Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Cows sold to £2099-20 for an 820kg Lim. to £256 per 100kg this was followed by a 760kg Sim. to £1922-80 at £253 per 100kg.
Cow Heifers sold to £1757 for a 700kg Lim. to £251 with a 680kg Lim. to £1706-80 @ £251.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1402-50 for a 750kg to £187 per 100kg Fat Bulls sold to £2162-40 for a 1060kg Ch. to £204.
Fat Steers sold to £249 for a 560kg Lim.
Friesian Steers sold to £196 for 630kg (£1234-80) and up to £1848 per head for a 1100kg to £168 per 100kg.
Fat Heifers sold to £270 for a 690kg Lim. (£1863)
In the Store Rings heavy Steers sold to £1830 for a 665kg Lim. (£275) with a 655kg Lim. to £1790 (£273)
Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 580kg Ch. (£269)
Med Weights sold to £1310 for a 480kg Ch. (£273)
Smaller Sorts sold to £1130 for a 380kg Ch. (£297) Heavy Heifers sold to £1620 for a 620kg Lim. (£269) Forward lots sold to £1520 for a 540kg Ch. (£281)
Med Weights sold to £1410 for a 490kg Lim. (£288) Smaller sorts sold to £1000 for a 395kg Ch. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1220 for a 465kg Ch. (£262) and selling to £313 per 100kg for a 345kg Ch. to £1080.
Weanling Heifers sold to £1300 for a 395kg Ch. (£313) and selling to £338 per 100kg for a 355kg Lim. to £1200.
Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2100 and £2000 twice for Calved Heifers. Breeding Bulls sold to £2010 for Ped.
Non. Reg. Simm. Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £2300, £1870 and £1800. Springers sold to £1480. Young Bull Calves sold to £460 for Sim. Heifer Calves sold to £435 for B/B. Reared Male Lumps sold to £685 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £630 for Lim.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Irvinestown Producer 820kg Lim. to £256 (£2099-20) and 690kg Lim. to £253 (£1745-70) Dromore Producer 760kg Sim. to £253 (£1922-80) and 740kg Ch. to £245 (£1813) Mayobridge Producer 640kg B/B. to £252 (£1612-80) S.M.X. Producer 680kg Lim. to £251 (£1706-80) Clogher Producer 700kg Lim. to £251 (£1757) Moneymore Producer 660kg HI. to £250 (£1650) Dungannon Producer 600kg Ch. to £245 (£1470) Dungannon Producer 590kg Ch. to £245 (£1445-50) Killeter Producer 780kg Ch. to £243 (£1895-40) Tempo Producer 800kg B/B. to £242 (£1936) Clogher Producer 620kg Lim. to £242 (£1500-40) Armagh Producer 630kg Lim. to £240 (£1512)
Other quality lots sold from £196 to £236 per 100kg
2nd quality coloured lots sold from £164 to £192 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £166 to £187 per 100k
Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £148 to £160 per 100kg
Plainer lots sold from £120 to £145 per 100kg
Poorer Types sold from £92 to £118 per 100kg
FAT BULLS: Clogher Producer 1060kg Ch. to £204 (£2162-40) Lisnaskea Producer 990kg Ch. to £200 (£1980) Donaghmore Producer 820kg AA. to £174 (£1426-80)
FAT STEERS: 560Kg Lim. to £249. 640kg Lim. to £240. 670kg Ch. to £232. 550kg Lim. to £228. 640klg AA. to £223. 710kg Fkv. to £218. 670kg B/B. to £206. 950kg Lim. to £204. 630kg Fries. To £196. 530kg Hol. to £192. 540kg AA. to £188. Other Friesians sold from £154 per 100kg to £168 for a 1100kg to £1848.
FAT HEIFERS: 690KG Lim. to £270. 580kg Lim. to £255. 540kg Au. To £255. 570kg Sim. to £254. 600kg Ch. to £254. 570kg Ch. to £254. 520kg Lim. to £246. 510kg AA. to £246. 530kg Ch. to £246. 520kg Lim. to £246. 550kg Ch. to £244. 560kg Ch. to £241. 590kg Ch. to £233. Friesians sold to £205 per 100kg
STORE BULLOCKS
Another firm demand in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £1830 (£275) for a 665kg Lim. with a 655kg Lim. to £1790 (£273) other quality stock selling from £233 to £270 per 100kg. Forward Steers sold to £1560 for a 580kg Ch. (£269) with a 555kg Ch. to £1420 (£256)
SAMPLE PRICES: S Oliver Armagh 665kg Lim. to £1830 (£275) and 610kg Lim. to £1650 (£270). T Gorman Ballygawley 655kg Lim. to £1790 (£273) 670kg Lim. to £1700 (£254) and 660kg Lim. to £1700 (£257). P L McCaffery Derrylin 675kg Lim. to £1760 (£261) and 640kg Ch. to £1590 (£248). B Corrigan Rosslea 645kg Lim. to £1740 (£270). C Hughes Moy 685kg Lim. to £1700 (£248) 695kg Ch. to £1650 (£237) and 660kg Ch. to £1540 (£233). B Connelly Trillick 635kg Ch. to £1680 (£264) and 605kg Ch. to £1600 (£264). D Wilson Fivemiletown 650kg Lim. to £1660 (£255). S Davidson Newmills 660kg Shb. to £1630 (£247) 630kg Shb. to £1580 (£251) and 605kg Shb. to £1540 (£254). Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 580kg Ch. (£269) 555Kg Ch. to £1420 (£256) and 555kg Lim. to £1360 (£245) to B Corrigan Rosslea. P J Murphy Dungannon 575kg Lim. to £1440 (£250). N Robinson Ballygawley 570kg Lim. to £1390 (£244). Wm. Vogan Killylea 575kg Lim. to £1320 (£229) and 555kg AA. to £1300 (£234). G Hazelton Brookeborough 510kg Lim. to £1310 (£257). P L McCaffery Derrylin 560kg AA. to £1290 (£230)
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: C Hughes Moy 480kg Ch. to £1310 (£273). D J W Kettyle Newtownbutler 485kg AA. to £1300 (£268) 465kg B/B. to £1110 (£238) and 410kg AA. to £950. G Hazelton Brookeborough 410kg Lim. to £1090 (£266) 425kg Sim. to £1080- (£254). T Jordan Dungannon 495kg Sim. to £1100 and 415kg Lim. to £1000. B Potter Aughnacloy 490kg Lim. to £1070. R M Richmond Aghalane 500kg Her. to £1050. C O Neill Dungannon 445kg Lim. to £1020430kg Lim. to £990 and 430kg AA. to £950. PJ Rafferty Dungannon 460KG Lim. to £1010.
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: G Hazelton Brookeborough 380kg Ch. to £1130 (£297), J Burton Dungannon 405kg AA. to £950.
STORE HEIFERS
A lot of quality lots on offer sold easily to a brisk demand with a 620kg Lim. selling to £1620 (£269) with most quality lots selling from £240 to £257 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1520 for a 540kg Ch. (£281) with a 540kg Lim. to £1450 (£268)
SAMPLE PRICES; I S Farrell Fivemiletown 620kg Lim. to £1670 (£269 625kg Ch. to £1610 (£257) 620kg Ch. to £1570 (£253) 645kg Ch. to £1550 (£240) and 610kg Ch. to £1440 (£236). J Lendrum Fivemiletown 650kg Ch. to £1600 (£246) and 595kg Ch. to £1450 (£243). F O Kane Trillick 625kg Ch. to £1570 (£251). A Nixon Tempo 640kg Ch. to £1540 (£240). P Cullen Armagh 630kg B/B. to £1500 (£238). P McAleer Pomeroy 585kg Ch. to £1450 (£248). C Keys Fivemiletown 640kg Her. to £1440 (£225). D Wilson Newtownbutler 585kg Sim. to £1410 (£241). I Martin Fivemiletown 605kg S/H. to £1410 (£233). Forward lots G Steen Dungannon 540kg Ch. to £1520 (£281) 545kg Ch. to £1440 (£264). P McAleer Pomeroy560kg Ch. to £1490 (£266) 570kg Ch. to £1460 (£256) and 530kg Lim. to £1310 (£247). D Wilson Newtownbutler 570kg Ch. to £1480 (£259). E P Robinson Fivemiletown 540kg Lim. to £1450 (£268). A Nixon Tempo 560kg Ch. to £1390 (£248). E Nesbitt Armagh 545kg AA. to £1270 (£233). C O Neill Dungannon 530kg Ch. to £1310 (£247) and 510kg Ch. to £1250 (£245)
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: G Steen Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1410 (£288) and 455kg Lim. to £1200 (£263). O P Donnelly Augher 495kg Lim. to £1350 (£273) and 475kg Lim. to £1240 (£261). E P Robinson Fivemiletown 500kg Ch. to £1350 (£270) 485kg Ch. to £1290 (£266) and 435kg Ch. to £1080 (£248). C & R Graham Enniskillen 480kg Ch. to £1160 (£241) 450kg Ch. to £1060 (£235) and 415kg Ch. to £990. T McConville Portadown 445kg Lim. to £1100 (£247). J Wigham Fivemiletown 450kg Ch. to £1080 (£240). C O Neill Dungannon 475kg Ch. to £1070, 440kg Ch. to £1010, 450kg Ch. to £1000 and 500kg Her. to £990. I Smith Fivemiletown 465kg Shb. to £1060. R Kelly Pomeroy 445kg Sim. to £1040 and 490kg Sim. to £1000. B G Frazer Lisnaskea 465kg Her. to £930.
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: C & R Graham Enniskillen 395kg Ch. to £1000. C Hughes Moy 345kg Ch. to £920.
WEANLINGS
A good steady demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1220 for a 465kg Ch. (£262) with other quality lots selling to £313 per 100kg for a 345kg Ch. to £1080 and a 395kg Ch. to £1210 (£306) Weanling Heifers sold to £1300 for a 395kg Lim. (£329) and selling to £338 per 100kg for a 355kg Lim. to £1200. SAMPLE PRICES ;
STEERS & BULLS: W G Hoey Fivemiletown 465kg Ch. to £1220 (£262) and 405kg Ch. to £1000 (£247). M Beacom Ederney 395kg Ch. to £1210 (£306) 410kg Ch. to £1190 (£290) 415kg Ch. to £1170 (£282) and 385kg Lim. to £1070 (£278). F & G Stewart Dungannon 440kg Lim. to £1160 (£263). G Moane Fivemiletown 445kg Ch. to £1150 (£258). C Cosgrove Rosslea 395kg Ch. to £1120 (£283). B D Breen Eskra 365kg Lim. to £1100 (£301) and 370kg Lim. to £1060 (£286). P V McCarney Fintona 425kg Lim. to £1090 (£256). S McCrory Dungannon 345kg Ch. to £1080 (£313). T McConville Portadown 390kg Her. to £1040 (£266) S.M.X. Producer 390kg Lim. to £1090 (£261). P Montgomery Augher 350kg Lim. to £1000 (£285). D J Kettyle Newtownbutler 340kg Ch. to £990 (£291). G O Neill Omagh 365kg Lim. to £970 (£266)
WEANLING HEIFERS: J Gallagher Omagh 395kg Lim. to £1300 (£329) and 355kg Lim. to £1200 (£338). D McAleer Roslea 410kg Ch. to £1030 (£251) and 440kg Ch. to £940. B Collins Brookeborough 410kg Ch. to £1000. S Clarke S.M.X. 445Kg A.A. to £990 and 475kg AA. to £960. H McGowan Fivemiletown 420kg AA. to £920. 370kg Ch. to £770, and 360kg Lim. to £850. S McGeehan Fivemiletown 320kg Lim. to £910 (£284) C Cosgrove Rosslea 320kg Ch. to £880and 340kg Ch. to £880. G Moane Fivemiletown 440kg Ch. to £880. J Donnelly Omagh 355kg Ch. to £870. A Dobbs Carrickmore 355kg Ch. to £860. G O Neill Omagh 375kg Ch. to £840. P O Neill Omagh 300kg Ch. to £830. D W J Kettyle Newtownbutler 355kg Ch. to £830.
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
A much brighter demand this week with a Fermanagh Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2100 and £2000. Ballygawley Producer £2000 and £1680 for Calved Heifers. Tempo Producer £1470 for Calved Heifer.
BREEDING BULLS: Fivemiletown Producer £2010 for Ped. Non. Reg Sim. (born 30/04/2017). Cookstown Producer £1850 for Ped. Reg. Char. (born 03/05/2017). Tempo Producer £1470 for Ped. Reg. Sim. (born 25/02/2021)
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
A good turnout this week again sold to a strong demand with an Augher Producer selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2300. Brookeborough Producer £1870 and £1800 for Heifers with Bull Calves and £1670 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Fintona Producer £1780 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1260 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf. Seskinore Producer £1480 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf. Dungannon Producer £1460 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf and £1320 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Galbally Producer £1240 for 2011 Cow with Bull Calf. Fivemiletown Producer £1160 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Springing Cows & Heifers sold to £1480 for a Rosslea Producer.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A large entry sold to a steady demand with young Bull Calves selling to £460 and £430 for a Sim.£395 for Lim. £390 for Ch. and £390 for AA. to K Moore Augher. A J Cairns Coalisland £410 for AA. and £400 for Her. J Hetherington Seskinore £405 for Lim. R Donnelly Augher £400 for Sim. H McClure Fivemiletown £390 for Ch. D Foy Fivemiletown £370 for Ch. B Gilmore Tandragee £355 for Lim. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £350 for Ch. K Rutledge Maguiresbridge £345 for Lim. R B Magee Enniskillen £320 for AA.
HEIFER CALVES: L Ryan Lisnaskea £435 for B/B. and £385 for Shb. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £400 for Ch. Clogher Producer £385 for Lim. Trillick Producer £380 for AA. Dungannon Producer £380 for Lim. B Gilmore Tandragee £350 for AA. and £325 for Lim. K Rutledge Maguiresbridge £335 for Ch. Omagh Producer £330 for B/B.
REARED MALE LUMPS: J H Keys Fivemiletown £685 for Ch. T Cassidy Augher £650 and £640 for Limms. R Donnelly Augher £650, £600 and £530 for Simms. T Monaghan Trillick £600 twice for Limms. K Moore Augher £600 and £510 for Chars. Dungannon Producer £595 for Lim. and £540 for Ch. D McFarland Omagh £590 and £485 for AAs.
REARED FEMALES: Mountview Cattle Dungannon £630 for Lim. J H Keys Fivemiletown £600 for Lim. A Beggan Rosslea £590 for Ch. A Keys Clogher £590 for Lim. G Donnelly Trillick £585 for Ch. K Moore Augher £550 and £480 for Limms. and £550 for Ch. B Gilmore Tandragee £500 for Sim. S Murphy Brookeborough £495 for S/H. C Devlin Omagh £490 and £475 for Simms.