick View Juliette, she was born in October-2021.
The junior champion was also from George McCall, Carrick View Shona won the first of the junior female classes and was born in March-2022, sired by Orient and out of Connemara Rhiona.
Standing reserve junior champion was an ET calf, Ballykeel Sensational ET from Seamus and Christine Connell sired by Mathieu and out of Indiana she was also born in March-2022.
The pairs competition was hotly contested by six exhibitors which made for a magnificent spectacle of Salers in the show ring and claiming the top spot was Carrick View Salers.
The finale of the day was a new young handler’s class where the Salers were represented in the junior section by Eva McLenaghan who brought our Ballykeel Shotgun.
Eva had been working with Shotgun at home for some months and really did look the part in the ring.
She had a real connection with the bull and handled him like a professional. The club look forward to seeing her again at some of the summer shows, well done.
Senior champion
Drumlegagh Rogue– J and E A Elliott
Reserve senior champion
Carrick View Rita – G McCall
Junior champion
Carrick View Shona – G McCall
Reserve junior champion
Ballykeel Sensational ET
Senior bull class (01/09/2021 – 31/12/2021)
1st Drumlegagh Rogue – J and E A Elliott
2nd Carrick View Robin – G McCall
3rd Ashcroft Ryus – Kelly Farms
Senior heifer class (01/09/2021 – 31/12/2021)
1st Carrick View Rita – G McCall
2nd Ashcroft Roxy – Kelly Farms
3rd Ashcroft Rosa – Kelly Farms
Junior bull class (01/01/2022 – 31/03/2022)
1st Drumlegagh Suri – J and E A Elliott
Junior heifer class (01/01/2022 – 31/03/2022)
1st Carrick View Shona – G McCall
2nd Ballykeel Sensational ET – S and C Connell
3rd Lower Bolie Spice Girl – B and P O’Kane
4th Lower Bolie Sophia ET – B and P O’Kane
Junior bull class (born after 01/04/2022)
1st Ballykeel Shotgun – S and C Connell
2nd Mileview Shetland – C and A Kennedy
Junior heifer class (born after 01/04/2022)
1st Ashcroft Saffron – Kelly Farms
2nd Mileview Saffron – C and A Kennedy
Pairs
1st Carrick View Salers
2nd Ballykeel Salers
3rd Drumlegagh Salers
4th Ashcroft Salers
5th Lower Bolie Salers
6th Mileview Salers