Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

News

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows topped £1679-10 for an 870kg Ch. to £193 with a 790kg Lim. to £206 (£1627-40) and selling to a top of £210 per 100kg for a 740kg Lim. (£1554).

Cow Heifers sold to £1482 for a 650kg Lim. to £228 with a 600kg AA. to £225 (£1350).

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £142 for a 740kg (£1050-80) Fat Bulls sold to £1140 for a 950kg Ch. to £120.

Fat Steers sold to £212 for a 640kg S/H.with Friesians Steers selling to £1480 for 800kg to (£185),£1458-60 for 780kg to (£187), selling to a top of £189per 100kg for 700kg to £1323.

Fat Heifers sold to £233 for a 510kg Lim.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers to £1855 for a 785kg Lim. (£236) Forward lots to £1430 for a 590kg Ch. (£242) with a 505kg Lim. to £1260 (£249) Med Weights to £1260 for a 490kg Lim. (£257) Heavy Heifers sold to £1780 for a 780kg Lim. (£228) to £241 per 1000kg for a 675kg Lim. to £1630 Forward lots to £1500 for a 595kg Lim. (£252) Med Weights to £1140 for a 490kg Ch. (£232) Weanling Steers & Bulls to £1240 for a 350kg Lim. (£354) with a 375kg Ch. to £1150 (£306) Weanling Heifers to £1060 for a 420kg Lim. (£252) to £311 per 100kg for a 260kg Ch. to £810. Dairy Cows sold to £2500, £2420, £2360, and £2280. Suckler Outfits sold to £2560 and £2120 incalf Cows & Heifers to £1410 and £1400. Reared Male Lumps to £760 for Lim. Reared Female Lumps to £650 for Ch. Young Bull Calves to £465 for Lim. Young Female Calves to £400 for Sim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Mackin Producer 650kg Lim. to £228 (£1482) 600kg AA. to £225 (£1350) and 710kg Lim. to £214 (£1519-40) Cookstown Producer 610kg Lim. to £218 (£1329-80) Clogher Producer 740kg Lim. to £210 (£1554) 790kg Lim. to £206 (£1627-40) 760kg Brb. To £204 (£1550-40) and a 760kg Lim. to £203 (£1542-80) Ballygawley Producer 680kg Lim. to £206 (£1400-80) 700kg Lim. to £196 (£1372) and 770kg Ch. to £195 (£1501-50) Maghera Producer 550kg Sim. to £206 (£1133) Lisnaskea Producer 640kg Ch. to £205 (£1312) Armagh Producer 510kg Ch. to £198 (£1009-80) Fivemiletown Producer 740kg Lim. to £197(£1457-80) Dungannon Producer 670kg Lim. to £195 (£1306-50) Lisnaskea Producer 870kg Ch. to £193 (£1679-10) Dungannon Producer 560kg Lim. to £192 (£1075-20) Lisburn Producer 600kg B/B. to £190 (£1140) Portadown Producer 510kg Ch. to £188 (£958-80)

Other quality lots sold from £170 to £186 per 100kg

2nd quality lots sold from £144 to £168 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £131 to9 £142 per 100kg

Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £176 per 100kg for 580kg (£1020-80)

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £124 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £70 to £94 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Garrison Producer 950kg Ch. to £120 (£1140) Newtwonbutler Producer 770kg Shb. to £119 (£916-30) Dungannon Producer 910kg Shb. to £118 (£1073-80)

FAT STEERS: 640kg S/H TO £212. 510KG Lim. to £212. 540kg Ch. to £206. 520kg Ch. to £200. 1150kg Ch. to £194 (£2231) 670kg Lim. to £194. Friesians sold to £189 for 700kg (£1323) 780kg to £187 (£1458-60) 800kg to £185 (£1480)

FAT HEIFERS: 510KG Lim. to £233 . 440kg Lim. to £228. 560kg Lim. to £218. 540kg Ch. to £216. 530kg Sim. to £2110. 570kg Daq. to £202. 550kg Her. to £193. 630kg Ch. to £190. 500kg Sim. to £187. 560kg B/B. to £186. 630kg Her. to £180. 570kg S/H. to £177

STORE BULLOCKS (173 LOTS)

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling from £223 to £236 per 100kg for 785kg Lim. to £1855 plainer sorts sold from £207 to £220 per 100kg Forward lots sold from

SAMPLE PRICES: Armagh Producer 785kg Lim. to £1855 (£236) 830kg Lim. to £1855 (£223) 825kg Lim. to £1800 (£218) and 780kg Lim. to £1720 (£220) Dungannon Producer 815kg Lim. to £1840 (£226) 815kg Lim. to £1780 (£218) 755kg Lim. to £1730 (£229) and 800kg AA. to £1720 (£215) Ballygawley Producer 850kg AA. to £1810 (£213) and 785kg Ch. to £1780 (£227) J Doyle Coa. 820kg LOim. To £1800 (£219) 755kg Lim. to £1740 (£230) and 720kg Lim. to £1680 (£233) A Nixon Tempo 790kg Ch. to £1760 (£223) Armagh Producer 765kg Ch. to £1750 (£229) and 785kg Ch. to £1690 (£215) D Prentice Enniskillen 760kg Ch. to £1740 (£229) Ballygawley Producer 820kg AA. to £1700 (£207) G H Carroll Dungannon 740kg Lim. to £1690 (£228) Forward lots sold to £1430 for a 590kg Ch. (£242) 530kg Ch. to £1260 (£238) 515kg Ch. to £1260 (£244) and 505kg Lim. to £1260 (£249) P O Neill Beragh 555kg Ch. to £1300 (£234) 510kg Lim. to £1250 (£245) 510kg Lim. to £1180 (£231) and 505kg Ch. to £1180 (£233) E & A Morrison Maguiresbridge 525kg AA. to £1220 (£232)

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: P O Neill Beragh 490kg Lim. to £1260 (£257) 475kg Lim. to £1140 (£240) and 410kg Ch. to £1040 (£253) M McClave Rosslea 500kg Lim. to £1250 (£250) T Douris Fivemiletown 470kg AA. to £1020455kg AA. to £980. And 455kg Bga. to £980. C McCombe Clogher 440kg Lim. to £960, 475kg AA. to £920. 475kg Lim. to £900, 430kg AA. to £810. Friesians sold from £640 to £780 for 475kg

STORE HEIFERS

A small entry sold to a brisk demand with quality lots selling to £241 per 100kg for a 675kg Lim. to £1630 other quality lots selling from £219 to £236 per 100kg Forward lots selling to £252 per 100kg for a 595kg Lim. to £1500. Sample Prices;

Armagh Producer 780kg Lim. to £1780 (£228) 745kg Lim. to £1760 (£236) 675kg Lim. to £1630 (£241) and 700kg Lim. to £1560 (£223) Armagh Producer 700kg Lim. to £1560 (£223) Pomeroy Producer 635kg Ch. to £1490 (£234) F Donnelly Coa. 615kg Lim. to £1480 (£240) J Fowler Dungannon 670kg Sim. to £1470 (£219) R Stubbs Lisbellaw 610kg Ch. to £1450 (£238) J Edgerton Roslea 630kg Olim. To £1440 (£228) and 615kg Lim. to £1410 (£229) Dungannon Producer 615kg Ch. to £1420 (£231) W Owens Clogher 635kg Lim. to £1410 (£220) H Kerr Dungannon 615kg AA. to £1350 (£219) Forward lots sold to £1500 for a 595kg Lim. (£252) R Stubbs Lisbellaw 590kg Ch. to £1400 (£237) 595kg Ch. to £1360 (£228) and 560kg Ch. to £1350 (£241) Pomeroy Producer 590kg Ch. to £1390 (£235)

MED WEIGHTS 390KG TO 500KG: Pomeroy Producer 490kg Ch. to £1140 (£232) D Ellison Fivemiletown 495kg Shb. to £1040. W R Adams Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1030, and 470kg Lim. to £1020. D P Gormley Irvinestown 470kg AA. to £940. C Moran Derrylin 460kg Sim. to £800. Clogher Producer 395kg Lim. to £820, 470kg Her. to £790, 405kg Lim. to £750, 415kg Lim. to £740, and 410kg Lim. to £740.

WEANLING (139 LOTS)

A very keen demand in this section wityh Steers & Bulls selling to £354 per 100kg for a 350kg Lim. to £1240 and a 375kg Ch. to £1150 (£306) Heifers sold to £311per 100kg for a 260kg Ch. to £810.

SAMPLE PRICES: Steers & Bulls to £1240 for a 350kg Lim. (£354) 375kg Ch. to £1150 (£306) 380kg Ch. to £1120 (£295) 410kg Ch. to £1120 (£273) 385kg Ch. to £1080 (£280) and 375kg Lim. to £1040 (£277) for P McCallan Omagh. D Dolan Macken 425kg Lim. to £1130 (£266) 405kg Ch. to £1110 (£274) and 390kg Ch. to £1020 (£261) S McKeown Sixmilecross 425kg Ch. to £1110 (£261) J Straghan Keady 390kg Ch. to £1070 (£274) K Stewart Aughnacloy 410kg Ch. to £1060 (£258) 370kg Lim. to £980 (£265) and 395kg Lim. to £980 (£248) J Irvine Irvinestown 415kg Lim. to £1010 (£243) P Straghan Armagh 385kg Ch. to £1000 (£260) E McDermot Augher 385kg Lim. to £990 (£257) C McBrien Derrylin 375kg Daq. to £990 (£264) G Aiken Kesh 395kg Lim. to £980 (£248)

WEANLING HEIFERS: J Armstrong Maguiresbridge 420kg Lim. to £1060 (£252) 325kg Ch. to £970 (£298) 270kg Lim. to £780 (£289) 325kg Ch. to £780 and 270kg Lim. to £720. E McDermot Augher 370kg Lim. to £940 P M McCallan Omagh 310kg Lim. to £900 (£290) 355kg Ch. to £890, and 315kg Lim. to £830 315kg Lim. to £780 and 260kg Ch. to £760 (£292) A & A Armstrong Tempo 420kg Ch. to £840 ,415kg B/B. to £790, and 395kg B/B. to £750. S McKeown Sixmilecross 320kg Ch. to £830and 340kg Ch. to £790. G Aiken Kesh 260kg Ch. to £810 (£311) M Brown Newtownbutler 315kg Ch. to £800 and 280kg Ch. to £740.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section with a Dungannon Producer selling a 2nd Calver to £2500. Another Dungannon Producer received £2420, £2360, and 2280 for Calved Heifers. Tempo Producer £2040 for Calved Heifer. Derrygonnelly Producer £2000 for Calved Heifer. Lisnaskea Producer £1900 for Calved Heifer. Portadown Producer £1500 twice for Calved Heifers. Stewartstown Producer £1470 for Calved Heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A large entry in this section sold to a strong demand with a Carrickmore Producer selling Lim Cows with Heifer Calves to £2560 and £2120. Clogher Producer £1500 for S/H. Cow with AA. Bull Calf. Lisburn Producer £1430 for Hereford Cow with Bull Calf and £1320 for Hereford Cow with Bull Calf. Pomeroy Producer £1400 and £1300 for Heifers with young Bull Calves. A large selection of incalf Cows and Heifers sold £1410 and £1200 for Omagh Producer £1400 for Augher Producer. £1350 for Fivemiletown Producer. Lisburn Producer sold a selection of incalf Cows due March/April £1370, £1300, £1280, £1260, £1230, £1210, £1180, £1140. Others sold from £970 to £1100.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with Young Bull Calves selling to £465 for a Lim. to a Carrickmore Producer. Tempo Producer £440 for Shb. Omagh Producer £410 for Sim. Dungannon Producer £400 X 2 for AAs. Enniskillen Producer £335 for AA. Maguiresbridge Producer £335 for AA. Fivemiletown Producer £330 for AA. Killylea Producer £300 for AA. Armagh Producer £300 for B/B. and £280 for Her.

HEIFER CALVES: Clogher Producer £400 for Sim. Augher Producer £400 for Lim. Tempo Producer 390 for Lim. Donemona Producer £375for Ch. £370 for B/B.and £320 X 3 for AAs.Omagh Producer £360 and £310 for AAs. Beragh Producer £290 for AA. Ballylucas Producer £285 for B/B. Aghalane Producer £280 for B/B. Clogher Producer £280 and £270 for AAs. Armagh Producer £280 for Her. and £275 X for B/Bs.

REARED MALE LUMPS: Augher Producer £760, £660 X 2 and £600 for Limms with £630 X 2 for Simms. Clogher Producer £700 for AA. Keady Producer £680 and £590 for Chars .£600 and £590 for Limms. Lisnaskea Producer £580 for B/B. Tempo Producer £575 for Her. and £530 for AA. Clogher Producer £510 for Lim.