Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 400 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with Beef Cows selling to £2120-80 for an 880kg Lim. to £241 and selling to a top of £255 per 100kg for an 820kg Sim. to £2091.

Cow Heifers sold to £1625 for an 650kg Lim. to £250 followed by a 640kg Ch. to £242 totalling £1548-80.

Fleshed Friesian Cows broke records with an 870kg to £186 to £1618-20 with another selling to £1422 for a 790kg to £180.

Fat Bulls sold to £2120-40 for a 1140kg S/H. to £186 and selling to a top of £210 per 100kg for a 850kg Lim. to £1785.

Fat Steers sold to £254 per 100kg for a 640kg Daq. Friesian Steers sold to £194 for a 640kg to £1241-60.

Fat Heifers sold to £250 for a 600kg Lim. to £1500.

Highlights in the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2020 for a705kg Lim. (£286) with a 675kg Lim. to £1940 (£287)

Forward lots sold to £1550 for a 570kg Lim. (£272) with a 510kg Lim.to £1330 (£261) Med Weights sold to £1340 for a 490kg Ch. (£273)

Smaller sorts sold to £1230 for a 395kg Ch. (£311)

Heavy Heifers sold to £1750 for a 650kg Lim. (£269)

Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 585kg Ch. (£270) Med Weights sold to £1200 for a 490kg AA. (£245)

Smaller sorts sold to £950 for a 370kg Lim. Weanling Males sold to £1550 for a 540kg Lim. (£287) with a 360kg Ch. to £1080 (£300)

Weanling Heifers sold to £1030 for a 370kg Lim. (£278) Breeding Bulls sold to £1770 for Char. Dairy Stock sold to £1630. Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £1900 Springers sold to £1550.

Young Bull Calves sold to £480 for Lim. Heifer Calves sold to £495 for Sim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £670 for Sim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £770 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Brookeborough Producer 820kg Sim. to £255 (£2091) Derrylin Producer 650kg Lim. to £250 (£1625) St Angelo Producer 640kg Ch. to £242 (£1548-80) Dungannon Producer 880kg Lim. to £241 (£2120-80) Strabane Producer 820kg Ch. to £235 (£1927) Ederney Producer 660kg Lim. to £235 (£1551) St Angelo Producer 710kg Lim. to £235 (£1668-50) Portadown Producer 690kg B/B. to £235 (£1621-50) Dungannon Producer 860kg Lim. to £232 (£1995-20) Ballygawley Producer 710kg B/B. to £232 (£1647-20) St Angelo Producer .to £231 (£1963-50) Milford Producer 740kg B/B. to £230 (£1702) Clogher Producer 660kg Ch. to £227 (£1498-20) Omagh Producer 630kg Ch. to £227 (£1430-10) Coalisland Producer 690kg Lim. to £226 (£1559-40) Dungannon Producer 770kg Lim. to £225 (£1732-50) Pomeroy Producer 680kg Lim. to £222 (£1509-60)

Other quality lots sold from £188 to £220 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £158 to £184 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1618-20 for an 870kg to £186 and a 790kg to £1422 at £180 with others selling from £158 to £176 per 100kg

Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £140 to £162 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £84 to £115 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer 850kg Lim. to £210 (£1785). Donaghmore Producer 880kg AA. to £199 (£1751-20). Ballygawley Producer 1140kg S/H. to £186 (£2120-40). Clogher Producer 1080kg St. to £178 (£1922-40). Rosslea Producer 1050kg Her. to £164 (£1722). Ballygawley Producer 790kg Lim. to £164 (£1295-60). Lisnaskea Producer 1170kg Hol. to £162 (£1895-40).

FAT STEERS: 640kg Daq. to £254. 570kg Ch. to £246. 550kg Lim. to £237. 630kg Lim. to £236. 580kg Her. to £222. 690kg Fkv. to £221. 800kg Sim. to £219. 540kg AA. to £215. Friesians sold to £194 for a 640kg to £1241-60 with others selling from £150 to £190 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS: 600kg Lim. to £250. 730kg Ch. to £244. 670kg Ch. to £240. 680kg Ch. to £240. 600kg Ch. to £240. 550kg Sim. to £239.560kg Sim. to £236. 530kg Sim. to £235. 560kg Sim. to £232. 730kg AA. to £228. 690kg Lim. to £227. S/Hs sold to £215. Hol. to £206 (£1359-60) 570kg Her to £204 590kg Fr. to £201. 580kg B/B. to £200.

STORE BULLOCKS (220 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2020 for a 705kg Lim. (£286) with a 675kg Lim. to £1940 (£287) with most others selling from £239 to £269 per 100kg

SAMPLE PRICES:

Castlecaufield Producer 705kg Lim. to £2020 (£286) 675kg Lim. to £1940 (£287) 720kg Ch. to £1800 (£250) and 710kg Lim. to £1790 (£252). A Nixon Tempo 765kg Ch. to £1830 (£239). I S Farrell Fivemiletown 695kg Ch. to £1790 (£257) 680kg Ch. to £1770 (£260) 670kg Sim. to £1640 (£245) and 640kg Lim. to £1630 (£254). W J & G Falls Aughnacloy 710kg Ch. to £1760 (£251) 640kg Ch. to £1720 (£269) and 640kg Ch. to £1660 (£259). G McLaughlin Newtownbutler 700kg Her. to £1730 (£247). Fivemiletown Producer 630kg Lim. to £1680 (£266). Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 670kg AA. to £1680 (£251). E McBride Fintona 665kg Lim. to £1670 (£251). D Keys Fivemiletown 690kg AA. to £1660 (£240). W Vogan Killylea 630kg AA. to £1650 (£262). H McCarney Fintona 605kg Ch. to £1630 (£269). O Cairns Ballygawley 615kg Lim. to £1630 (£265).

Forward lots sold to £1550 for a 570kg Lim. (£272) and a 535kg B/B. to £1210 (£226) for D McVeigh Dungannon. B Graham Aghalane 595kg Lim. to £1500 (£252) and 540kg Ch. to £1280 (£237). K & G Carrothers Fivemiletown 590kg Ch. to £1460 (£247) 595kg Lim. to £1450 (£243) and 550kg Lim. to £1390 (£253). Dungannon Producer 550kg Ch. to £1380 (£251) and 530kg Ch. To £1340 (£253). W Graham Aghalane 555kg Ch. to £1370 (£247) 545kg B/B. to £1350 (£247) and 510kg Lim. to £1330 (£261). P McCaughey Augher 570kg Ch. to £1360 (£238) and 530kg Lim. to £1320 (£249)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Aughnacloy Producers 490kg Ch. to £1340 (£273). C & W Gallagher Tempo 500kg Ch. to £1330 (£266) 500kg Ch. to £1290 (£258) 465kg Ch. to £1210 (£260) and 425kg Ch. to £1120 (£263). B R Graham Aghalane 500kg Ch. to £1310 (£262). W D J Graydon Brookeborough 450kg AA. to £1300 (£262). J Taggart Coalisland 495kg Lim. to £1300 (£260). P McCaughey Augher 495kg Lim. to £1290 (£260) 490kg Ch. to £1230 (£251) and 500kg Lim. to £1170 (£234). Armagh Producer 480kg Ch. to £1260 (£260) and 435kg Lim. to £1200 (£276). J Carrothers Fivemiletown 470kg Lim. to £1220 (£259). Dungannon Producer 500kg Ch. to £1220 (£244) and 475kg Lim. to £1190 (£250). I Jordan Crumlin 500kg Her. to £1190 (£238. E Smith Ballygawley 500kg AA. to £1170 (£234). D McVeigh Dungannon 465kg AA. to £1160 (£249)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: G & W Gallagher Tempo 395kg Ch. to £1230 (£311). Armagh Producer 330kg Lim. to £970 (£294) and 295kg Lim. to £875 (£296). E McCaffery Tempo 340kg Ch. to £920, 350kg Ch. to £890, 300kg Ch. to £880, 315kg Ch. to £850, K McCaffery Tempo 340kg Ch. to £910, 325kg AA. to £890 and 315kg Ch. to £890.

STORE HEIFERS (200 lots)

A very brisk demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1750 for a 650kg Lim. (£269) with most others selling from £226 to £263 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 585kg Ch. (£277) with others selling from £239 to £264 per 100kg.

SAMPLE PRICES:

P McAleer Pomeroy 650kg Lim. to £1750 (£269). Wm Smiton Fintona 665kg Ch. to £1700 (£255) and 615kg Ch. to £1590 (£258). Omagh Producer 630kg Ch. to £1660 (£263) and 600kg Ch. to £1550 (£258). B Doherty Clogher 625kg Lim. to £1600 (£256). N Brown Killylea 605kg Lim. to £1540 (£254). G Boles Maguiresbridge 675kg Ch. to £1540 (£228). G McGarrity Sixmilecross 620kg Lim. to £1510 (£243). J Wilson Clogher 630kg Lim. to £1440 (£228). R F & V J Hall Maguiresbridge 620kg Ch. to £1400 (£226).

Forward lots sold to £1620 for a 585kg Ch. (£277) for an Omagh Producer. G Mc Garrity Sixmilecross 580kg Ch. to £1530 (£264). P McAleer Pomeroy 570kg Ch. to £1490 (£261). B Doherty Clogher 585kg Lim. to £1400 (£239). S Mohan Fivemiletown 580kg Ch. to £1400 (£241). G Goodwin Dungannon 565kg Sim. to £1390 (£246). T M Gavin Fintona 570kg Daq. to £1390 (£244)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: G Smith Seskinore 490kg AA. to £1200 (£245) and 490kg AA. to £1110 (£226). D Renaghan Keady 470kg Lim. to £1200 (£255). M J Keys Clogher 485kg Lim. to £1190 (£245). S Brodison Stewartstown 500kg bCh. To £1180 (£236) 490kg Ch. to £1130 (£230) 490kg Ch. to £1120 (£228). B Clarke Dungannon 485kg Lim. to £1170 (£241) and 490kg Lim. to £1130 (£230). P McElvogue Dungannon 465kg Ch. to £1160 (£249). E Fee Fivemiletown 480kg Ch. to £1140 (£237). N Brown Killylea 455kg Ch. to £1140 (£250). K McCarney Fintona 450kg Lim. to £1140 (£253) and 470kg Ch. to £1110 (£236). Kesh Producer 435kg Lim. to £1120 (£257). J Wilson Clogher 500kg AA. to £1110 (£222). R Burnside Donaghmore 475kg B/B. to £1090 (£229) and 490kg Ch. to £1080 (£220). T M Gavin Fintona 490kg Lim. to £1080 (£220). T Farrell Fivemiletown 480kg Ch. to £1080 (£225)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: P Hawkes Omagh 370kg Lim. to £950. E McCaffery Tempo 355kg Ch. to £860. And 310kg Ch. to £720. R Allen Aughnacloy 385kg Lim. to £860 and 380kg Lim. to £850. Kesh Producer 390kg Lim. to £850. And 335kg Lim. to £700. A Mannagh Sixmilecross 395kg AA. to £830and 380kg AA. to £770. C Hewitt Portadown 360kg Ch. to £820. D P Gormley Irvinestown 345kg AA. to £790. 325kg AA. to £700, 375kg AA. to £700 and 310kg AA. to £680. O McCaffery Tempo 320kg Ch. to £760. S Crawford Maguiresbridge 330kg Lim. to £700. J R Verner Dyan 330kg bLim. to £700.

WEANLINGS (270 lots)

A good selection of quality lots on offer this week sold easily to a brisk demand. Steers & Bulls sold to £1550 for a 540kg Lim. (£287) and selling to £300 per 100kg for a 360kg Ch. to £1080. Weanling Heifers sold to £1030 for a 370kg Lim. to £1030 with a 330kg Ch. selling to £920 (£279) SAMPLE PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS: R Mullholland Co. Armagh 540kg Lim. to £1550 (£287). J P McBride Plumbridge 455kg Ch. to £1270 (£279) 430kg Ch. to £1270 (£295) 445kg Ch. to £1240 (£278) 430kg Ch. to £1100 (£256) 385kg Ch. to £1100 (£271) 435kg Lim. to £1090 (£250) 430kg Ch. to £1070 (£249) and 440kg Ch. to £1070 (£243) J McAninley Dungannon 455kg Ch. to £1250 (£275) J Beggan Roslea 465kg Lim. to £1220 (£262) P Slane Carrickmore 390kg Lim. to £1160 (£297) J Callaghan Fivemiletown 435kg Ch. to £1090 (£250) G Birney Lisnaskea 475kg Ch. to £1080 (£227) P Hacket Newtownbutler 360kg Ch. to £1080 (£300) J Donaghy Clogher 485kg AA. to £1080 . P Brannigan Armagh 360kg Lim. to £1070 (£297) G Morris Omagh 430kg Ch. to £1050 (£244)

WEANLING HEIFERS

Boa Island Producer 370kg Lim. to £1030 (£278) and 395kg Lim. to £910 (£242) A & M Smyton Tempo 430kg AA. to £960 (£223) P Donnelly Ballygawley 440kg Ch. to £960, 415kg Ch. to £940, 320kg Ch. to £880 (£275) 355kg Ch. to £860 and 375kg Ch. to £850. E Armstrong Lisbellaw 390kg Lim. to £930 (£238) 360kg Lim. to £920 (£255) and 395kg Lim. to £900. S Mellon Fintona 365kg Ch. to £920 (£252). S Askin Ballygawley 330kg Ch. to £920 (£279). P Brannigan Armagh 335kg Lim. to £900 (£268). P Tierney Clogher 320kg Lim. to £880 (£275) 340kg Lim. to £870 (£256) and 335kg Lim. to £860 (£257). J Donaghy Clogher 330kg Ch. to £880 (£266). J Callaghan Fivemiletown 400kg Ch. to £870. G Askin Ballygawley 405kg Lim. to £870.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A smaller entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Tempo Producer selling a Springing Heifer to £1630. Aughnacloy Producer £1540 and £1500 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £1500 for Calved Cow (12/2015) Tempo Producer £1250 for Calved Heifer.

BREEDING BULLS: Pomeroy Producer £1770 for Ped. Non. Reg Char. (born 24-09-2019). Dromore Producer £1620 for Ped. Sim. (born 27-04-2020) and £1480 for Ped Sim. (born 22-06-2020). Tempo Producer £1400 for Ped Hol. (born 01-04-2020)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES (43 lots)

A large entry sold to a good steady demand with a Kinawley Producer selling a 2013 Cow with Bull Calf to £1900, a 2014 Cow with Bull Calf to £1730, a 2018 Cow with Bull Calf to £1560 and a 2014 Cow with Heifer Calf to £1490. A Beggan Roslea £1870 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf. A McCaffery Macken £1800 for Heifer with Heifer Calf . K Stewart Aughnacloy £1680 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf, and £1480 for 09 Cow with Bull Calf. J A Henry Fintona £1670 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. J Morgan Tynan £1670 for Heifer with Bull Calf. G J Vance Dromore £1490 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf. W Hyde Crumlin £1410 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers J McCaffery Derrylin £1550 , £1360, and £1200. K Stewart Aughnacloy £1500. P J Corrigan Dungannon £1460, £1310, and £1300 D Doyle Armagh £1450 and £1110. F Flynn Rosslea £1400 and 1240.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (251 Lots)

A brisk demand in this section with young Bull Calves selling to £480 for Lim. and £480 for Sim. to K Moore Augher. S J & R Hall Newtownbutler £470 for Ch. Fermanagh Producer £430 for Ch. D McKenna Fintona £435 for AA. Clogher Producer £390, £380 and £375 for Limms. A Keys Clogher £350 for Ch. K Moore Augher £345 for AA. Dungannon Producer £330 for AA. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £330 for Sim. T J Tait Omagh £330 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES: J Sawyers Farm Ltd. Sixmilecross £495 for Sim. and £400 for Lim. S Cox Kinawley £495 for Ch. £490 for Lim. and £485 for AA. D McKenna Fintona £475 for AA. Omagh Producer £430 and £420 for Chars. Dungannon Producer £390 for Sim. E & T Beacom Maguiresbridge £380 for AA. M/S J Johnston & D Lester Armagh £310 for Lim. A Breen Tempo £310 for B/B.

REARED MALE LUMPS: K Moore Augher £670 for Sim. P McCallan Carrickmore £665 for Ch. E Cassidy Tempo £645 for B/B. £and £580 for AA. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £580 for Lim. K O Talbot Coalisland £600 for Ch. and £580 for Lim. P Mulligan Newtownbutler £580 for B/B. J Sawyers Farm Ltd S.M.X. £ 580 for Ch. D McKenna Fintona £570 X 2 £520 and £510 for AAs. J Wilson Clogher £540 for B/B. A Keys Clogher £500 for Lim.