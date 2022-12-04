News you can trust since 1963
Strong classes of Salers at Four Breed Calf Show

Following the success of the first ever Four Breed Calf Show last year, the Northern Ireland Salers Club once again joined forces with the NI Blonde Cattle Club, NI Blue Cattle Club, and the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders club at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Saturday 26th November 2022.

By Darryl Armitage
4 minutes ago - 3 min read

There was a mixture of experienced and young new breeders across all the breeds, and it was a pleasure to witness members helping, encouraging, and mentoring each other.

The aim of the event was to provide a safe environment to bring out calves for the first time in the hope these cattle will return to the show circuit next year.

This event would not have been possible without the support of Trevor Wylie and the staff at Dungannon Farmers Mart, and the very generous sponsors HVS Animal Health, Ballygawley Vets and Centra Ballinderry.

Junior champion - Carrick View Shona

There was 15 young Salers, both male and female, aged between 9 September 2021 to 15 May 2022, representing the breed from six different exhibitors and in charge of the judging was Adam Crockett, Bacardi Salers, Scottish Borders.

Adam selected Drumlegagh Rogue as his senior champion, a Loyal sired September-2021 son out of Drumlegah Lexi from J and E A Elliott.

Standing reserve to Rogue in the senior line-up was G McCall’s, first prize senior heifer Carrick View Rita by Orient and out of Carrick View Juliette, she was born in October-2021.

The junior champion was also from George McCall, Carrick View Shona won the first of the junior female classes and was born in March-2022, sired by Orient and out of Connemara Rhiona.

Senior reserve champion - Carrick View Rita

Standing reserve junior champion was an ET calf, Ballykeel Sensational ET from Seamus and Christine Connell sired by Mathieu and out of Indiana she was also born in March-2022.

The pairs competition was hotly contested by six exhibitors which made for a magnificent spectacle of Salers in the show ring and claiming the top spot was Carrick View Salers.

The finale of the day was a new young handler’s class where the Salers were represented in the junior section by Eva McLenaghan who brought our Ballykeel Shotgun.

Eva had been working with Shotgun at home for some months and really did look the part in the ring.

Junior reserve champion - Ballykeel Sensational ET

She had a real connection with the bull and handled him like a professional. The club look forward to seeing her again at some of the summer shows, well done.

Senior champion

Drumlegagh Rogue– J and E A Elliott

Reserve senior champion

Senior champion - Drumlegagh Rogue

Carrick View Rita – G McCall

Junior champion

Carrick View Shona – G McCall

Reserve junior champion

Ballykeel Sensational ET

Senior bull class (01/09/2021 – 31/12/2021)

1st Drumlegagh Rogue – J and E A Elliott

2nd Carrick View Robin – G McCall

3rd Ashcroft Ryus – Kelly Farms

Senior heifer class (01/09/2021 – 31/12/2021)

1st Carrick View Rita – G McCall

2nd Ashcroft Roxy – Kelly Farms

3rd Ashcroft Rosa – Kelly Farms

Junior bull class (01/01/2022 – 31/03/2022)

1st Drumlegagh Suri – J and E A Elliott

Junior heifer class (01/01/2022 – 31/03/2022)

1st Carrick View Shona – G McCall

2nd Ballykeel Sensational ET – S and C Connell

3rd Lower Bolie Spice Girl – B and P O’Kane

4th Lower Bolie Sophia ET – B and P O’Kane

Junior bull class (born after 01/04/2022)

1st Ballykeel Shotgun – S and C Connell

2nd Mileview Shetland – C and A Kennedy

Junior heifer class (born after 01/04/2022)

1st Ashcroft Saffron – Kelly Farms

2nd Mileview Saffron – C and A Kennedy

Pairs

1st Carrick View Salers

2nd Ballykeel Salers

3rd Drumlegagh Salers

4th Ashcroft Salers

5th Lower Bolie Salers

6th Mileview Salers