Strong demand for Aberdeen Angus

Topping trade was the oldest bull, Lot 2, Carmean Blackbeard, Selling for 4,350gns he was purchased for commercial use by G. McClarnon, Toome.

Followed close behind by the first in the ring was Lot 1, Carmean Emoji, purchased for 4,200gns by Colin and Laura Maxwell for their Blackshire pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd in Clough, Co Down.

John comments: “I am particularly pleased to see this bull going for pedigree use as he has great potential and will have a very bright future ahead of him.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selling next at 4,100gns was Carmean Edward, purchased by William Martin, Broughshane, for his suckler herd.

Finally selling at 3,000gns was the youngest bull presented, Carmean Lord Jim, purchased by the Mackey dairy farm in Ballyclare.