Strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea

This week suckler outfits sold to m£1420 for Cow with Bull Calf. Springers sold to £1100. Store Heifers sold to £1190 for a 535kg Lim. and £1100 for a 490kg Ch. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1010 for a 420kg Lim. smaller ones sold to £860 for a 270kg Ch. (£319) and £725 for a 250kg Lim. (£310) Weanling Heifers sold to £1030 for a 405kg Ch. with a 360kg Lim. to £910 and smaller ones to £525 for a 220kg Lim.

SAMPLE PRICES:

COWS & CALVES: Fivemiletown Producer £1420 for Cow with Bull Calf. Kinawley Producer £1100, £960, £940, and £920 for incalf Cows. Tempo Producer £1000 for incalf B/B Cow.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Fivemiletown Producer 420kg Lim. to £1010, 270kg Lim. to £800, 290kg Lim. to £700, 245kg Lim. to £700 and 285kg Lim. to £690. Newtownbutler Producer 370kg Ch. to £930, 345kg Ch. to £890, and 345kg Lim. to £880. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Sim. to £870. Fivemiletown Producer 270kg Ch. to £860, 310kg Lim. to £845, 290kg Ch. to £840, 250kg Lim. to £775 (£310) 290kg Ch. to £680, 270kg Lim. to £650 and 260kg Lim. to £600. Magheraveely Producer 350kg AA. to £875. Newtownbutler Producer 405Ch. to £850. Lisnaskea Producer 370kg Lim. to £800 and 350kg Lim. to £700. Magheraveely Producer 370kg Lim. to £780. Tempo Producer 380kg AA. to £775. Lisnaskea Producer 330kg Lim. to £770 and 285kg Lim. to £620. Newtownbutler Producer 275kg Lim. to £740. Newtownbutler Producer 290kg Lim. to £660. Kinawley Producer 305kg Ch. to £630. Monea Producer 205kg AA. to £550.

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer 535kg Lim. to £1190 (£222) Newtownbutler Producer 490kg Ch. to £1100 (£224) Newtownbutler Producer 405kg Ch. to £1030 (£254) Derrylin Producer 395kg Ch. to £915, 360kg Ch. to £900 and 275kg Ch. to £590. Newtownbutler Producer 360kg Lim. to £910 and 390kg AA. to £840. Monea Producer 475kg Ch. to £890 and 480kg AA. to £860. Newtownbutler Producer 370kg Lim. to £845 and 380kg Ch. to £825. Bellanaleck Producer 350kg Sim. to £810, 400kg Sim. to £780, 360kg Sim. to £745, 360kg Sim. to £725 and 290kg Sim. to £650. Newtownbutler Producer 375kg Lim. to £810 and 355kg Lim. to £700. Newtownbutler Producer 335kg Ch. to £765. Newtownbutler Producer 340kg Ch. to £665. Fivemiletown Producer 285kg Ch. to £650 and 275kg Ch. to £590. Derrylin Producer 340kg Sim. to £645 and 355kg Her.to £630. Kinawley Producer 290kg Ch. to £590.Roslea Producer 220kg Lim. to £525.