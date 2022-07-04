Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 465 lots listed sold to a keen demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2129-60 for an 880kg Lim. to £242 per 100kg this was followed by a 770kg Lim. to £1909-60 at £248 per 100kg.
Cow Heifers sold to £1869-60 for a 760kg Lim. to £246 per 100kg followed by a 770kg B/B. to £1801-80 at £234 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1306-80 for a 660kg to £198per 100kg. Fat Bulls 2094-40 for a 1120 Shb. to £187 and selling to a top of £211 per 100kg for a 960kg Lim. to £2025-60. Fat Steers sold to £258 for a 690kg Lim. (£1780-20)
Fat Heifers sold to £271 for a 590kg Lim. to £1598-90.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2180 for an 855kg Ch. (£255) and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 700kg Ch. to £1900
Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 560kg Par (£278) with a 560kg Ch. to £1520 (£271) Med Weights sold to £1430 for a 450kg Ch. (£317) Heavy Heifers sold to £1750 for a 645kg Lim. (£271)
Forward lots sold to £1510 for a 575kg Lim. (£262) and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 525kg Ch. to £1440.
Med Weights sold to £1350 for a 495kg Ch. (£271) Smaller sorts sold to £1000 for a 345kg Ch.
Weanling Males sold to £1540 for a 540kg Ch. (£285) with a 415kg Ch. to £1500 (£361) Weanling Heifers sold to £1120 for a 455kg Ch. and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 290kg Ch. to £960.
Dairy Cows sold to £1850 twice Maiden Heifers to £870 and £800.
Breeding Bulls to £1910 for Ch. and £1900 for Lim. Suckler Cows sold to £2380, £2100 twice and £2020 Springers to £1650. Young Bull Calves sold to £465 for Sim.
Heifers sold to £460 for Lim. Reared Male Lumps sold to £740 for Lim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £840 for Ch.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;
Dungannon Producer 540kg Lim. to £254 (£1371-60). Clogher Producer 770kg Lim. to £248 (£1909-60) and 760kg Lim. to £228 (£1732-80). Newtownbutler Producer 760kg Lim. to £246 (£1869-60). Sixmilecross Producer 640kg Lim. to £244 (£1561-60). Aughnacloy Producer 570kg Lim. to £244 (£1390-80). Pomeroy Producer 880kg Lim. to £242 (£2129-60). Derrylin Producer 740kg Lim. to £234 (£1731-60). Omagh Producer 770kg B/B. to £234 (£1801-80). Florencecourt Producer 700kg Ch. to £234 (£1638). Newtownbutler Producer 610kg Ch. to £232 (£1415-20). St Angelo Producer 600kg Lim. to £232 (£1392). Aughnacloy Producer 550kg Lim. to £231 (£1270-50). Augher Producer 770kg Ch. to £230 (£1771). Eskra Producer 720kg B/B to £230 (£1656). Fintona Producer 790kg Lim. to £228 (£1801-20). Omagh Producer 580kg Ch. to £227 (£1316-60). Maguiresbridge Producer 630kg Daq. to £226 (£1423-80).
Other quality Beef lots sold from £198 to £224 per 100kg
2nd quality Coloured lots sold from £170 to £193 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £198 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1306-80) with others selling £to £182 per 100kg £176 to £188 per 100kg
Plainer lots sold from £125 to £156 per 100kg
Poorer types sold from £102 to £122 per 100kg
FAT BULLS
Dromore Producer 960kg Lim. to £211(£2025-60). Eglish Producer 780kg Lim. to £211(£1645-80. Omagh Producer 1020kg AA. to £190 (£1938). Omagh Producer 1070kg AA. to £190 (£2033). Dungannon Producer 1120kg Shb. to £187 (£2094-40). Newtownbutler Producer 860kg AA. to £184 (£1582-40). Fintona Producer 1090kg Fkv. to £180 (£1962). Derrynoose Producer 980kg AA. to £178 (£1744-40).
FAT STEERS
Limms to £258 per 100kg Chars to £254. A As to £237 per 100kg. B/Bs to £226 per 100kg. Sal. to £218 per 100kg. Hi. to £204 per 100kg. Friesians sold from £190 to £208 per 100kg and £1331-20 per head.
FAT HEIFERS
Limms to £271 per 100kg, Chars to £255 per 100kg, Simms to £255 per 100kg, Daqs to £242 per 100kg, AAs. to £237 per 100kg, B/Bs. to £231 per 100kg, S/Hs to £216 per 100kg, Herefords to £206 per 100kg, Fkv. to £198 per 100kg.
STORE BULLOCKS.(233 lots)
The very strong demand continues with Heavy Steers selling to £2180 for a 855kg Ch. (£255) and rising to £274 per 100kg for a 700kg Ch. to £1900 with most other quality lots selling from £238 to £273 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 560kg Par. (£278) with a 560kg Ch. to £1520 (£271)
SAMPLE PRICES;
T Conlon Newtownbutler £855kg Ch. to £2180 (£255) and 810kg AA. to £1930 (£238). Alan Orr Roslea 805kg Ch. to £1970 (£244) 725kg Ch. to £1840 (£254) and 740kg Ch. to £1810 (£244). W J Robinson Clogher 700kg Ch. to £1920 (£274) and 695kg Ch. to £1840 (£268). E Loughran Armagh 700kg Lim. to £1920 (£274) and 730kg Daq. to £1820 (£249). Pat Traynor Ballygawley 750kg Ch. to £1920 (£256) 735kg Lim. to £1920 (£261) and 700kg Ch. to £1910 (£273). D Starrett Armagh 685kg Daq. to £1880 (£274). J T Eakin Tynan 740kg Ch. to £1880 (£254) 695kg Lim. to £1870 (£269) and 685kg Lim. to £1830 (£267). W G Falls Aughnacloy 760kg Ch. to £1840 (£242). Walter Hogg Fivemiletown 695kg Ch. to £1820 (£262). H A Quinn Dungannon 695kg Lim. to £1810 (£260). J Greenaway Annaghmore 745kg Ch. to £1810 (£243). Forward lots sold to £1560 for a 560kg Par. (£278) 585kg Lim. to £1490 (£254) and 595kg Lim. to £1460 (£245) for M/S B & D Doris Lurgan. W J Armstrong Armagh 580kg Lim. to £1530 (£264). Co. Down Producer 560kg Ch. to £1520 (£271). C Mc Combe Clogher 595kg Lim. to £1500 (£252). H Quinn Dungannon 545kg Ch. to £1390 (£255).
MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG
Co. Down Producer 450kg Ch. to £1430 (£317) 485kg Lim. to £1420 (£292) 475kg Ch. to £1420 (£299) 500kg Daq. to £1300 (£260) 430kg Ch. to £1300 620kg Ch. to £1600 (£259) 610kg Ch. to £1530 (£251) £1260 (£262) 460kg Lim. to £1250 (£271) 470kg Lim. to £1250 (£266) 475kg Ch. to £1250 (£263) 490kg Lim. to £1210 (£247) 435kg Lim. to £1200 (£276) 450kg Lim. to £1200 (£266) and 455kg Lim. to £1190 (£261). Kesh Producer 475kg Lim. to £1350 (£284). G P O Neill Lurgan 490kg Lim. to £1300 (£265) 500kg Ch. to £1230 (£246) and 500kg Her. to £1210 (£242). I Smith Fivemiletown 485kg AA. to £1230 (£253)
STORE HEIFERS (166 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with Heavy Lots selling to £1750 for a 645kg Lim. (£271) with most other quality lots selling from £243 to £269 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1510 for a 575kg Lim. (£262) with a 570kg Lim. to £1460 and selling to £274 per 100kg for a 525kg Ch. to £1440. (£256)
SAMPLE PRICES;
R Hadden Dungannon 645kg Lim. to £1750 (£271). A Keys Clogher 645kg Sim. to £1740 (£269). W S Hall Magheraveely 655kg Lim. to £1740 (£265) 665kg Ch. to £1740 (£261) 620kg Ch. to £1600 (£258) 605kg Ch. to £1570 (£259) 595kg Ch. to £1540 (£259) and 610kg Ch. to £1530 (£251). Newtownbutler Producer 620kg Ch. to £1640 (£264) and 630kg Lim. to £1610 (£255). D McFarland Beragh 625kg Lim. to £1630 (£261). Newtownbutler Producer 595kg Ch. to £1550 (£260). E Greenaway Dungannon 595kg Sim. to £1510 (£253) and 600kg Ch. to £1480 (£246). I S Farrell Fivemiletown 600kg Ch. to £1510 (£251) 590kg Lim. to £1500 (£254 and 605kg AA. to £1470 (£243). Forward lots sold to £1510 for a 575kg Lim. £262 and 550kg Ch. to £1460 (£265) for E Greenaway Dungannon. W S Hall Magheraveely 585kg Ch. to £1500 (£256). R Hadden Dungannon 570kg Lim. to £1460 (£256). Fermanagh Producer 525kg Ch. to £1440 (£274) 530kg Ch. to £1380 (£260) 525kg Ch. to £1360 (£259) and 540kg Ch. to £1360 (£252). D McFarland Beragh 550kg Lim. to £1420 (£258) 550kg Lim. to £1400 (£254) and 525kg Ch. to £1350 (£257). T McConville Portadown 525kg Ch. to £1360 (£259).
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG
Keen competition in this section with a 495kg Ch. selling to £1350 (£271) a 475kg Ch. to £1270 (£267) for G Wilson Derrylin. Noel Graham Fivemiletown 485kg Ch. to £1300 (£268) and a 450kg Ch. to £1200 (£266). A M Irvine Fivemiletown 495kg Lim. to £1280 (£258) 490kg Lim. to £1240 (£253) and 450kg Lim. to £1200 (£266). Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 460kg Sim. to £1280 (£278) and 465kg Ch. to £1180 (£253). D McFarland Beragh 495kg Lim. to £1270 (£256) 480kg Lim. to £1200 (£250) 480kg Lim. to £1150 (£239). S Carmichael Moneymore 500kg Lim. to £1260 (£252). M Gallagher Omagh 460kg Lim. to £1260 (£274). C Molloy Dungannon 490kg Sim. to £1240 (£253). A Keys Clogher 450kg Lim. to £1260 (£258). C Stewart Fivemiletown 485kg AA. to £1150 (£237). Sam Matchett Armagh 410kg Ch. to £1140 (£278). K Harpur Castlederg 450kg Ch. to £1140 (£253)
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER
A Keys Clogher 345kg Ch. to £1000, 395kg Lim. to £940, and 385kg Lim. to £920. R Allen Aughnacloy 395kg Lim. to £960, 390kg Lim. to £930, 365kg Lim. to £860, 360kg Lim. to £830, and 375kg Lim. to £780. J Carrothers Fivemiletown 395kg Lim. to £940. Kesh Producer 360kg Ch. to £940. R Dunne Maguiresbridge 385kg Ch. to £860. Colin Williamson Portadown 365kg Her. to £840and 365kg Lim. to £830. B R Johnston Tamlaght 385kg AA. to £840and 370kg Ch. to £780. C Devlin Omagh 395kg Daq. to £840. J Hetherington Seskinore 365kg AA. to £800and 365kg AA. to £790. Noel Graham Fivemiletown 370kg Ch. to £780. D McManus Derrylin 400kg AA. to £760.
WEANLINGS (200 lots)
A super trade for a lot of quality stock on offer with Heavy Male lots selling to £1540 for a 540kg Ch. (£285) and selling to £361 per 100kg for a 415kg Ch. to £1500. Several other quality lots sold over the £300 mark. WEANLING HEIFERS sold to £331 per 100kg for a 290kg Ch. to £960 and selling to £1120 for a 455kg Ch. (£246)
SAMPLE PRICES;
STEERS & BULLS
P Donaghy Tynan 540kg Ch. to £1540 (£285). J P McBride Plumbridge 415kg Ch. to £1500 (£361) 380kg Ch. to £1300 (£342) 360kg Lim. to £1250 (£347) 415kg Ch. to £1220 (£294) 405kg Ch. to £1210 (£298) and 360kg Lim. to £1110 (£308). C McDonnell Brookeborough 465kg Ch. to £1270 (£273). N McCann Dungannon 565kg Ch. to £1240 (£219). T McConville Portadown 395kg Lim. to £1230 (£311). Noel Morrow Fivemiletown 365kg Ch. to £1210 (£331). P Maguire Tempo 405kg Lim. to £1200 (£296). C Maguire Brookeborough 365kg Ch. to £1180 (£323). E Mallon Middletown 460kg Ch. to £1170 (£254) and 365kg Ch. to £1080 (£296). W Owens Clogher 470kg Ch. to £1090 (£232). Ballygawley Producer 415kg Lim. to £1080 (£260). Newtownbutler Producer 390kg Lim. to £1060 (£272).
WEANLING HEIFERS
K McGee Dungannon 455kg Ch. to £1120 (£246). P McConnell Clogher 375kg Ch. to £1080 (£288) and 375kg Ch. to £1000 (£266). Tempo Producer 380kg Lim. to £1040 (£273) 380kg Lim. to £910, 375kg Lim. to £880, and 360kg Lim. to £870. M McNamee Gortin 400kg Lim. to £1030, and 385kg Lim. to £1000. F Donnelly Sixmilecross 385kg Lim. to £990and 370kg Lim. to £880. Coalisland Producer 405kg Lim. to £990, 440kg Lim. to £970, 390kg Lim. to £960 and 385kg Lim. to £860. P J Mullarkey Fivemiletown 290kg Ch. to £960 (£331). Kesh Producer 345kg Lim. to £950 (£275) and 345kg Daq. to £910 (£264). T G Dunne Tempo 345kg Ch. to £890 (£258)
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
A brisk demand this week with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £1850 and £1700. Benburb Producer £1850 for Calved Heifer. Co. Monaghan Producer £1410 for Calved 2nd Calver. Dungannon Producer £1280 for Calved (3 Teater). Maiden Heifers Ballygawley Producer £870, £800, and £670. Dungannon Producer £550 twice.
BREEDING BULLS
Ballygawley Producer £1910 for Ped. Reg. Lim. (born 16-03-2020). Fermanagh Producer £1900 for Ped. Non. Reg. Char. (born 28-04-2021). Fivemiletown Producer £1820 for Ped. Reg. Lim. (born 18-02-2021)
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES (76 lots)
An excellent entry of quality stock on offer this week sold to £2380 for Heifer with Bull Calf from an Augher Producer. D Capper Portadown £2100 and £2020 for Heifers with Bull Calves and £1950 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. G Robinson Fintona £2100 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. E J Mitchell Clogher £1880 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. B McCann Dungannon £1870 for 2016 Cow with Bull Calf. M McWilliams Seskinore £1650 for Heifer with Bull Calf, ££1550 and £1450 for Heifers with Heifer Calves and £1370 for Incalf Heifer. S Gormley Omagh £1650 for incalf Heifer. Beragh Producer £1350 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Several other Outfits sold from £1040 to £1340.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (272 lots)
A large entry in this section sold to a steady demand with young Bull Calves selling to £465 for a Sim. to Lakeview Farms Rosslea. D Haughian Lurgan £460 for Daq. Aughnacloy Producer £450 for Lim, £425 for Ch. and £420 for Her. D McCaffery Clogher £420 for Lim. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £405 for B/B. P Armstrong Fivemiletown £380 for Ch. D O Hagan Maghera £370 for Lim.
HEIFER CALVES
E Nugent Keady £460 for Lim. J Gallagher Omagh £450 and £405 for Limms. Sam Matchett Armagh £400 for AA. M Howe Cornafanogue £380 for AA. and £370 for Her. J Donnelly Trillick £405 for Ch. S Beacom & E Graham Lisbellaw £390 for Ch. M Lagan Cookstown £370 for Sim.
REARED MALE LUMPS
D Eagleson Aughnacloy £740 and £670 for Limms. Fermanagh Producer £725 for Spk. £720 and £650 for Chars. H Robertson Fivemiletown £720 for Char. B Chambers Portadown £650 for B/B. Dungannon Producer £650 and £560 for Simms. K Moore Augher £560 for Sim. G N Daly Pomeroy £550 for Shb. E McKenna Derrylin £550 for Lim. W R Graham Derrylin £525 for Ch. A Keys Clogher £525 for AA. K Flannigan Newtownbutler £500 for Her.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS
N Cosgrove Roslea £840 for Ch. and £760, £640, and £620 for Simms. H Robertson Fivemiletown £685 and £635 for Chars. Dungannon Producer £620 for Char. D Eagleson Aughnacloy £600 for Lim. J G Hunter Omagh £545 for Lim. S Kelly Loughgall £505 for Char. D Haughian Lurgan £500 for Lim. R J Crawford Stewartstown £490 for Sim. C Mc Cormick Kinawley £485 for Ch.
Please note: No sales Saturday 9th & 14th July - sales will resume on Saturday 16th July