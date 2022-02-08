Strong demand for Aberdeen Angus
There was a strong demand for Aberdeen Angus bulls in Ballymena last Friday as a seasonal entry from John Lawrence’s Carmean herd entered the sale ring.
Topping trade was the oldest bull, Lot 2, Carmean Blackbeard, Selling for 4,350gns he was purchased for commercial use by G. McClarnon, Toome.
Followed close behind by the first in the ring was Lot 1, Carmean Emoji, purchased for 4,200gns by Colin and Laura Maxwell for their Blackshire pedigree Aberdeen Angus herd in Clough, Co Down.
John comments: “I am particularly pleased to see this bull going for pedigree use as he has great potential and will have a very bright future ahead of him.”
Selling next at 4,100gns was Carmean Edward, purchased by William Martin, Broughshane, for his suckler herd.
Finally selling at 3,000gns was the youngest bull presented, Carmean Lord Jim, purchased by the Mackey dairy farm in Ballyclare.
John would like to thank all bidders and wish them all the very best with their new bulls.