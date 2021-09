Strong demand for 1447 cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock 442 lots listed sold to a very strong with Beef Cows selling to £226 per 100kg for a 790kg Lim (£1785-40) and selling to a top of £1812-90 for a 880kg B/B to £206 per 100kg.

Cow Heifers sold to £233 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim to £1514-50 and selling to £1533 per head for a 700kg Lim to £219 per 100kg Friesian Cows sold £139 per 100kg.

Fat Bulls sold to £1610 for a 1000kg Lim to £161 Fat Steers sold to £240 per 100kg for 640kg Ch.

Fat Heifers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 610kg Ch. In the store Rings heavy steers sold to £1860 for a 815kg B/B. (£228) reaching £262 per 100kg for a 645kg Lim to £1690.

Forward lots sold to £269 per 100kg for a 550kg Ch to £1480 with a 510kg Ch to £1370 (£268).

Med Weights sold to £1290 for a 495kg Ch (£260 ) with a 460kg Ch to £1210 (£263).

Heavy heifers sold to £1700 for a 685kg Ch (£248).

Forward lots sold to £1450 for a 580kg Ch (£250).

Med Weights sold to £1280 for a 500kg Lim (£256) with a 450kg Lim to £1240 (£275).

Smaller sorts sold to £1040 to £1040 for a 390kg Ch (£266).

Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2000 twice for Calved Heifers.

Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £1770 for Heirer with Bull Calf. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1290 for a 390kg Ch (£331). Weanling Heifers sold to £1510 for a 330kg Lim (£457).

Dropped Calves Bulls sold to £605 for Ch.

Heifer Calves sold to £500 for Ch.

Reared Male Lumps sold to £800 for Ch.

Reared Female Lumps sold to 3705 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;

Magherafelt Producer 650kg Lim. to £233 (£1514-50) and 700kg Lim. to £219 (£1533) Mayobridge Producer 640kg B/B. to £230 (£1472) Clogher Producer 790kg Lim. to £226 (£1785-40) and 880kg B/B. to £206 (£1812-80) Newry Producer 660kg Daq. to £223 (£1471-80) and 660kg Daq. to £205 (£1353) Keady Producer 570kg Lim. to £221 (£1259-70) Tempo Producer 680kg Lim. to £220 (£1496) Armagh Producer 520kg AA. to £217(£1128-40) Aughnacloy Producer 700kg Lim. to £217 (£1519) and 640kg Lim. to £211 (£1350-40) Sixmilecross Producer 700kg Ch. to £206 (£1442) Dungannon Producer 670kg Ch. to £206 (£1380-20) Clogher Producer 780kg Lim. to £206 (£1606-80) Clogher Producer 650kg Ch. to £206 (£1339) Rosslea Producer 650kg B/B. to £206 (£1339) Tempo Producer 640kg Ch. to £204 (£1305-60) Newry Producer 740kg Daq. to £203 (£1502-20)

Other quality lots sold from £180 to £201 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £174 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £132 to £139 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £127 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £70 to £97 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Clogher Producer 1000kg Lim. to £161 (£1610). Omagh Producer 890kg Lim to £154 (£1370-60). Fermanagh Producer 970kg Ch to £153 (£1484-10). Fivemiletown Producer 950kg Ch to £151 (£1434-50). Newry Producer 870kg Par to £150 (£1305). Newtownbutler Producer 800kg Lim to £144 (£1152). Newtownbutler Producer 930kg AA to £138 (£1283-40). Clogher Producer 1150kg Her to £135 (£1552-50). Irvinestown Producer 820kg Shb to £132 (£1082-40). Newtownbutler Producer 960kg Her to £130 (£1248)

FAT STEERS: 640kg Ch to £240 (£1536) 570kg Ch to £228. 580kg Ch to £214. 480kg Ch to £208. 700kg Sim to £197. 630kg Lim to £197.630kg Lim to £197. 640kg Lim to £197. 520kg Ch to £196. 540kg Ch to 3194. 520kg Her to £194. 600kg AA to £191. Friesians sold from £157 to £170 for 690kg

FAT HEIFERS: 610KG Lim to £228. 570kg Ch to £226. 770kg Ch to £226. 700kg Ch to £218. 680kg Ch to £212. 610kg Ch to £210. 550kg Ch to £210. 540kg Ch to £208. 580kg Ch to £208. 590kg Ch to £200. Friesians sold from £147 to £168 for 570kg

STORE BULLOCKS (329 LOTS)

A good steady demand for a large entry in this section with heavy lots selling to £262 per 100kg for a 645kg Lim to £1690 and rising to £1860 per head for a 815kg B/B (£228) with most others selling from £221 to £246 per 100kg.

Leading prices: E James Dungannon 815kg B/B to £1860 (£228) 795kg B/B to £1820 (£229) and 760kg Ch to £1680 (£221). P Agnew, Clogher 805kg Ch to £1780 (£222). Dromara Producer 745kg Ch to £1780 (£239) and 730kg Ch to £1720 (£235). R Hall, Fivemiletown 775kg Lim to £1770 (£228) and 690kg Lim to £1700 (£246). T A Willis, Dungannon 710kg Ch to £1730 (£243) 690kg Ch to £1670 (£225) and 705kg Sim to £1660 (£235). B Connelly, Trillick 745kg Ch to £1720 (£231) and 745kg Ch to £1680 (£225). G McKenna, Armagh 710kg Ch to £1720 (£242) and 645kg Lim to £1690 (£262). G Clendenning, Fivemiletown 700kg Lim to £1680 (£240). Augher Producer 740kg Ch. to £160 (£229).

Forward lots: E Morriso,n Maguiresbridge 550kg Ch to £1480 (£269). N Morrow, Caledon 580kg Ch to £1450 (£250) 590kg Ch to £1440 (£244) 580kg Lim to £1390 (£239) 520kg Ch to £1380 (£265) 510kg Ch to £1370 (£268) and 520kg Ch to £1320 (£254).

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

P McKenna, Ballygawley 495kg Ch to £1290 (£260). P Finnegan, Clogher 500kg Ch to £1280 (£256) and 500kg Ch to £1250 (£250). G White, Tempo 490kg Ch to £1270 (£259) and 485kg Ch to £1230 (£253). R Burns, Dungannon 500kg Ch to £1260 (£252) and 490kg Ch to £1140 (£232). B & D Doris, Lurgan 485kg Ch to £1220 (£251) 490kg Ch to £1180 (£241) 485kg Ch to £1170 (£241) and 490kg Ch to 31160 (£237). F McStay, Lurgan 490kg Lim to £1210 £247) 460kg Ch to £1210 (£263) and 475kg Ch to £1180 (£248). P O’Neill, Beragh 460kg Ch to £1170 (£254) and 440kg Lim to £1160 (£263). S Hayes, Dungannon 470kg B/B to £1150 (£244). A Elliott, Newtownbutler 490kg Her to £1140 (£232). W Coote, Aughnacloy 475kg Lim to £1140 (£240).

STORE HEIFERS (200 LOTS)

A very keen demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1700 for a 685kg Ch (£248) 655kg Ch to £1570 (£239) 655kg Ch to £1550 (£236) 690kg Ch to £1550 (£224) 665kg Ch to £1500 (£225) 635kg Ch to £1490 (£234) 650kg B/B to £1440 (£221) and 630kg Ch to £1420 (£225) for B Loughran, Armagh. S McCaffery, Augher 695kg Ch to £1690 (£243. M/S TJ & TG Robinson, Armagh 640kg Lim to £1600 (£250) and 660kg Ch to £1470 (£223). S G Robinson, Dundrod 650kg Ch to £1490 (£229). P Taggart, Coalisland 735kg AA to £1450 (£197). E & A Morrison, Maguiresbridge 630kg AA to £1420 (£225). G Millar, Augher 625kg Lim to £1410 (£225). G E Nelson, Rosslea 645kg Sim to £1400 (£217.

Forward lots: P J Bell, Cookstown 580kg Lim to £1450 (£250). B Loughran, Armagh 595kg Lim to £1380 (£232). S Brodiso, Stewartstown 550kg Ch to £1370 (£258) and 550kg Ch to £1330 (£242). T Singleton, Ballygawley 550kg Lim to £1300 (£236). A Burleigh, Florencecourt 540kg Ch to £1300 (£241)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

T J& T G Robinson, Armagh 500kg Ch to £1280 (£256). G Moane, Fintona 450kg Lim to £1240 (£275) 485kg Ch to £1140 (£235) and 480kg Ch to £1140 (£235). M & N O Conner, Augher 480kg Ch to £1160 (£241) and 465kg Ch to £1040 (£223). J Fowler, Dungannon 475kg Lim to £1150 (£242) 475kg Lim to £1120 (£236) and 445kg Lim to £1020 (£229). J Keenan, Fivemiletown 500kg Ch to £1150 (£20). J & D Shaw, Maguiresbridge 490kg Ch to £1120 (£228). P Corrigan, Clogher 470kg Ch to £1120 (£238). D McFarland, Dungannon 465kg AA to £1120 (£241). F McCrory, Sixmilecross 440kg Ch to £1080 (£245) Mand 485kg AA to £1080 (£222). C Creighton, Roslea 415kg Ch to £1060 (£255). M/S JTE & Z Gauley, Tempo 425kg Ch. to £1050 (£247). O P Donnelly, Augher 460kg Sim to £1040 (£226). B L Kelly, Dungannon 450kg Ch to £1040 (£231)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J F Coyle, Omagh 390kg Ch to £1040 (£266) 350kg Ch to £950, 370kg Ch to £920, 385kg Ch to £920, 330kg Ch to £800 330kg Ch to £750 and 315kg Ch to £750. J T E & Z Gauley, Tempo 375kg Lim to £1010 (£269). F McCrory, Sixmilecross 385kg Ch to £920, 400kg Lim to £830, 400kg Sim to £830, and 360kg Ch to £770. T J Donnelly, Pomeroy 370kg Sim to £920 and 385kg Lim to £850. K Beattie, Maguiresbridge 385kg Ch to £900. M & N O Conner, Augher 340kg Ch to £860. R S Carson, Lisbellaw 370kg AA to £810. T Kerr, Fivemiletown 360kg B/B to £800

WEANLINGS (100 lots)

A smaller entry sold to a very strong demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1290 for a 390kg Lim (£331) to E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown. P Kelso, Stewartstown 490kg Ch to £1230 (£251) Coyle Bros, Omagh 475kg Lim to £1200 (£252). Beragh Producer 450kg Lim to £1190 (£264). A Hughes, Dungannon 415kg Ch to £1180 (£284) 380kg Ch to £1170 (£308) 385kg Ch to £1140 (£296) and 425kg Ch to £1130 (£266). E Maguire, Carrickmore 430kg Lim to £1170 (£272). I Allen, Armagh 375kg Ch to £1150 (£306). E Gildernew, Dungannon 390kg Lim to £1140 (£292). J Begga, Rosslea 410kg Ch to £1130 (£275). M O Neill, Ballygawley 415kg Ch to £1100 (£265). J McCabe, Rosslea 445kg Ch to £1090 (£245)

WEANLING HEIFERS: E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown sold an outstanding Lim to make £1510 at 330kg £457 per 100kg a new mart record for a weanling heifer. R Domer, Clogher 410kg Lim to £1110 (£271) and 450kg Lim to £1050 (£233). F O Neill, Ballygawley 385kg Ch to £950 (£247) and 310kg Ch to £810 (£261). A McKenna, Augher 370kg Lim to £940 (£254). E Gildernew, Dungannon 355kg Lim to £930 (£262) 380kg Lim to £930 (£245) 335kg Lim to £910 (£271) 335kg Lim to £880 (£262). A Hughes, Dungannon 295kg Lim to £820 (£278). J McCabe, Rosslea 305kg Ch to £790 (£259. H Crudden, Magheraveely 280kg Lim to £710 (£254). F Mullin, Sixmilecross 265kg Ch to £710.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A small entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Benburb producer selling Calved Heifers to £2000 each for two. Brookeborough Producer £1460 and £1400 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1400 for Calved FKV. Heifer `

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES (107 LOTS)

A full yard this week sold to a steady demand with D J Barbour, Lisbellaw selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £1770. J Maguire, Magheraveely £1710 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf. C Kenwell, Dromore £1610 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf. and £1460 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf. Newtownbutler Producer £1550 for 2017 Cow with Bull Calf and £1460 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. T Maguire, Knockaraven £1490 for 2014 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1470 for 2011 Cow with Bull Calf. Lenabrock Farm Ltd. Florencecourt £1460 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Several other outfits sold from £980 to £1360.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (269 LOTS)

A much larger entry this week sold to a good steady demand with Young Bull Calves selling to £605 and £580 twice for Chars to M Breslin, Lisnaskea. K Moore, Augher £600 for Daq. J Pickens, Fintona £580 for Lim. £550 for a Sim to N G McNeill, Ballygawley. A W Wilson, Dungannon £535 for Lim. T Hughes, Carrickmore £530 for Ch. C J McNamee, Cookstown £520 for Daq and £500 x 2 for Limms.

HEIFER CALVES: J McKelvey, Omagh £500 for Ch. T Hughes, Carrickmore £490 for Ch. A W Wilson, Dungannon £480 for Lim and £360 for S/H. E Askin, Augher £450 for Ch. K Moore, Augher £440 and £385 for Limms and £400 for Ch. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £405 for Her. M Lagan, Cookstown £405 for B/B. £405 for Sim and £380 for Her. G Sloa, Ballygawley £400 for Lim. R Hassard, Enniskillen £360 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS: H Robertson, Fivemiletown £800 for Ch. A Irwin, Newtownbutler £760 and £690 for Chars. M Breslin, Lisnaskea £750 x 2 for Chars. K Moore, Augher £750 for Ch and £700 for Lim. G Sloan, Ballygawley £750 for Ch. A W Wilson, Dungannon £735 for Lim. F O Neil, Ballygawley £715 for Ch. J Hughes, Stewartstown £700 and £690 x 2 for Limms. N Leary, Newtownbutler £685 for Lim.