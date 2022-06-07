Strong demand as Holsteins hit 3,500gns

Pedigree heifers and cows reached a ceiling of 3,500gns, while bulling heifers topped at 3,100gns and in-calf heifers sold to 2,650gns. Non-pedigree milking heifers peaked at 2,560gns.

Three lots shared the day’s top bid of 3,500gns.

Hitting the headline in the show and sale rings was the supreme champion Ards Crosby Lilac PLI £466 which sold at 3,500gns for Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards. A potential ninth generation VG or EX, she was sired by Denovo 14566 Crosby, and is out of the VG2yr Ards Morgan S Lilac who gave 7,353kgs at 4.13% butterfat and 3.32% protein in her first lactation. Calved one month, the champion is producing 32 litres daily.

Reserve champion at the May Dungannon Dairy Sale was the 3,500gns second calver Ballyweaney Brody Marla *RC PLI £285 bred by Gareth Smyth, Cloughmills.

The pre-sale show, generously sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feed, was judged by Andrew McLean from the noted Relough Herd based at Donaghmore near Dungannon. “The champion is a fantastic, medium-sized and well-balanced heifer. She very correct, full of style, and has a good udder with perfect teat placement. This heifer will be an asset to any dairy system.”

Also attracting a 3,500gns price tag was the reserve champion Ballyweaney Brody Marla *RC PLI £285, bred by Mervyn and Gareth Smyth, Cloughmills. Sired by DG Brody, her dam is Ballyweaney Armani Marla Red who is backed by eight generations of VG and EX dams. This young cow averaged 8,085kgs at 5.11% butterfat and 3.33% protein in her first 305-day lactation. She calved her second in early April and is yielding 50 litres of milk on a daily basis.

Andrew McLean added: “The reserve champion is an eye-catching young cow. She has a tremendous rear udder with great width and depth.”

Sam and John McCormick, Bangor, sold Hilltara Delta Supra PLI £332 for 3,500gns. Sired by EDG Delta, she was bred from Hilltara Doorman Supra 3 GP82 who is backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams. This heifer calved at the end of April.

Sam McCormick, Bangor, exhibited the honourable mention award winner Hiltara Aiden Maude 4 PLI £104 sold for 2,850gns at the Dugannon Dairy Sale.

Following close behind at 3,450gns was the McCormick duo’s Hilltara Alaska Tippy PLI £200. This one was sired by the home-bred Endco Superhero son, Hilltara Alaska, and is out of Hilltara Madiba Tippy. She produced her first calf in mid-April.

Herd mate Hilltara Rubicon Tippy PLI £319 came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 3,200gns. An EDG Rubicon daughter, her dam is Hilltara Kingboy Tippy GP84. This heifer calved at the end of April.

Sam and John McCormick won the honourable mention award with Hilltara Aiden Maude 4 PLI £104. A potential fourth generation EX, she calved in April and sold for 2,850gns. Sired by the Seagull Bay Silver son Hilltara Aiden, this one is bred from Hilltara Alexander Maude EX91 5 E LP110.

Judge Andrew McLean described the honourable mention prize winner as well-balanced heifer with a youthful udder, and good legs and feet.

Supreme champion at the May Dungannon Dairy Sale was Ards Crosby Lilac PLI £466 sold for 3,500gns by Wilson Patton, Newtownards.

Next best at 2,750gns was Hilltara Deman Maude 5 PLI £88. An EDG Deman daughter, she calved in February and is bred from Hilltara Aftershock Maude 8 SP VG85.

The McCormick’s second calver Hilltara Mogue Firework PLI £139 GP83-2yr sold for 3,100gns. Sired by the View Home Monterey son Hilltara Mogue, she was bred from Hilltara Iota Firework EX 2E. This young cow produced 8,626kgs at 4.59% butterfat and 3.23% protein in her first lactation, and calved her second in April.

A special entry of bulling heifers from Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, sold to a top of 3,100gns. Leading the line-up was the fourteen-month-old Inch Sound Daphne 4 PLI £368. Sired by Mirabell Sound System, she was bred from Inch Cruise Daphne 6 EX93-3E LP50.

In-calf heifers peaked at 2,650gns, paid to Raymond Johnston, Tempo, for the February 2020 Tullyfarm Agronaut Oralie PLI £347. Sired by Mr Rubi Agronaut, her dam is Tullyfarm Silvia Oralie GP83.

Taaffe Auctions also conducted the dispersal sale of Winston and John Mulligan’s non-pedigree milking herd. Prices peaked at 2,560gns, realised by a December 2019 first calver. She is scanned in-calf and due August/September to the herd’s stock bull Keely Marvel Liam.

