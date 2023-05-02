In the fatstock ring 320 lots listed sold easily to a very brisk demand with beef bred cows selling to £2007-50 for a 730kg Limousin at £275 per 100kg with an 830kg Charolais selling to a top price of £2158 per head at £260 per 100kg beef bred cow heifers sold to a top of £283 per 100kg for a 600kg Limousin to £1698 with a 660kg Limousin selling to £278 at £1834-80 and a 590kg Belgian Blue to £278 at £1640-20.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £198 for a 690kg £1366-20.

Fat bulls sold to a top of £2436 for a 1160kg Charolais to £210 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets

Fat steers sold to £310 per 100kg for a 510kg Belgian Blue.

Fat heifers sold to £285 for a 530kg Limousin.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2330 for an 865kg Limousin (£269) and selling to £314 per 100kg for a 685kg Charolais to £2150.

Forward lots sold to £183 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais to £1830.

Med weights sold to £1560 for a 490kg Limousin (£318).

Smaller sorts sold to £1070 for a 350kg Shorthorn beef (£305).

Heavy heifers sold to £2300 for an 805kg Limousin (£285) and selling to £305 per 100kg for a 655kg Limousin to £1960.

Forward lots sold to £1720 for a 585kg Limousin (£294) selling to £315 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £1590.

Med weights sold to £1640 for a 500kg Limousin (£328).

Smaller sorts sold to £1170 for a 395kg Limousin (£296).

Weanling males strong sorts sold to £1910 for a 670kg Limousin (£285).

Smaller ones sold to £339 per 100kg for a 380kg Limousin to £1290.

Weanling heifers sold to £1460 for a 425kg Charolais (£343).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2349 and £2300.

Springers to £1500.

Breeding bulls sold to £2480 for pedigree Simmental.

Suckler outfits sold to £2280 and £2180.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1600.

Bull calves sold to £550 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £415 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps sold to £1010 and £960 for Simmentals.

Reared female lumps sold to £800 for Limousin

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Armagh producer 600kg Limousin to £283 (£1698) Dungannon producer 660kg Limousin to £278 (£1834-80) Cookstown producer 590kg Belgian Blue to £278 (£1640-20) Dromore producer 730kg Limousin to £275 (£2007-50) Newtownbutler producer 660kg Limousin to £275 (£1815) and 680kg Limousin to £275 (£1870) Dungannon producer 480kg Limousin to £274 (£1315-20) Rosslea producer 590kg Limousin to £270 (£1593) Clogher producer 580kg Limousin to £270 (£1566) Augher producer 590kg Limousin to £270 (£1593) Lisbellaw producer 680kg Limousin to £268 (£1822-40) Lisnaskea producer 650kg Simmental to £268 (£1742) Dungannon producer 600kg Limousin to £266 (£1596) Newtownbutler producer 640kg Limousin to £262 (£1676-80) Augher producer 830kg Charolais to £260 (£2158) Cookstown producer 510kg Limousin to £260 (£1326) Clogher producer 570kg Limousin to 3258 (£1470-60) and Dungannon producer 510kg Limousin to £254 (£1295-40).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £252 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £228 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold £198 for a 690kg to £1366-20 with others selling from £175 to £192 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £132 to £164 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £104 to £128 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Dungannon producer 1160kg Charolais to £210 (£2436) Coalisland producer 870kg Limousin to £210 (£1827) Clogher producer 990kg Simmental to £205 (£2029-50) Castlederg producer 1020kg Aberdeen Angus to £199 (£2029-80).

Fat steers

Clogher producer sold a 510kg Belgian Blue to £310 (£1581) Clogher producer sold a 480kg Limousin to £305 (£1464) to £1842 per head for 890kg. Simmental steers sold to £275 for a 570kg (£1567-50) to £1886 per head for 820kg. Charolais steers sold to £267 per 100kg for a 590kg (£1575-30) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 560kg (£1467-20) Fleckvieh steers sold to £256 per 100kg for 790kg (£2022-40) Saler steers sold to £254 Per 100kg for 550kg (£1397) Hereford steers sold to £248 per 100kg for 510kg (£1264-80) Friesian steers sold to £1587-60 for 810kg to £196 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £285 per 100kg for 530kg to (£1510-50) Charolais heifers sold to £277 per 100kg for 610kg to (£1689-70) Shorthorn heifers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 440kg to (£1144) Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £246 per 100kg for 550kg to (£1353) Friesian heifers sold to £241 per 100kg for 670kg to £1614-70) with a 700kg to £237 at £1659) Hereford heifers sold to £230 per 100kg for 530kg to (£1219).

Store bullocks (175 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2330 for an 865kg Simmental (£269) and selling to a high of £314 per 100kg for a 685kg Charolais to £2150 and a 680kg Charolais to £2140 with other quality lots selling from £264 per 100kg to £308 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1830 for a 590kg Charolais (£310) with a 590kg Charolais to £1780 (£301).

Leading prices: M/S W M and M Fawcett Culkey 865kg Simmental to £2330 (£269) 845kg Simmental to £2290 (£271) 830kg Simmental to £2240 (£269) 790kg Simmental to £2230 (£282) 800kg Simmental to £2200 (£275) and 845kg Simmental to £2130. Wm. Martin Caledon 775kg Limousin to £2300 (£296) J Doyle Ballinamallard 820kg Limousin to £2300 (£280) W J Robinson Clogher 735kg Charolais to £2260 (£307) 730kg Charolais to £2200 (£301) 730kg Charolais to £2180 (£298) 735kg Charolais to £2170 (£295) and 710kg Charolais to £2130 (£300) R Martin Portadown 685kg Charolais to £2150 (£314) J Greenaway Portadown 680kg Charolais to £2140 (£314) and D Keys Fivemiletown 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £2130 (£308).

Forward lots sold to £1830 for a 590kg Charolais (£310) and a 570kg Charolais to £1590 (£279) for P McDonagh Tempo. B Daly Armagh 590kg Charolais to £1780 (£301) with a 570kg Charolais to £1650 (£289) H McCarney Fintona 560kg Limousin to £1670 (£298) and 560kg Charolais to £1550 (£277) A Gervais Clogher 545kg Limousin to £1630 (£299) and 590kg Limousin to £1630 (£276).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1560 for a 490kg Limousin (318 per 100kg) with other good quality lots selling to £299 per 100kg for a 495kg Limousin to £1440.

Sample prices: L Furey Plumbridge 490kg Limousin to £1560 (£318) H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 495kg Limousin to £1480 (£299) P McCaffery Tempo 495kg Charolais to £1440 (£291) E McCaffery Tempo 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£288) J Doyle Ballinamallard 480kg Charolais to £1400 (£291) P J Rafferty Dungannon 485kg Charolais to £1360 (£280) 480kg Charolais to £1240 (£258) L Hadden Aughnacloy 480kg Stabiliser to £1250 (£260) G and G Warrington Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £1230 (£273) R Menary Ballygawley 430kg Charolais to £1190 (£276) 430kg Limousin to £1100 (£256) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080 (£240) P V McKenna Augher 410kg Shorthorn beef to £1130 (£275) and 375kg Shorthorn beef to £1060 (£282) M McMurdie Tynan 445kg Belgian Blue to £1130 (£254) and 485kg Charolais to £1100. J Kilpatrick Coalisland 420kg Charolais to £1020. W D Bothwell Fivemiletown 425kg Belgian Blue to £1070 and 370kg Limousin to £1040. R Kyle Clogher 440kg Hereford to £1060.

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

S Gormley Augher 350kg Shorthorn beef to £1070 (£305) P V McKenna Augher 340kg Shorthorn beef to £1040 and 295kg Shorthorn beef to £960. J Kilpatrick Coalisland 345kg Charolais to £1010 and 340kg Simmental to £910. R B Straghan Armagh 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 and 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £670. W D Bothwell Fivemiletown 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £660.

Store heifers (160 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2300 for an 805kg Limousin (£285) and selling to a high of £305 per 100kg for a 655kg Limousin to £1960.

Other quality lots sold from £246 to £294 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to a top of £1720 for a 585kg Charolais (£294) and selling to a high of £315 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £1590 with a 525kg Limousin to £1610 (£306) and a 570kg Charolais to £1660 (£291)

Sample prices: Co Armagh producer 805kg Limousin to £2300 (£285) 680kg Limousin to £2000 (£294) 655kg Limousin to £1960 (£305) and 655kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1840 (£281) N T Wylie Benburb 675kg Charolais to £1870 (£277) W M and M Fawcett Culkey 685kg Simmental to £1810 (£264) 685kg Simmental to £1770 (£258) 640kg Simmental to £1750 (£273) and 615kg Simmental to £1650 (£268) C Gildernew Dungannon 660kg Charolais to £1760 (£266) D Mitchell Eskra 750kg Hereford. to £1750 (£233) C Donnelly Eskra 635kg Charolais to £1700 (£267) and 650kg Charolais to £1640 (£252) C Keys Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1700 (£283) D Monaghan Omagh 660kg Charolais to £1680 (£254) A Nelson Castlederg 670kg Charolais to £1650 (£246) Forward lots sold to £1720 for a 585kg Charolais (£294) and a 595kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1610 (£270) for D Monaghan Omagh. M Beacom Ederney 580kg Charolais to £1690 (£291) 525kg Limousin to £1610 (£306) and a 510kg Charolais to £1520 (£298) L Furey Plumbridge 570kg Charolais to £1660 (£291) 575kg Charolais to £1600 (£278) and 560kg Charolais to £1570 (£280) B Doherty Clogher 570kg Limousin to £1630 (£286) and 550kg Charolais to £1510 (£274) Joe Kelly Clogher 505kg Limousin to £1590 (£315) and S Brodison Stewartstown 585kg Charolais to £1560 (£266).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A strong demand in this section with a 500kg Limousin selling to £1640 (£328) with most other quality lots selling from £254 to £322 per 100kg.

Sample prices: D Monaghan Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1640 (£328) 480kg Limousin to £1510 (£314) and 490kg Charolais to £1330 (£271) B Doherty Clogher 490kg Limousin to £1580 (£322) M Beacom Ederney 495kg Charolais to £1490 (£301) and 440kg Charolais to £1380 (£313) M Allen Loughgall 470kg Limousin to £1480 (£315) B Fegan Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1450 (£302) Dungannon producer 500kg Charolais to £1430 (£286) P McAleer Pomeroy 495kg Charolais to £1350 (£272) K Johnston Sixmilecross 465kg Charolais to £1340 (£288) L J Gray Newtownbutler 500kg Limousin to £1330 (£266) G and G Warrington Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1300 (£302) M O'Kane Cookstown 445kg Charolais to £1300 (£292) and 415kg Charolais to £1210 (£291) J McGarvey Cookstown 480kg Charolais to £1290 (£268) and 480kg Limousin to £1220 (£254) N T Wylie Benburb 495kg Limousin to £1280 (£258) and A R Clarke Derrylin 480kg Limousin to £1220 (£254).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J Kelly Clogher 395kg Limousin to £1170 (£296) and 345kg Limousin to £990. M O'Kane Cookstown 390kg Charolais to £1150. E McAnenly Ballygawley 400kg Saler to £1110. J P Connelly Castlederg 395kg Limousin to £1070385kg Charolais to £980, 375kg Belted Galloway to £880, and 350kg Limousin to £860. P McCaffery Tempo 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040 and 385kg Charolais to £1040. Armagh producer 345kg Charolais to £940, 365kg Limousin to £820 and 355kg Limousin to £800. M O'Kane Cookstown 350kg Charolais to £950. N T Wylie Benburb 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £860, 400kg Belgian Blue to £850 and 375kg Limousin to £840. P McConnell Dromore 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £820.

Weanlings (250 lots)

A very keen demand in this section with a lot of strong males on offer selling to a height of £1910 for a 670kg Limousin £285 per 100kg with a 485kg Simmental selling to £1550 (£319).

Smaller ones sold to £1290 for a 380kg Limousin (£339).

Weanling heifers sold to £1460 for a 425kg Charolais (£343) with a 355kg Limousin selling to £1200 (£338) other quality lots sold from £280 to £333 per 100kg

Sample prices: Weanling males - L Johnston Tempo 670kg Limousin to £1910 (£285) F G Flynn Rosslea 485kg Simmental to £1550 (£319) J K Rountree Armagh 590kg Charolais to £1510 (£256) 500kg Charolais to £1450 (£290) 495kg Charolais to £1430 (£289) 505kg Charolais to £1410 (£279) 460kg Limousin to £1390 (£302) 505kg Limousin to £1390 (£275) 500kg Limousin to £1330 (£266) 485kg Charolais to £130 (£268) 515kg Charolais to £1300 (£252) 510kg Charolais to £1300 (£255) 475kg Charolais to £1290 (£271) 450kg Limousin to £1290 (£286) and 465kg Charolais to £1280 (£275) M Brennan Cookstown 475kg Charolais to 1410 (£297) E McWilliams Seskinore 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£287) P McAloon and C Shevlin Rosslea 455kg Limousin to £1300 (£285) M Flynn Rosslea 380kg Limousin to £1290 (£339) and M Brennan Cookstown 420kg Charolais to £1240 (£295).

Weanling heifers

E P Robinson Fivemiletown 425kg Charolais to £1460 (£343) and 465kg Limousin to £1420 (£305) D J Doherty Currin 415kg Charolais to £1320 (£318) and 390kg Charolais to £1190 (£305) D Murray Fintona 390kg Limousin to £1300 (£333) 360kg Limousin to £1230 (£341) 385kg Limousin to £1160 (£301) 400kg Limousin to £1150 (£287) and 380kg Limousin to £1140 (£300) F Tierney Sixmilecross 440kg Limousin to £1280 (£291) N Armstrong Lisbellaw 355kg Limousin to £1200 (£338) D Murphy Fivemiletown 425kg Charolais to £1190 (£280) 370kg Charolais to £1170 (£316) and 405kg Charolais to £1170 (£289) B McConnell Clogher 375kg Charolais to £1190 (£317) O McAnespie Aughnacloy 380kg Charolais to £1170 (£308) S McGovern Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1160 (£293) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 350kg Limousin to £1140 (£325) and G Connelly Rosslea 425kg Limousin to 31140 (£268).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good turnout sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2340, £2300 and £2180. Benburb producer £1920 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1820 for calved Jersey heifer. Dungannon producer £1800 and £1780 for calved heifers. Dundrod producer £1500 for springing heifer. A selection of young maiden heifers sold to £690 x 2 for a Castlederg producer Newry producer £650 x 2 £630 x 2 £550 x 2 and £420. Knockaraven producer £600.

Breeding bulls

Middletown producer £2480 for pedigree Simmental (born 30-10-2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A good turnout this week sold to a brisk demand with A and M Smyton Tempo selling a 2018 cow and heifer calf to £2280 also £1760 for a 2010 cow and bull calf and £1480 for a 2014 cow and heifer calf. C Hewitt Portadown £2180 for 2017 cow and heifer calf, and £1470 for 2014 cow and bull calf. P O'Neill Donaghmore £2030 for 2020 cow and bull calf. P J Martin Lisnaskea £2020 for heifer with heifer calf. Dan McKenna Fintons £1940 and £1420 for heifers with heifer calves. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1600 £1200 and £1140 for C Fee Tempo . Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1400 and £1320. V P Cox Fermanagh £1400.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good turnout sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £550 for a Charolais to A Hughes Eglish. E and A Thompson Tempo £385 for Belgian Blue; T Baxter Kinawley £380 for Limousin and £295 for Simmental; J and P Trueman Ballygawley £370 for Charolais; A Irwin Fivemiletown £370 for Aberdeen Angus; W H Stockdale Clogher £330, £305 for Aberdeen Angus and £285 for Belgian Blue; I W Little Newtownbutler £325 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; Coalisland producer £325 for Limousin; A Veitch Lisbellaw £280 for Belgian Blue and F L Lee Lisnaskea £270 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

Fintona producer £415, £385 and £305 for Limousins; V and C O'Hanlon Ballygawley £395 for Limousin; C Johnston Fivemiletown £390 for Belgian Blue; W H Stockdale Clogher £345 and £285 for Aberdeen Angus and Omagh producer £320 and £310 for Limousins.

Reared male lumps

K Bell Aughnacloy £1010, £960, £885 and £840 for Simmentals; J Kerrigan Strabane £840, £730, £600 and £550 for Belgian Blues; A Hughes Eglish £840 for Limousin; New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £750 for Charolais; P Cassidy Augher £700 for Limousin; C McNeill Ballygawley £605 and £515 for Hereford. M McVeigh Dungannon £575 for Charolais; R H McElroy Maguiresbridge £535 for Aberdeen Angus; W Vogan Killylea £530 for Aberdeen Angus and £500 for Hereford. A Davidson Aughnacloy £525 twice for Belgian Blues.

Reared female lumps

