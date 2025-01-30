Strong demand for cattle at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £2450

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A strong demand for all types of stock saw steers sell to £2450 800kg Aberdeen Angus (306.00).

While heifers peaked at £2160 for a 700kg Belgian Blue (309.00).

Fat cows sold to £2150 695kg Charolais (309.00).

Dropped calves sold to £540 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £470 Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows peaked at £1560 for Saler cow with a Parthenais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1460 for a 410kg Limousin male (356.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1390 for a 285kg Limousin (486.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £2450 for a 800kg Aberdeen Angus (306.00) presented by P Taylor; B Corrigan, £2410 700kg Limousin (344.00), £2190 675kg Limousin (324.00), £2100 625kg Charolais (336.00); C McDonald £2070 645kg Aberdeen Angus (321.00); M Gilkinson £1890 540kg Charolais (350.00), £1820 530kg Charolais (343.00), £1790 545kg Limousin (328.00), £1790 510kg Charolais (351.000, £1750 540kg Charolais (324.00), £1690 490kg Limousin (345.00), £1690 500kg Limousin (338.00), £1560 475kg Limousin (328.00); S Sherry £1770 550kg Aberdeen Angus (322.00), £1610 500kg Aberdeen Angus (322.00), £1590 505kg Aberdeen Angus (315.00); K McAleer £1670 530kg Aberdeen Angus (315.00); J Ferry £1610 520kg Limousin (310.00), £1570 475kg Limousin (331.00), £1530 480kg Limousin (319.00); S Gervis £1450 460kg Fleckvieh (315.00), £1370 415kg Simmental (330.00) and J McDonald £1315 440kg Hereford (299.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices reached a height of £2160 for a 700kg Belgian Blue (309.00) presented by B McVeigh, £2000 670kg Belgian Blue (299.00); J McMullan £2140 640kg Aubrac (334.00), £1900 560kg Limousin (339.00); K Donnelly £1900 640kg Belgian Blue (297.00), £1610 555kg Aberdeen Angus (290.00); W Murray £1850 550kg Charolais (336.00), £1620 525kg Charolais (309.00), £1460 475kg Limousin (307.00), £1400 440kg Simmental (318.00); M and C Quinn £1810 555kg Simmental (326.00), £1740 565kg Simmental (308.00); D Allen £1730 535kg Charolais (323.00); P Taylor £1720 590kg Hereford (292.00); M Morrow £1700 535kg Limousin (318.00); C McDonald £1660 500kg Limousin (332.00); M and H McCullough £1640 555kg Belgian Blue (296.00), £1580 520kg Belgian Blue (304.00); P Hamilton £1620 550kg Aberdeen Angus (295.00); S Gervis £1530 475kg Limousin (322.00) and J Eakin £1300 430kg Limousin (302.00).

Fat cows sold to £2150 for a 695kg Charolais (309.00) presented by J McDonald; B McVeigh £1500 665kg Aberdeen Angus (226.00); C Dixon £1450 575kg Friesian (252.00) and G McGlone £1120 620kg Friesian (181.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves continue to sell briskly to peak at £540 for an Aberdeen Angus bull presented by E Speers, £440 Aberdeen Angus bull; a Sixmilecross producer £530 Hereford bull; D Young £520 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £510 Simmental bull, £490 Simmental bull, £470 Aberdeen Angus bull, £400 Simmental bull, £340 Aberdeen Angus bull; W and H Gormley £470 Aberdeen Angus bull, £400 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; Kennedy Farms £440 Aberdeen Angus bull, £420 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; S Carberry £420 Limousin bull, £340 x 2 Limousin bulls; D Robinson £390 Hereford bull, £300 Belgian Blue bull; I McClure £380 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls and P Carberry £305 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; Friesian bull calves sold from £150 to £265.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £470 for an Aberdeen Angus presented by E Speers, £440 Simmental heifer, £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Young £460 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £440 x 2 Simmental heifers, £400 Simmental heifer, £380 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Robinson £420 Hereford heifer, £380 Belgian Blue heifer, £370 x 2 Hereford heifers; G Hazlett £330 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; I McClure £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer and Kennedy Farm £310 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1560 for Saler heifer with a Parthenais bull calf at foot presented by W Reid.

Weanlings

Weanling sold to £1460 for a 410kg Limousin male (355.00) presented by H Anderson, £1370 345kg Limousin (396.00); K Hopper £1450 365kg Charolais (398.00), £1370 405kg Shorthorn beef (337.00), £1200 345kg Limousin (346.00); C Cairns £1440 380kg Limousin (378.00); G Ferguson £1410 440kg Charolais (321.00), £1360 400kg Charolais (338.00), £1180 305kg Charolais (384.00), £1080 255kg Charolais (422.00), £1070 265kg Charolais (400.00), £1000 280kg Charolais (356.00); D Canavan £1060 240kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (442.00); C O’Dowd £1010 270kg Limousin (376.00), £1000 250kg Limousin (400.00), £840 215kg Limousin (385.00), £740 175kg Limousin (416.00) and J Weir £940 x 2 315kg Aberdeen Angus (298.00), £900 x 2 295kg Aberdeen Angus (305.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1400 for a 390kg Limousin (357.00) presented by H Anderson; S Devine £1390 285kg Limousin (487.00); L Devine £1290 315kg Limousin (407.00) D and D Graydon £940 285kg Shorthorn beef (330.00), £940 285kg Aberdeen Angus (330.00), £940 x 2 295kg Hereford (319.00); J Cooke £920 260kg Charolais (351.00) and C O’Dowd £790 165kg Limousin (476.00), £770 180kg Limousin (430.00).

A good entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £164 for a pen of 25kg lambs presented by D Cassidy, £142 23kg; B Steenson £160 26kg; R Treanor £157 28kg, £152.50 22kg; B McCarney £144 21.9kg and A Ferguson £132 20kg.

Store lambs sold to £123 for a pen of 19kg lambs presented by C Ferry, £118 17kg; W Ferry £120 18kg and R Treanor £114 16kg.

Fat ewes sold to £140 presented by G Ferguson, £136, £125 and W Fleming £136.