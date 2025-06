Strong demand for all classes at Dungannon Mart, steers to £2860

Once again a strong demand for all classes of stock saw steers sell to £2860 for a 830kg Hereford (345.00).

While heifers peaked at £2660 for a 730kg Limousin (365.00).

Meanwhile fat cows sold to £2670 for a 890kg Simmental (300.00).

Dropped calves sold to height of £655 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £595 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows topped at £1880 for an in calf Belgian Blue cow.

Weanlings remain a brisk trade to peak at £1680 for a 460kg Charolais male (365.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1420 for a 400kg Charolais (353.00).

Steers

Steers prices remain brisk to peak at £2860 for a 830kg Hereford (345.00) presented by G Jardine, £2600 785kg Hereford (331.00); S Davidson £2450 720kg Sal (340.00); J Quinn £2260 605kg Belgian Blue (374.00), £2160 605kg Limousin (357.00), £1910 550kg Aberdeen Angus (347.00), £1790 505kg Simmental (355.00), £1770 470kg Belgian Blue (377.00), £1740 495kg Simmental (352.00); E Donaghy £2130 605kg Limousin (352.00), £2130 595kg Limousin (358.00), £2070 575kg Limousin (360.00); N Topping £1790 480kg Limousin (373.00) and R Boyd £1620 445kg Simmental (364.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to £2660 730kg Limousin (364.00) presented by R Wright, £2350 620kg Limousin (379.00), £1960 530kg Limousin (370.00); J Hamill £2260 620kg Charolais (365.00), £2180 580kg Charolais (376.00); T Colbert £1940 540kg Charolais (360.00), £1790 480kg Charolais (373.00), £1730 435kg Charolais (398.00), £1580 430kg Limousin (367.00) and T Boden £1730 470kg Charolais (368.00), £1720 470kg Charolais (366.00), £1660 475kg Charolais (350.00), £1560 440kg Limousin (355.00), £1560 445kg Charolais (351.00), £1520 425kg Limousin (358.00).

Fat cows cleared to £2670 for an 890kg Simmental (300.00) presented by J Casey; M Cardwell £1880 605kg Charolais (311.00); P McKenna £1780 625kg Simmental (285.00), £1230 445kg Simmental (276.00) and K Barnes £1730 620kg Charolais (279.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped Calves continue to sell briskly to peak at £655 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls presented by M Rea; L Henry £600 Aberdeen Angus bull, £585 Aberdeen Angus bull, £540 Belgian Blue bull, £380 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Farrell £600 Fleckvieh bull; J Lawless £595 Belgian Blue bull; F Liggett £590 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; J Quinn £565 Belgian Blue bull, £550 Limousin bull; C Askin £560 Aberdeen Angus bull; R McKenzie £515 Speckle Park bull, £490 Belgian Blue bull, £485 Speckle Park bull, £410 Belgian Blue bull; B Sheridan £500 Simmental bull, £495 Simmental bull, £435 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; M Robinson £455 Aberdeen Angus bull; N Willis £445 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; W and H Gourley £435 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls and G Booth £390 Swiss Brown bull Ballylagan Farms £325 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £100 to £215.

Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £595 Belgian Blue heifer presented by L Henry, £540 Belgian Blue heifer, £530 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £370 Aberdeen Angus heifer; F Liggett £540 x 6 Aberdeen Angus heifers; H Quinn £525 Belgian Blue heifer, £520 Limousin heifer; R McKenzie £500 Belgian Blue heifer, £495 Speckle Park heifer, £400 Belgian Blue heifer, £395 Speckle Park heifer, £390 Hereford heifer; M Robinson £395 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W and J Gourley £360 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers and C Rollston £350 Belgian Blue heifer, £335 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1880 for an in-calf Belgian Blue cow presented by H Smith.

Weanlings

Once again a good demand for all classes of weanlings saw male calves sell to £1680 for a 460kg Charolais (365.00) presented by G Newell; M Cardwell £1670 450kg Charolais (372.00), £1300 345kg Charolais (376.00), £1210 285kg Charolais (423.00); G McGahan £1590 425kg Charolais (373.00), £1540 380kg Charolais (406.00), £1530 400kg Charolais (383.00), £1500 380kg Charolais (393.00), £1340 365kg Charolais (365.00), £1290 335kg Charolais (382.00), £1250 310kg Charolais (400.00); O Little £1590 390kg Limousin (407.00); JP Devlin £1510 390kg Limousin (389.00), £1390 350kg Limousin (397.00), £1370 265kg Charolais (375.00), £1290 315kg Charolais (407.00), £1090 240kg Charolais (452.00), £1090 250kg Limousin (433.00); B McCloskey £1440 390kg Limousin (370.00), £1315 320kg Limousin (410.00); M Donnelly £1430 340kg Limousin (418.00); S Donaghy £1360 370kg Belgian Blue (366.00) and K Barnes £1200 315kg Charolais (382.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £1420 400kg Charolais (353.00) presented by P Donnelly, £1250 335kg Charolais (372.00), £1060 295kg Charolais (360.00); C Quinn £1170 340kg Belgian Blue (344.00); D and J Kane £1070 270kg Charolais (398.00); M Donnelly £1040 270kg Limousin (387.00); S Devine £980 265kg Limousin (368.00) and DS Canavan £770 205kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (376.00).

Fat lambs cleared to £155 for a pen of 24kg lambs presented by C Eastwood; D McAree £145.50 22.5kg and K Newell £145 23.5kg.

Fat ewes sold to £158 presented by I Reilly; J Cooke £158; D Hall £155; K Newell £112 and R Smyth £108.

Breeding stock sold to £255 for 1 ewe and 3 lambs presented by N Topping.