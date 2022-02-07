Strong demand for cattle at Clogher
1100 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 5th February producing another very strong demand for all sorts.
In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows sold to £1874-80 for a 860kg Lim. to £218 for a Strabane Producer. This was followed by an 860kg Ch. to £1720 at £200 per kg.
Cow Heifers peaked at £1659 for a 700kg Ch. to £237 followed by a 720kg Lim. to £1576-80 @ £219 per Kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £134 for a 690kg to£924-60.
Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £154 for a 570kg to £877-80.
Fat Bulls sold to £140 per 100kg for a 910kg Ch to £1274.
Fat Steers sold to £230 for a 660kg AA. to £1518.
Friesian Steers sold to £188 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1146-80 reaching £1380-60 for a 780kg to £177 per 100kg others sold from £157 to £186 per 100kg Fat Heifers sold to £242 per 100kg for a 540kg Lim. to £1306-80.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1900 for an 800kg Lim. (£237) reaching £255 per 100kg for a 675kg Lim. to £1720.
Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 570kg Ch. (£259).
Med Weights sold to £1310 for a 485kg Lim. (£270).
Heavy Heifers sold to £1540 for a 620kg Ch. (£248).
Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 545kg Ch. (£268) Med Weights sold to £1290 for a 500kg Lim. (£258).
Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1400 for a 555kg Lim. (£252) to £309 per 100kg for a 365kg Lim. to £1130.
Weanling Heifers sold to £1220 for a 500kg Ch. (£248) to £334 per 100kg for a 350kg Lim. to £1170. Dairy Cows sold to £2110 with Friesian Springers to £1600.
Suckler Outfits sold to £1680 with Incalf Cows to £1600 for S/H.
Young Bull Calves to £445 for a B/B. Heifer Calves to £415 for Ch. Reared Male Lumps to £740 for Ch.
Reared Female Lumps to £680 for Lim.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;
Dungannon Producer 700kg Ch. to £237 (£1659) Garvary Producer 610kg Ch. to £232 (£1415-20) Clogher Producer 610kg Ch. to £222 (£1354-20 ) and 580kg Ch. to £222 (£1287-60) Clogher Producer 590kg Ch. to £222 (£1309-80) Fivemiletown Producer 670kg Ch. to £220 (£1474) and 560kg Ch. to £208 (£1164-80) Strabane Producer 720kg Lim. to £219 (£1576-80 ) and 860kg Lim. to £218 (£1874-80) Augher Producer 620kg Ch. to £218 (£1351-60) Augher Producer 560kg Lim. to £216 (£1209-60) Armagh Producer 690kg Ch. to £210 (£1449) Dungannon Producer 660kg Lim. to £207 (£1366-20) Armagh Producer 720kg Ch. to £207 (£1490-40) Enniskillen Producer 500kg Lim. to £206 (£1030) and 590kg AA. to £200 (£1180) Omagh Producer 660kg Ch. to £206 (£1359-60) Augher Producer 860kg Ch. to £200 (£1720) Clogher Producer 580kg Sim. to £198 (£1148-40) Ederney Producer 650kg Lim. to £196 (£1274. Pomeroy Producer 710kg Lim. to £195 (£1384-50).
Other quality lots sold from £174 to £194 per 100kg
2nd quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £126 to £134 per 100kg
Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £142 to £154 per 100kg
Plainer lots sold from £96 to £120 per 100kg
Poorer types sold from £70 to £90 per 100kg
FAT BULLS: Moira Producer 910kg Ch. to £140 (£1274) Strabane Producer 980kg Sim. to £127 (£1244-60) Derrylin Producer 910kg Ch. to £120 (£1092)
FAT STEERS: 660kg AA. to £230 (£1518) 560kg AA. to £222. 590kg AA. to £222. 570kg Her. to £218. 550kg Sim. to £205. 610kg Her. to £200. 590kg AA. to £196. 610kg Fr. to £188. 620kg Fr. to £187. 720kg Fr. to £187 550kg Hol. to £186. 630kg Hol. to £182. 610kg Fr. to £179. 780kg Fr. to £177 (£1380-60)
FAT HEIFERS: 540kg Lim. to £242. 610kg Ch. to £232. 580kg Ch. to £222 590kg Ch. to £222.640kg Ch. to £220. 560kg Lim. to £216. 560kg Ch. to £208. 620kg B/B. to £203. 570kg AA. to £190. 500kg AA. to £186. Friesians sold from £128 to £164 per 100kg
STORE BULLOCKS: A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1900 for an 800kg Lim. (£237) and reaching a height of £255 per 100kg for a 675kg Lim. to £1720 other quality lots sold from £225 to £251 per 100kg Forward lots sold from £1480 for a 570kg Ch. (£259)
SAMPLE PRICES: John Hackett Eskra 800kg Lim. to £1900 (£237) 740kg Ch. to £1850 (£250) 730kg Lim. to £1810 (£248) 770kg Ch. to £1780 (£231) and 730kg Ch. to £1780 (£244) B Donnelly Eskra 790kg Lim. to £1780 (£225) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 740kg Ch. to £1740 (£235) 740kg Ch. to £1680 (£227) and 690kg B/B. to £1680 (£243) J Greenaway Annaghmore 740kg Ch. to £1740 (£235) 685kg Lim. to £1720 (£251) and 670kg Daq. to £1680 (£251) R A Elliott Dungannon 700kg Ch. to £1740 (£248) 720kg Ch. to £1730 (£240 695kg Ch. to £1680 (£242) and 680kg Lim. to £1680 (£245) C Livingstone Benburb 700kg Ch. to £1730 (£247) Clogher Producer 675kg Lim. to £1720 (£255) D Greenaway Portadown 735kg Lim. to £1690 (£230) Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 570kg Ch. (£259) 570kg Ch. to £1450 (£254) 520kg Ch. to £1320 (£254) and 510kg Lim. to £1300 (£255) G McConnell Clogher 580kg Ch. to £1380 (£238) and 570kg Ch. to £1350 (£237) B Doran Dungannon 525kg Lim. to £1310 (£249) Ballygawley Producer 545kg Ch. to £1300 (£238) J & R Ingram Newtownbutler 535kg AA. to £1280 (£239) P Tally Dungannon 515kg Lim. to £1250 (£243) D J Doherty Enniskillen 510kg AA. to £1210.
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG
Strong demand in this section with P Tally Dunganmnon selling a 485kg Lim. to £1310 (£270) T Taggart Aughnacloy 490kg Ch. to £1290 (£263) 465kg Ch. to £1230 (£264) Armagh Producer 485kg Ch. to £1250 (£258) 485kg Lim. to £1240 (£255) 440kg Ch. to £1150 (£261) and 500kg Ch. to £1150 (£230) M Rafferty Dungannon 480kg Par. to £1220 (£254) W Jordan Omagh 470kg Lim. to £1200 (£255) F McStay Lurgan 465kg Lim. to £1190 (£256) 460kg Lim. to £1190 (£258) 465kg Sim. to £1150 (£247) 460kg Ch. to £1130 (£245) and 485kg Ch. to £1110 (£229) Newtownbutler Producer 470kg Lim. to £1190 (£253) 465kg Lim. to £1120 (£241) 465kg Lim. to £1120 (£241) and 450kg Lim. to £1110 (£246) J Wiggam Fivemiletown 445kg Ch. to £1160 (£260) B Doran Dungannon 455kg Lim. to £1150 (£253) M O Kane Cookstown 440kg Ch. to £1140 (£259)
STORE HEIFERS
A good steady demand again this week with heavy lots selling to £1540 for a 620kg Ch. (£248) Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 545kg Ch. (£268) most other quality lots sold from £218 to £263 per 100kg SAMPLE PRICES;
M/S M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 620kg Ch. to £1540 (£248) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 675kg AA. to £1500 (£222) 655kg AA. to £1470 (£224) 640kg Sim. to £1470 (£229) 660kg AA. to £1460 (£221) J A Henry Fintona 615kg Sim. to £1450 (£236) 600kg Sal. to £1360 (£226) and 620kg Lim. to £1350 (£218) C Keys Fivemiletown 660kg Ch. to £1450 (£219) H Macualey Ballyclare 610kg Lim. to £1430 (£234) R Busby Ballygawley 615kg Sim. to £1380 (£224) J Muldoon Aughnacloy 600kg Ch. to £1380 (£223) Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 545kg Ch. (£268) 565kg Ch. to £1400 (£248) 525kg Ch. to £1380 (£263) H Macualey Ballyclare 550kg Ch. to £1350 (£240) and 555kg Lim. to £1350 (£243) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 565kg AA. to £1380 (£244) C A Armstrong Dromore 550kg Lim. to £1370 (£249) Fivemiletown Producer 585kg Ch. to £1370 (£234)
MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: M/S M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 500kg Lim. to £1290 (£258) 500kg Ch. to £1280 (£256) 485kg Ch. to £1260 (£260) and 445kg Ch. to £1140 (£256) M/S K & J Allen Ballygawley 490kg Lim. to £1250 (£255) and 405kg Ch. to £990. J McGarvey Cookstown 500kg Ch. to £1240 (£248) K A Tubman Maguiresbridge 490kg Daq. to £1150 (£234) and 480kg Daq. to £1140 (£237) A Caldwell Castlederg 455kg Lui. To £1100 (£242) H Crawford Fintona 490kg Ch. to £1100 (£224) and 465kg Lim. to £1000. L O Neill Strabane 465kg AA. to £1060 (£218) R Busby Ballygawley 450kg Ch. to £1030 (£229) 500kg Her. to £990, 460kg Her. to £920, and 435kg Her. to £910.
SMALLER SORTS 390KG & UNDER: Boa Island Producer 335kg Lim. to £860, 355kg Ch. to £840, 385kg Ch. to £800, 365kg Lim. to £790, and 330kg Lim. to £760. M & P Deery Omagh 390kg AA. to £660375kg AA. to £630, 370kg AA. to £620, and 370kg AA. to £540.
WEANLINGS
Another large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1400 for a 555kg Lim. (£252) to a height of £309 per 100kg for a 365kg Lim. to £1130. A lot of other quality lots sold from £258 to £306 per 100kg. WeanLING Heifers sold to £1220 for a 500kg Ch. (£244) and selling to £334 per 100kg for a 350kg Lim. to £1170. Lots of other quality lots sold from £254 to £319 per 100kg for a 310kg Ch. to £990.
LEADING PRICES:
STEERS & BULLS: Declan McKenna, Clogher 555kg Lim. to £1400 (£252) 435kg Lim. to £1330 (£306) 470kg Ch. to £1290 (£274) 435kg Ch. to £1270 (£292) 445kg Ch. to £1260 (£283) 435kg Lim. to £1260 (£289) 465kg Lim. to £1230 (£264) 505kg Ch. to £1230 (£243) 410kg Lim. to £11490 (£278) 390kg Ch. to £1120 (£287) and 415kg Lim. to £1120 (£270). B Mullan, Sixmilecross 525kg Lim. to £1240 (£236). C V Wilson, Derrylin 480kg Ch. to £1230 (£256) and 430kg Ch. to £1110 (£258). M McGinley, Eskra 440kg Ch. to £1170 (£270). J Beggan, Roslea 485kg Ch. to £1180 (£243). J Boylan, Aughnacloy 440kg Ch. to £1160 (£263). Tempo Producer 410kg Lim. to £1100 (£268)
WEANLING HEIFERS: M Mullan, Omagh 500kg Ch. to £1220 (£244. Kesh Producer 350kg Lim. to £1170 (£334). A Campbell Ballygawley 440kg Lim. to £1140 (£259) 445kg Lim. to £1110 (£249) 385kg Lim. to £980 (£254) and 295kg Lim. to £900 (£305). N Armstrong Trillick 400kg Lim. to £1070 (£268) 400kg Lim. to £1070 (£267). B Mullan Sixmilecross 440kg Lim. to £1060 (£241) and 430kg Lim. to £1030 (£239). J Beggan Roslea 445kg Ch. to £1020 (£229) 455kg Ch. to £1000 (£220). J McElroy Clogher 345kg Ch. to £1000 (£290) and 310kg Ch. to £990 (£319). P McConnell Clogher 345kg Ch. to £980 (£284). N McDonagh Fivemiletown 360kg Lim. to £940 (£261). O Downey Roslea 340kg Ch. to £940 (£276). E McDermot Augher 340kg Lim. to £900 (£265)
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer £2110 and £1740 for Calved Heifers. Co Armagh Producer £2080 for Calved Heifer. Roslea Producer £1600 for Springing Heifer. Dungannon Producer £1370 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1150.
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Dungannon Producer £1680 for Heifer with Bull Calf. S McElrea Newtownstewart £1450 and £1400 for AA Heifers with Bull Calves and £1310 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. B Ramsey Fivemiletown £1360 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1550, £1380, 1100 and £1050 for S Cousins Omagh . K O Neill Omagh £1510,£1180 and £1100. C D Cooke Enniskillen £990.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A brisk demand this week for a good entry with Young Bull Calves selling to £445 for a B/B to A Breen Tempo. K Farrell Keady £445 for Ch. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £440 x 2 for AAs. A C Lunny Aghalane £405 for B/B. J J Hackett Ballygawley £330 and £310 for AAs. Brookeborough Producer £325 for AA. J Martin Lisbellaw £310 and £305 for AAs.
HEIFER CALVES: P A & J Grue, Lisnaskea £415 for Ch. N Conway, Carrickmore £380 for Lim. A C Lunny, Aghalane £365 and £290 for B/Bs. E & T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £310 for AA. M Lagan,Cookstown £300 for Sim. Brookeborough Producer £300 x 2 for AAs. P A & J Grue, Lisnaskea £300 for Ch.
REARED MALE LUMPS: N Cosgrove, Roslea £740, £715, £705,for Chars and £720 for Lim. A Mannagh, Sixmilecross £725, £720, £715 and £675 for AAs. K Murray, Omagh £655 for Ch. and £545 for Lim. N Weir, Fintona £580 for Lim. and £570 and £520 for AAs. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £490 for Her.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS: A Mannagh, Sixmilecross 680 for Lim. J Keys, Clogher £610 for Ch. N Weir, Fintona £545 for Lim. Beragh Producer £505 and £450 for Limms. C Molloy, Dungannon £445 for AA.