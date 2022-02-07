Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows sold to £1874-80 for a 860kg Lim. to £218 for a Strabane Producer. This was followed by an 860kg Ch. to £1720 at £200 per kg.

Cow Heifers peaked at £1659 for a 700kg Ch. to £237 followed by a 720kg Lim. to £1576-80 @ £219 per Kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £134 for a 690kg to£924-60.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friesian Cow Heifers sold to £154 for a 570kg to £877-80.

Fat Bulls sold to £140 per 100kg for a 910kg Ch to £1274.

Fat Steers sold to £230 for a 660kg AA. to £1518.

Friesian Steers sold to £188 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1146-80 reaching £1380-60 for a 780kg to £177 per 100kg others sold from £157 to £186 per 100kg Fat Heifers sold to £242 per 100kg for a 540kg Lim. to £1306-80.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1900 for an 800kg Lim. (£237) reaching £255 per 100kg for a 675kg Lim. to £1720.

Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 570kg Ch. (£259).

Med Weights sold to £1310 for a 485kg Lim. (£270).

Heavy Heifers sold to £1540 for a 620kg Ch. (£248).

Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 545kg Ch. (£268) Med Weights sold to £1290 for a 500kg Lim. (£258).

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1400 for a 555kg Lim. (£252) to £309 per 100kg for a 365kg Lim. to £1130.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1220 for a 500kg Ch. (£248) to £334 per 100kg for a 350kg Lim. to £1170. Dairy Cows sold to £2110 with Friesian Springers to £1600.

Suckler Outfits sold to £1680 with Incalf Cows to £1600 for S/H.

Young Bull Calves to £445 for a B/B. Heifer Calves to £415 for Ch. Reared Male Lumps to £740 for Ch.

Reared Female Lumps to £680 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;

Dungannon Producer 700kg Ch. to £237 (£1659) Garvary Producer 610kg Ch. to £232 (£1415-20) Clogher Producer 610kg Ch. to £222 (£1354-20 ) and 580kg Ch. to £222 (£1287-60) Clogher Producer 590kg Ch. to £222 (£1309-80) Fivemiletown Producer 670kg Ch. to £220 (£1474) and 560kg Ch. to £208 (£1164-80) Strabane Producer 720kg Lim. to £219 (£1576-80 ) and 860kg Lim. to £218 (£1874-80) Augher Producer 620kg Ch. to £218 (£1351-60) Augher Producer 560kg Lim. to £216 (£1209-60) Armagh Producer 690kg Ch. to £210 (£1449) Dungannon Producer 660kg Lim. to £207 (£1366-20) Armagh Producer 720kg Ch. to £207 (£1490-40) Enniskillen Producer 500kg Lim. to £206 (£1030) and 590kg AA. to £200 (£1180) Omagh Producer 660kg Ch. to £206 (£1359-60) Augher Producer 860kg Ch. to £200 (£1720) Clogher Producer 580kg Sim. to £198 (£1148-40) Ederney Producer 650kg Lim. to £196 (£1274. Pomeroy Producer 710kg Lim. to £195 (£1384-50).

Other quality lots sold from £174 to £194 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £126 to £134 per 100kg

Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £142 to £154 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £96 to £120 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £70 to £90 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Moira Producer 910kg Ch. to £140 (£1274) Strabane Producer 980kg Sim. to £127 (£1244-60) Derrylin Producer 910kg Ch. to £120 (£1092)

FAT STEERS: 660kg AA. to £230 (£1518) 560kg AA. to £222. 590kg AA. to £222. 570kg Her. to £218. 550kg Sim. to £205. 610kg Her. to £200. 590kg AA. to £196. 610kg Fr. to £188. 620kg Fr. to £187. 720kg Fr. to £187 550kg Hol. to £186. 630kg Hol. to £182. 610kg Fr. to £179. 780kg Fr. to £177 (£1380-60)

FAT HEIFERS: 540kg Lim. to £242. 610kg Ch. to £232. 580kg Ch. to £222 590kg Ch. to £222.640kg Ch. to £220. 560kg Lim. to £216. 560kg Ch. to £208. 620kg B/B. to £203. 570kg AA. to £190. 500kg AA. to £186. Friesians sold from £128 to £164 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS: A very firm demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1900 for an 800kg Lim. (£237) and reaching a height of £255 per 100kg for a 675kg Lim. to £1720 other quality lots sold from £225 to £251 per 100kg Forward lots sold from £1480 for a 570kg Ch. (£259)

SAMPLE PRICES: John Hackett Eskra 800kg Lim. to £1900 (£237) 740kg Ch. to £1850 (£250) 730kg Lim. to £1810 (£248) 770kg Ch. to £1780 (£231) and 730kg Ch. to £1780 (£244) B Donnelly Eskra 790kg Lim. to £1780 (£225) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 740kg Ch. to £1740 (£235) 740kg Ch. to £1680 (£227) and 690kg B/B. to £1680 (£243) J Greenaway Annaghmore 740kg Ch. to £1740 (£235) 685kg Lim. to £1720 (£251) and 670kg Daq. to £1680 (£251) R A Elliott Dungannon 700kg Ch. to £1740 (£248) 720kg Ch. to £1730 (£240 695kg Ch. to £1680 (£242) and 680kg Lim. to £1680 (£245) C Livingstone Benburb 700kg Ch. to £1730 (£247) Clogher Producer 675kg Lim. to £1720 (£255) D Greenaway Portadown 735kg Lim. to £1690 (£230) Forward lots sold to £1480 for a 570kg Ch. (£259) 570kg Ch. to £1450 (£254) 520kg Ch. to £1320 (£254) and 510kg Lim. to £1300 (£255) G McConnell Clogher 580kg Ch. to £1380 (£238) and 570kg Ch. to £1350 (£237) B Doran Dungannon 525kg Lim. to £1310 (£249) Ballygawley Producer 545kg Ch. to £1300 (£238) J & R Ingram Newtownbutler 535kg AA. to £1280 (£239) P Tally Dungannon 515kg Lim. to £1250 (£243) D J Doherty Enniskillen 510kg AA. to £1210.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Strong demand in this section with P Tally Dunganmnon selling a 485kg Lim. to £1310 (£270) T Taggart Aughnacloy 490kg Ch. to £1290 (£263) 465kg Ch. to £1230 (£264) Armagh Producer 485kg Ch. to £1250 (£258) 485kg Lim. to £1240 (£255) 440kg Ch. to £1150 (£261) and 500kg Ch. to £1150 (£230) M Rafferty Dungannon 480kg Par. to £1220 (£254) W Jordan Omagh 470kg Lim. to £1200 (£255) F McStay Lurgan 465kg Lim. to £1190 (£256) 460kg Lim. to £1190 (£258) 465kg Sim. to £1150 (£247) 460kg Ch. to £1130 (£245) and 485kg Ch. to £1110 (£229) Newtownbutler Producer 470kg Lim. to £1190 (£253) 465kg Lim. to £1120 (£241) 465kg Lim. to £1120 (£241) and 450kg Lim. to £1110 (£246) J Wiggam Fivemiletown 445kg Ch. to £1160 (£260) B Doran Dungannon 455kg Lim. to £1150 (£253) M O Kane Cookstown 440kg Ch. to £1140 (£259)

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand again this week with heavy lots selling to £1540 for a 620kg Ch. (£248) Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 545kg Ch. (£268) most other quality lots sold from £218 to £263 per 100kg SAMPLE PRICES;

M/S M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 620kg Ch. to £1540 (£248) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 675kg AA. to £1500 (£222) 655kg AA. to £1470 (£224) 640kg Sim. to £1470 (£229) 660kg AA. to £1460 (£221) J A Henry Fintona 615kg Sim. to £1450 (£236) 600kg Sal. to £1360 (£226) and 620kg Lim. to £1350 (£218) C Keys Fivemiletown 660kg Ch. to £1450 (£219) H Macualey Ballyclare 610kg Lim. to £1430 (£234) R Busby Ballygawley 615kg Sim. to £1380 (£224) J Muldoon Aughnacloy 600kg Ch. to £1380 (£223) Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 545kg Ch. (£268) 565kg Ch. to £1400 (£248) 525kg Ch. to £1380 (£263) H Macualey Ballyclare 550kg Ch. to £1350 (£240) and 555kg Lim. to £1350 (£243) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 565kg AA. to £1380 (£244) C A Armstrong Dromore 550kg Lim. to £1370 (£249) Fivemiletown Producer 585kg Ch. to £1370 (£234)

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: M/S M & R Coulter Fivemiletown 500kg Lim. to £1290 (£258) 500kg Ch. to £1280 (£256) 485kg Ch. to £1260 (£260) and 445kg Ch. to £1140 (£256) M/S K & J Allen Ballygawley 490kg Lim. to £1250 (£255) and 405kg Ch. to £990. J McGarvey Cookstown 500kg Ch. to £1240 (£248) K A Tubman Maguiresbridge 490kg Daq. to £1150 (£234) and 480kg Daq. to £1140 (£237) A Caldwell Castlederg 455kg Lui. To £1100 (£242) H Crawford Fintona 490kg Ch. to £1100 (£224) and 465kg Lim. to £1000. L O Neill Strabane 465kg AA. to £1060 (£218) R Busby Ballygawley 450kg Ch. to £1030 (£229) 500kg Her. to £990, 460kg Her. to £920, and 435kg Her. to £910.

SMALLER SORTS 390KG & UNDER: Boa Island Producer 335kg Lim. to £860, 355kg Ch. to £840, 385kg Ch. to £800, 365kg Lim. to £790, and 330kg Lim. to £760. M & P Deery Omagh 390kg AA. to £660375kg AA. to £630, 370kg AA. to £620, and 370kg AA. to £540.

WEANLINGS

Another large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1400 for a 555kg Lim. (£252) to a height of £309 per 100kg for a 365kg Lim. to £1130. A lot of other quality lots sold from £258 to £306 per 100kg. WeanLING Heifers sold to £1220 for a 500kg Ch. (£244) and selling to £334 per 100kg for a 350kg Lim. to £1170. Lots of other quality lots sold from £254 to £319 per 100kg for a 310kg Ch. to £990.

LEADING PRICES:

STEERS & BULLS: Declan McKenna, Clogher 555kg Lim. to £1400 (£252) 435kg Lim. to £1330 (£306) 470kg Ch. to £1290 (£274) 435kg Ch. to £1270 (£292) 445kg Ch. to £1260 (£283) 435kg Lim. to £1260 (£289) 465kg Lim. to £1230 (£264) 505kg Ch. to £1230 (£243) 410kg Lim. to £11490 (£278) 390kg Ch. to £1120 (£287) and 415kg Lim. to £1120 (£270). B Mullan, Sixmilecross 525kg Lim. to £1240 (£236). C V Wilson, Derrylin 480kg Ch. to £1230 (£256) and 430kg Ch. to £1110 (£258). M McGinley, Eskra 440kg Ch. to £1170 (£270). J Beggan, Roslea 485kg Ch. to £1180 (£243). J Boylan, Aughnacloy 440kg Ch. to £1160 (£263). Tempo Producer 410kg Lim. to £1100 (£268)

WEANLING HEIFERS: M Mullan, Omagh 500kg Ch. to £1220 (£244. Kesh Producer 350kg Lim. to £1170 (£334). A Campbell Ballygawley 440kg Lim. to £1140 (£259) 445kg Lim. to £1110 (£249) 385kg Lim. to £980 (£254) and 295kg Lim. to £900 (£305). N Armstrong Trillick 400kg Lim. to £1070 (£268) 400kg Lim. to £1070 (£267). B Mullan Sixmilecross 440kg Lim. to £1060 (£241) and 430kg Lim. to £1030 (£239). J Beggan Roslea 445kg Ch. to £1020 (£229) 455kg Ch. to £1000 (£220). J McElroy Clogher 345kg Ch. to £1000 (£290) and 310kg Ch. to £990 (£319). P McConnell Clogher 345kg Ch. to £980 (£284). N McDonagh Fivemiletown 360kg Lim. to £940 (£261). O Downey Roslea 340kg Ch. to £940 (£276). E McDermot Augher 340kg Lim. to £900 (£265)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer £2110 and £1740 for Calved Heifers. Co Armagh Producer £2080 for Calved Heifer. Roslea Producer £1600 for Springing Heifer. Dungannon Producer £1370 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1150.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Dungannon Producer £1680 for Heifer with Bull Calf. S McElrea Newtownstewart £1450 and £1400 for AA Heifers with Bull Calves and £1310 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. B Ramsey Fivemiletown £1360 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1550, £1380, 1100 and £1050 for S Cousins Omagh . K O Neill Omagh £1510,£1180 and £1100. C D Cooke Enniskillen £990.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A brisk demand this week for a good entry with Young Bull Calves selling to £445 for a B/B to A Breen Tempo. K Farrell Keady £445 for Ch. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £440 x 2 for AAs. A C Lunny Aghalane £405 for B/B. J J Hackett Ballygawley £330 and £310 for AAs. Brookeborough Producer £325 for AA. J Martin Lisbellaw £310 and £305 for AAs.

HEIFER CALVES: P A & J Grue, Lisnaskea £415 for Ch. N Conway, Carrickmore £380 for Lim. A C Lunny, Aghalane £365 and £290 for B/Bs. E & T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £310 for AA. M Lagan,Cookstown £300 for Sim. Brookeborough Producer £300 x 2 for AAs. P A & J Grue, Lisnaskea £300 for Ch.

REARED MALE LUMPS: N Cosgrove, Roslea £740, £715, £705,for Chars and £720 for Lim. A Mannagh, Sixmilecross £725, £720, £715 and £675 for AAs. K Murray, Omagh £655 for Ch. and £545 for Lim. N Weir, Fintona £580 for Lim. and £570 and £520 for AAs. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £490 for Her.