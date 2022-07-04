Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 465 lots listed sold to a keen demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2129-60 for an 880kg Lim. to £242 per 100kg this was followed by a 770kg Lim. to £1909-60 at £248 per 100kg.

Cow Heifers sold to £1869-60 for a 760kg Lim. to £246 per 100kg followed by a 770kg B/B. to £1801-80 at £234 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1306-80 for a 660kg to £198per 100kg. Fat Bulls 2094-40 for a 1120 Shb. to £187 and selling to a top of £211 per 100kg for a 960kg Lim. to £2025-60. Fat Steers sold to £258 for a 690kg Lim. (£1780-20)

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat Heifers sold to £271 for a 590kg Lim. to £1598-90.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2180 for an 855kg Ch. (£255) and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 700kg Ch. to £1900

Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 560kg Par (£278) with a 560kg Ch. to £1520 (£271) Med Weights sold to £1430 for a 450kg Ch. (£317) Heavy Heifers sold to £1750 for a 645kg Lim. (£271)

Forward lots sold to £1510 for a 575kg Lim. (£262) and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 525kg Ch. to £1440.

Med Weights sold to £1350 for a 495kg Ch. (£271) Smaller sorts sold to £1000 for a 345kg Ch.

Weanling Males sold to £1540 for a 540kg Ch. (£285) with a 415kg Ch. to £1500 (£361) Weanling Heifers sold to £1120 for a 455kg Ch. and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 290kg Ch. to £960.

Dairy Cows sold to £1850 twice Maiden Heifers to £870 and £800.

Breeding Bulls to £1910 for Ch. and £1900 for Lim. Suckler Cows sold to £2380, £2100 twice and £2020 Springers to £1650. Young Bull Calves sold to £465 for Sim.

Heifers sold to £460 for Lim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £740 for Lim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £840 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;

Dungannon Producer 540kg Lim. to £254 (£1371-60). Clogher Producer 770kg Lim. to £248 (£1909-60) and 760kg Lim. to £228 (£1732-80). Newtownbutler Producer 760kg Lim. to £246 (£1869-60). Sixmilecross Producer 640kg Lim. to £244 (£1561-60). Aughnacloy Producer 570kg Lim. to £244 (£1390-80). Pomeroy Producer 880kg Lim. to £242 (£2129-60). Derrylin Producer 740kg Lim. to £234 (£1731-60). Omagh Producer 770kg B/B. to £234 (£1801-80). Florencecourt Producer 700kg Ch. to £234 (£1638). Newtownbutler Producer 610kg Ch. to £232 (£1415-20). St Angelo Producer 600kg Lim. to £232 (£1392). Aughnacloy Producer 550kg Lim. to £231 (£1270-50). Augher Producer 770kg Ch. to £230 (£1771). Eskra Producer 720kg B/B to £230 (£1656). Fintona Producer 790kg Lim. to £228 (£1801-20). Omagh Producer 580kg Ch. to £227 (£1316-60). Maguiresbridge Producer 630kg Daq. to £226 (£1423-80).

Other quality Beef lots sold from £198 to £224 per 100kg

2nd quality Coloured lots sold from £170 to £193 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £198 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1306-80) with others selling £to £182 per 100kg £176 to £188 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £125 to £156 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £102 to £122 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Dromore Producer 960kg Lim. to £211(£2025-60). Eglish Producer 780kg Lim. to £211(£1645-80. Omagh Producer 1020kg AA. to £190 (£1938). Omagh Producer 1070kg AA. to £190 (£2033). Dungannon Producer 1120kg Shb. to £187 (£2094-40). Newtownbutler Producer 860kg AA. to £184 (£1582-40). Fintona Producer 1090kg Fkv. to £180 (£1962). Derrynoose Producer 980kg AA. to £178 (£1744-40).

FAT STEERS

Limms to £258 per 100kg Chars to £254. A As to £237 per 100kg. B/Bs to £226 per 100kg. Sal. to £218 per 100kg. Hi. to £204 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £190 to £208 per 100kg and £1331-20 per head.

FAT HEIFERS

Limms to £271 per 100kg, Chars to £255 per 100kg, Simms to £255 per 100kg, Daqs to £242 per 100kg, AAs. to £237 per 100kg, B/Bs. to £231 per 100kg, S/Hs to £216 per 100kg, Herefords to £206 per 100kg, Fkv. to £198 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS.(233 lots)

The very strong demand continues with Heavy Steers selling to £2180 for a 855kg Ch. (£255) and rising to £274 per 100kg for a 700kg Ch. to £1900 with most other quality lots selling from £238 to £273 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 560kg Par. (£278) with a 560kg Ch. to £1520 (£271)

SAMPLE PRICES;

T Conlon Newtownbutler £855kg Ch. to £2180 (£255) and 810kg AA. to £1930 (£238). Alan Orr Roslea 805kg Ch. to £1970 (£244) 725kg Ch. to £1840 (£254) and 740kg Ch. to £1810 (£244). W J Robinson Clogher 700kg Ch. to £1920 (£274) and 695kg Ch. to £1840 (£268). E Loughran Armagh 700kg Lim. to £1920 (£274) and 730kg Daq. to £1820 (£249). Pat Traynor Ballygawley 750kg Ch. to £1920 (£256) 735kg Lim. to £1920 (£261) and 700kg Ch. to £1910 (£273). D Starrett Armagh 685kg Daq. to £1880 (£274). J T Eakin Tynan 740kg Ch. to £1880 (£254) 695kg Lim. to £1870 (£269) and 685kg Lim. to £1830 (£267). W G Falls Aughnacloy 760kg Ch. to £1840 (£242). Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 695kg Ch. to £1820 (£262). H A Quinn Dungannon 695kg Lim. to £1810 (£260). J Greenaway Annaghmore 745kg Ch. to £1810 (£243). Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 560kg Par. (£278) 585kg Lim. to £1490 (£254) and 595kg Lim. to £1460 (£245) for M/S B & D Doris Lurgan. W J Armstrong Armagh 580kg Lim. to £1530 (£264). Co. Down Producer 560kg Ch. to £1520 (£271). C Mc Combe Clogher 595kg Lim. to £1500 (£252). H Quinn Dungannon 545kg Ch. to £1390 (£255).

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

Co. Down Producer 450kg Ch. to £1430 (£317) 485kg Lim. to £1420 (£292) 475kg Ch. to £1420 (£299) 500kg Daq. to £1300 (£260) 430kg Ch. to £1300 620kg Ch. to £1600 (£259) 610kg Ch. to £1530 (£251) £1260 (£262) 460kg Lim. to £1250 (£271) 470kg Lim. to £1250 (£266) 475kg Ch. to £1250 (£263) 490kg Lim. to £1210 (£247) 435kg Lim. to £1200 (£276) 450kg Lim. to £1200 (£266) and 455kg Lim. to £1190 (£261). Kesh Producer 475kg Lim. to £1350 (£284). G P O Neill Lurgan 490kg Lim. to £1300 (£265) 500kg Ch. to £1230 (£246) and 500kg Her. to £1210 (£242). I Smith Fivemiletown 485kg AA. to £1230 (£253)

STORE HEIFERS (166 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with Heavy Lots selling to £1750 for a 645kg Lim. (£271) with most other quality lots selling from £243 to £269 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1510 for a 575kg Lim. (£262) with a 570kg Lim. to £1460 and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 525kg Ch. to £1440. (£256)

SAMPLE PRICES;

R Hadden Dungannon 645kg Lim. to £1750 (£271). A Keys Clogher 645kg Sim. to £1740 (£269). W S Hall Magheraveely 655kg Lim. to £1740 (£265) 665kg Ch. to £1740 (£261) 620kg Ch. to £1600 (£258) 605kg Ch. to £1570 (£259) 595kg Ch. to £1540 (£259) and 610kg Ch. to £1530 (£251). Newtownbutler Producer 620kg Ch. to £1640 (£264) and 630kg Lim. to £1610 (£255). D McFarland Beragh 625kg Lim. to £1630 (£261). Newtownbutler Producer 595kg Ch. to £1550 (£260). E Greenaway Dungannon 595kg Sim. to £1510 (£253) and 600kg Ch. to £1480 (£246). I S Farrell Fivemiletown 600kg Ch. to £1510 (£251) 590kg Lim. to £1500 (£254 and 605kg AA. to £1470 (£243). Forward lots sold to £1510 for a 575kg Lim. £262 and 550kg Ch. to £1460 (£265) for E Greenaway Dungannon. W S Hall Magheraveely 585kg Ch. to £1500 (£256). R Hadden Dungannon 570kg Lim. to £1460 (£256). Fermanagh Producer 525kg Ch. to £1440 (£274) 530kg Ch. to £1380 (£260) 525kg Ch. to £1360 (£259) and 540kg Ch. to £1360 (£252). D McFarland Beragh 550kg Lim. to £1420 (£258) 550kg Lim. to £1400 (£254) and 525kg Ch. to £1350 (£257). T McConville Portadown 525kg Ch. to £1360 (£259).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Keen competition in this section with a 495kg Ch. selling to £1350 (£271) a 475kg Ch. to £1270 (£267) for G Wilson Derrylin. Noel Graham Fivemiletown 485kg Ch. to £1300 (£268) and a 450kg Ch. to £1200 (£266). A M Irvine Fivemiletown 495kg Lim. to £1280 (£258) 490kg Lim. to £1240 (£253) and 450kg Lim. to £1200 (£266). Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 460kg Sim. to £1280 (£278) and 465kg Ch. to £1180 (£253). D McFarland Beragh 495kg Lim. to £1270 (£256) 480kg Lim. to £1200 (£250) 480kg Lim. to £1150 (£239). S Carmichael Moneymore 500kg Lim. to £1260 (£252). M Gallagher Omagh 460kg Lim. to £1260 (£274). C Molloy Dungannon 490kg Sim. to £1240 (£253). A Keys Clogher 450kg Lim. to £1260 (£258). C Stewart Fivemiletown 485kg AA. to £1150 (£237). Sam Matchett Armagh 410kg Ch. to £1140 (£278). K Harpur Castlederg 450kg Ch. to £1140 (£253)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

A Keys Clogher 345kg Ch. to £1000, 395kg Lim. to £940, and 385kg Lim. to £920. R Allen Aughnacloy 395kg Lim. to £960, 390kg Lim. to £930, 365kg Lim. to £860, 360kg Lim. to £830, and 375kg Lim. to £780. J Carrothers Fivemiletown 395kg Lim. to £940. Kesh Producer 360kg Ch. to £940. R Dunne Maguiresbridge 385kg Ch. to £860. Colin Williamson Portadown 365kg Her. to £840and 365kg Lim. to £830. B R Johnston Tamlaght 385kg AA. to £840and 370kg Ch. to £780. C Devlin Omagh 395kg Daq. to £840. J Hetherington Seskinore 365kg AA. to £800and 365kg AA. to £790. Noel Graham Fivemiletown 370kg Ch. to £780. D McManus Derrylin 400kg AA. to £760.

WEANLINGS (200 lots)

A super trade for a lot of quality stock on offer with Heavy Male lots selling to £1540 for a 540kg Ch. (£285) and selling to £361 per 100kg for a 415kg Ch. to £1500. Several other quality lots sold over the £300 mark. WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £331 per 100kg for a 290kg Ch. to £960 and selling to £1120 for a 455kg Ch. (£246)

SAMPLE PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS

P Donaghy Tynan 540kg Ch. to £1540 (£285). J P McBride Plumbridge 415kg Ch. to £1500 (£361) 380kg Ch. to £1300 (£342) 360kg Lim. to £1250 (£347) 415kg Ch. to £1220 (£294) 405kg Ch. to £1210 (£298) and 360kg Lim. to £1110 (£308). C McDonnell Brookeborough 465kg Ch. to £1270 (£273). N McCann Dungannon 565kg Ch. to £1240 (£219). T McConville Portadown 395kg Lim. to £1230 (£311). Noel Morrow Fivemiletown 365kg Ch. to £1210 (£331). P Maguire Tempo 405kg Lim. to £1200 (£296). C Maguire Brookeborough 365kg Ch. to £1180 (£323). E Mallon Middletown 460kg Ch. to £1170 (£254) and 365kg Ch. to £1080 (£296). W Owens Clogher 470kg Ch. to £1090 (£232). Ballygawley Producer 415kg Lim. to £1080 (£260). Newtownbutler Producer 390kg Lim. to £1060 (£272).

WEANLING HEIFERS

K McGee Dungannon 455kg Ch. to £1120 (£246). P McConnell Clogher 375kg Ch. to £1080 (£288) and 375kg Ch. to £1000 (£266). Tempo Producer 380kg Lim. to £1040 (£273) 380kg Lim. to £910, 375kg Lim. to £880, and 360kg Lim. to £870. M McNamee Gortin 400kg Lim. to £1030, and 385kg Lim. to £1000. F Donnelly Sixmilecross 385kg Lim. to £990and 370kg Lim. to £880. Coalisland Producer 405kg Lim. to £990, 440kg Lim. to £970, 390kg Lim. to £960 and 385kg Lim. to £860. P J Mullarkey Fivemiletown 290kg Ch. to £960 (£331). Kesh Producer 345kg Lim. to £950 (£275) and 345kg Daq. to £910 (£264). T G Dunne Tempo 345kg Ch. to £890 (£258)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A brisk demand this week with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £1850 and £1700. Benburb Producer £1850 for Calved Heifer. Co. Monaghan Producer £1410 for Calved 2nd Calver. Dungannon Producer £1280 for Calved (3 Teater). Maiden Heifers Ballygawley Producer £870, £800, and £670. Dungannon Producer £550 twice.

BREEDING BULLS

Ballygawley Producer £1910 for Ped. Reg. Lim. (born 16-03-2020). Fermanagh Producer £1900 for Ped. Non. Reg. Char. (born 28-04-2021). Fivemiletown Producer £1820 for Ped. Reg. Lim. (born 18-02-2021)

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES (76 lots)

An excellent entry of quality stock on offer this week sold to £2380 for Heifer with Bull Calf from an Augher Producer. D Capper Portadown £2100 and £2020 for Heifers with Bull Calves and £1950 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. G Robinson Fintona £2100 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. E J Mitchell Clogher £1880 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. B McCann Dungannon £1870 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf. M McWilliams Seskinore £1650 for Heifer with Bull Calf, ££1550 and £1450 for Heifers with Heifer Calves and £1370 for Incalf Heifer. S Gormley Omagh £1650 for incalf Heifer. Beragh Producer £1350 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Several other Outfits sold from £1040 to £1340.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (272 lots)

A large entry in this section sold to a steady demand with young Bull Calves selling to £465 for a Sim. to Lakeview Farms Rosslea. D Haughian Lurgan £460 for Daq. Aughnacloy Producer £450 for Lim, £425 for Ch. and £420 for Her. D McCaffery Clogher £420 for Lim. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £405 for B/B. P Armstrong Fivemiletown £380 for Ch. D O Hagan Maghera £370 for Lim.

HEIFER CALVES

E Nugent Keady £460 for Lim. J Gallagher Omagh £450 and £405 for Limms. Sam Matchett Armagh £400 for AA. M Howe Cornafanogue £380 for AA. and £370 for Her. J Donnelly Trillick £405 for Ch. S Beacom & E Graham Lisbellaw £390 for Ch. M Lagan Cookstown £370 for Sim.

REARED MALE LUMPS

D Eagleson Aughnacloy £740 and £670 for Limms. Fermanagh Producer £725 for Spk. £720 and £650 for Chars. H Robertson Fivemiletown £720 for Char. B Chambers Portadown £650 for B/B. Dungannon Producer £650 and £560 for Simms. K Moore Augher £560 for Sim. G N Daly Pomeroy £550 for Shb. E McKenna Derrylin £550 for Lim. W R Graham Derrylin £525 for Ch. A Keys Clogher £525 for AA. K Flannigan Newtownbutler £500 for Her.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS

N Cosgrove Roslea £840 for Ch. and £760, £640, and £620 for Simms. H Robertson Fivemiletown £685 and £635 for Chars. Dungannon Producer £620 for Char. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £600 for Lim. J G Hunter Omagh £545 for Lim. S Kelly Loughgall £505 for Char. D Haughian Lurgan £500 for Lim. R J Crawford Stewartstown £490 for Sim. C Mc Cormick Kinawley £485 for Ch.