Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 307 lots listed sold to firm demand with Beef Cows selling to £1755 -60 for an 840kg Sim. to £209 reaching a top of £214 per 100kg for a 780kg Ch. to £1669-20.

Cow Heifers sold to £1576-80 for a 730kg B/B. to £216 this was followed by a 680kg Lim. to £1434-80 @ £211 per 100kg and sold to a top of £233 per 100kg for a 590kg Lim. to £1374-70.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £130 to £142 per 100kg reaching a top of £184 per 100kg for a 710kg at £1306-40. Fat Bulls sold to £1544-40 for a 1080kg Ch. to £143.

Fat Steers sold to £207 for a 690kg Lim. Fat Heifers sold to £238 for a 770kg Ch at £1832-60.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2090 for a 885kg Ch. (£236) reaching £256 per 100kg for a 710kg Lim. to £1820. Forward lots sold to £1380 for a 570kg Ch. (£242).

Med Weights sold to £1200 for a 480kg Lim. £250).

Store Heifers heavy lots to £1780 for a 760kg Ch. (£234) reaching £246 per 100kg for a 670kg Lim. to £1650.

Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 580kg Ch (£241).

Med Weights sold to £1150 for a 480kg Ch (£239).

Smaller sorts to £900 for a 385kg Ch.

Suckler Cows & Calves to £2000 for a Heifer with Bull Calf.

Incalf Cows & Heifers to £1650. Dairy Cows to £1850.

Weanling Males to £1260 for a 565kg Ch. selling to £307 per 100kg.

Weanling Heifers to £990 for a 410kg Ch. and selling to £281 per 100kg. Reared Male Lumps to £770 for S/H.

Reared Female Lumps to £780 for S/H. Young Bull Calves to £460 for Ch. Heifer Calves to £450 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;

Rosslea Producer 590kg Lim. to £233 (£1374-70) Augher Producer 640kg Ch. to £220 (£1408). Newtownbutler Producer 730kg B/B. to £216 (£1576-80). Omagh Producer 690kg Lim. to £216 (£1490-40). Dungannon Producer 780kg Ch. to £214 (£1669-20. Dungannon Producer 680kg Lim. to £211 (£1434-80) and 710kg Lim. to £203 (£1441-30). Pomeroy Producer 840kg Sim. to £209 (£1755-60). Fivemiletown Producer 630kg AA. to £208 (£1310-40). Dungannon Producer 640kg Ch. to £207 (£1324-80). Ballygawley Producer 690kg Lim. to £207 (£1428-30). Omagh Producer 660kg Lim. to £206 (£1359-60). Plumbridge Producer 690kg Lim. to £203 (£1400-70). Dromore Producer 680kg Lim. to £202 (£1373-60). Armagh Producer 710kg Ch. to £200 (£1420). Roslea Producer 610kg Lim. to £199 (£1213-90). Roslea Producer 630kg Lim. to £198 (£1247-40). Arboe Producer 740kg Ch. to £198 (£1465-20). Dungannon Producer 790kg Ch. to £196 (£1548-40).

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £194 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £142 to £168 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £130 to £142 per 100kg and selling to a top of £184 for a 710kg to £1306-40.

Plainer lots sold from £94 to £116 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £68 to £90 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Ballinamallard Producer 770kg AA. to £145 (£1116-50). Clogher Producer 940kg Ch. to £145 (£1363). Dungannon Producer 1080kg Ch. to £143 (£1544-40). Dungannon Producer 1040kg Lim. to £138 (£1435-20). Maguiresbridge Producer 1090kg Ch. to £136 (£1482-40). Omagh Producer 780kg Lim. to £130 (£1014). Omagh Producer 910kg Ch. to £124 (£1128-40). Trillick Producer 1180kg AA. to £124 (£1463-20). Strabane Producer 970kg Lim. to £122 (£1183-40) 960kg Her. to £116 (£1113-60).

FAT STEERS: 710kg Ch. to £216 590kg Ch. to £212 560kg Lim. to £210. 540kg Lim. to £207. 690kg Lim. to £207. 630kg Lim. to £206. A large selection of Friesian Steers sold from £170 to £175 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS: 530kg Lim. to £243 (£1287-90) 770kg Ch. to £238 (£1832-60) 790kg Ch. to £228 (£1801-20) 720kg Ch. to £220 (£1584) 570kg Lim. to £214. 540kg Lim. to £212.570kg Her. to £200. 590kg Ch. to £190. Friesians sold from £141 to £182 for a 620kg (1128-40)

STORE BULLOCKS (312 LOTS)

A large entry this week sold to a very strong demand with heavy lots reaching the £2000 and mark several times and reaching a high of £256 per 100kg for a 710kg Lim. to £1820 with most others selling from £232 to £250 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Armagh Producer 885kg Ch. to £2090 (£236) 855kg Ch. to £2040 (£238) 830kg Ch. to £2010 (£242) 815kg Lim. to £2000 (£245) and 785kg Lim. to £1940 (£247). Dungannon Producer 820kg Lim. to £2040 (£249). Ballygawley Producer 855kg Ch. to £2000 (£234). Hillsborough Producer 1010kg Ch. to £2000 (£198). J Hackett Omagh 795kg Ch. to £1910 (£240) and 710kg Lim. to £1820 (£256). C Keys Fivemiletown 835kg Ch. to £1840 (£220). Dungannon Producer 750kg Ch. to £1820 (£242). W R Hughes Pomeroy 755kg Lim. to £1810 (£240) 735kg Lim. to £1800 (£245) and 745kg Lim. to £1800 (£241). G Montgomery Armagh 755kg Sim. to £1810 (£240). J Beggs Loughgall 715kg Ch. to £1790 (£250). R Wilson Killylea 765kg AA. to £1780 (£232) and 730kg Lim. to £1770 (£242) 725kg Lim. to £1770 (£244).

Forward lots: P Corr Dungannon 570kg Ch. to £1380 (£242). R Farley Caledon 540kg Lim. to £1330 (£246) 540kg Ch. to £1290 (£239) and 505kg Ch. to £1210 (£239). B Graham Lisnaskea 530kg Lim. to £1280 (£241) 540kg Lim. to £1280 (£237) 530kg Lim. to £1270 (£239) and 510kg Lim. to £1250 (£245). W R Graham Derrylin 535kg Ch. to £1280 (£239).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: W R Graham Derrylin 480kg Lim. to £1200 (£250). Clogher Producer 495kg Ch. to £1150 (£232). T Grew Corranny 480kg Ch. to 31120 (£233). G P O Neill Lurgan 485kg Daq. to £1120 (£231). D Wilson Newtownbutler 470kg Ch. to £1120 (£238) 475kg Lim. to £1120 (£236) 470kg Ch. to £1100, 435kg Lim. to £1040, and 435kg Lim. to £1000. E F McKenna Clogher 485kg AA. to £1110, 495kg AA. to £1110, and 480kg AA. to £1050. W A Boyd Clogher 465kg Lim. to £1090 and 460kg Lim. to £980. J Hagan Clogher 480kg AA. to £1090. E Smith Ballygawley 490kg Lim. to £1060. And 480kg AA. to £970. G P O Neill Lurgan 485kg Her. to £1020.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Kesh Producer 335kg Lim. to £770. R J Crawford Stewartstown 340kg Fr. to £470, 345kg Fr. to £460, 335kg Fr. to £390 and 325kg Fr. to £350. STORE HEIFERS (120 Lots)

A good turnout in this section sold to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £246 per 100kg for a 670kg Lim. to £1650 and reaching a high of £1780 for a 760kg Lim. (£234) with most other quality lots selling from £213 to £234 per 100kg.

SAMPLE PRICES: J Crawford Augher 760kg Lim. to £1780 (£234). Mountview Cattle Dungannon 670kg Lim. to £1650 (£246) 615kg Lim. to £1440 (£234) 605kg Lim. to £1390 (£230). J N Allen Armagh 610kg Lim. to £1420 (£233). B Buchannon Hillsborough 640kg Ch. to £1360 (£212). P Coote Ballygawley 605kg Sim. to £1290 (£213). G Liggett Caledon 610kg AA. to £1260 (£206) 610kg AA. to £1240 (£203) and 615kg Lim. to £1230 (£200). H Macauley Ballyclare 605kg Lim. to £1260 (£206)

Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 580kg Ch. (£241) Mountview Cattle Dungannon 550kg Lim. to £1330 (£242). W JJ Brown Clogher 545kg Ch. to £1260 (£231). I Given Trillick 575kg Ch. to £1250 (£217). N Doherty Castlederg 550kg Ch. to £1240 (£225) and 565kg Ch. to £1240 (£219). S Hayes Dungannon 560kg Lim. to £1220 (£218). R A Forde Tempo 570kg Sim. to £1220 (£214)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: P J McWilliams Omagh 480kg Ch. to £1150 (£239) and 465kg Lim. to £1110 (£239). T Grew Corranny 440kg Ch. to £1090 (£248) 455kg Ch. to £1070, and 415kg Ch. to £1010. S Hayes Dungannon 475kg AA. to £1080, 470kg Lim. to £1080, 415kg Lim. to £1000 and 445kg Lim. to £980. T Cassidy Lisnaskea 495kg Ch. to £1060485kg S/H. to £970 and 460kg Ch. to £960. E McCaughey Fintona 460kg AA. to £1040, 445kg Lim. to £1040, and 440kg AA. to £1000. G Birney Lisnaskea 445kg Lim. to £1030440kg Ch. to £1000 and 460kg Lim. to £970. J N Allen Armagh 465kg Her. to £990 and 435kg Her. to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: K McCaffery Tempo 385kg Ch. to £900, 390kg Ch. to £890, 380kg AA. to £860 and 385kg Ch. to £850. J N Allen Armagh 375kg AA. to £790380kg Her. to £760 and 355kg Her. to £630. L Poots Lisburn 365kg Lim. to £770. C Rafferty Ballygawley 380kg AA. to £730 375kg AA. to £650 and 375kg Lim. to £620. A Morrow Aughnacloy 385kg B/B. to £670, 375kg AA. to £660 and 370kg AA. to £610. G McDonald Ballygawley 370kg AA. to £610 and 325kg B/B. to £580.

WEANLINGS

A strong demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to 565kg Ch. to £1260 (£223) and a 480kg Lim. to £1180 (£246) for M/S F & G Stewart Dungannon. C Watt Dungannon 480kg Ch. to £1170 (£244) 415kg Ch. to £1070 (£258) and 430kg Ch. to £1000. D Wallace Pomeroy 365kg Ch. to £1120 (£307). A Kelly Sixmilecross 445kg Ch. to £1110 and 440kg Ch. to £1040. P McConnell Clogher 405kg Ch. to £1080 (£266) 400kg Ch. to £1030, 390kg Lim. to £1010, 410kg Lim. to £1000, 395kg Ch. to £990 and 425kg Ch. to £980. G Watt Dungannon 365kg Ch. to £1040 (£285). D J T Elliott Brookeborough 370kg Lim. to £1020. J McCrystal Ballygawley 410kg Lim. to £1000. J Crawford Augher 395kg Sim. to £970 and 385kg Lim. to £960.

WEANLING HEIFERS: A Kelly Sixmilecross 410kg Ch. to £990 (£241). J McCrystal Ballygawley 450kg Lim. to £920and 395kg Lim. to £800. J Stewart Fivemiletown 375kg Lim. to £870 320kg Lim. to £740 and 275kg Lim. to £700. A Hughes Dungannon 350kg Ch. to £860 and 320kg Ch. to £790. D Wallace Pomeroy 355kg Lim. to £800. J Crawford Augher 375kg Lim. to £790. B Rafferty Dungannon 305kg Ch. to £780 and 260kg Ch. to £730 (£281). P Mulligan Newtownbutler 370kg AA. to £750and 360kg AA. to £700. R Moffitt Ederney 315kg Lim. to £700, 265kg Lim. to £700 and 335kg Lim. to £640. S Gallen Castlederg 285kg Sim. to £700 and 280kg Sim. to £650.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A small entry this week sold to a top of £1850 for a Calved Heifer from an Armagh Producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good selection on offer this week sold easily to a brisk demand with a local producer selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2000. A Coulter Augher £1400 for 2013 Cow with Bull Calf. Clogher Producer £1350 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. R Johnston Tempo £1300 for 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf, £1250 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf, and £1250 for Heifer ith Bull Calf. G Shannon Derrylin £1250 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1650, £1420, and £1320 for an Omagh Producer. Local Producer £1500, and £1460. J Donnelly Dungannon £1460. R Maguire Enniskillen £1140 and £1070.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A large entry in this section with young Bull Calves selling to £460 for a Ch. to E Crawford Stewartstown. A C Lunny Aghalane £440 for B/B. J Tanny Carrickmore £410 for Lim. W Hogg Fivemiletown £340 for AA. R J Hoy Monea 340 for Mb. £330 and £305 for Chars. R J W E Ferguson Drumgose £330 for Ch. Lakeview Farms Rosslea 330 for B/B. and £310 for Fkv. O Beggan Rosslea £325 for AA. P Mc Nally Clogher 320 and £315 for AAs. P McCorry Derrylin £315 for B/B.

HEIFER CALVES: P Montgomery Augher £450 and £430 for Limms. S McMahon Rosslea £440 and £400 for Chars. P McGirr Ballygawley £420 for Lim. D A Teague Dromore £390 for Sim. W Hogg Fivemiletown £380 for Spk. and £310 for B/B. C Brady Florencecourt £340 for B/B. R J Hoy Monea £330 and £305 for Chars.

REARED MALE LUMPS: D Mulligan Augher £770, £710, 640, £610and £590 for S/Hs. R Johnston Tempo £745 for Sim. D Wallace Pomeroy £700 for Lim. N McKelvey Omagh £665 for Ch. S Cox Kinawley £650, £555 for Chars and £510 and £495 for Limms. P J Monaghan Omagh £600 for Lim. E Crawford Stewartstown £500 for Ch.