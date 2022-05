Strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea

This week Store Bullocks sold to £1190 for a 555kg AA. (£214) Store Heifers sold to £1280 for a 640kg Her. (£200) Weanling Males sold to £1250 for a 410kg Ch. (£305) 385kg Ch. to £1160 (£301) 300kg Ch. to £900 (£300) 240kg Lim. to £795 (£331) 270kg Ch. to £865 (£320) and a 295kg Ch. to £945 (£320) Weanling Heifers sold to £1110 for a 460kg Ch. (£241) 380kg Ch. to £980, 315kg Ch. to £920 (£292) smaller sorts sold to £760 for a 235kg S/H. (£322) with a 240kg S/H. to £720 (£300)

SAMPLE PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer 410kg Ch. to £1250 (£305) and 430kg Ch. to £1070. Roslea Producer 385kg Ch. to £1160 (£301) and 340kg Ch. to £900. Culkey Producer 435kg Ch. to £1050, 385kg Ch. to £980, 375kg Ch. to £870, 345kg Ch. to £860, 350kg Lim. to £800, 330kg Ch. to £800 and 300kg Ch. to £700. Springfield Producer 365kg Daq. to £1020 (£279) 375kg Ch. to £990, 410kg Ch. to £890, 365kg Ch. to £870, 335kg Ch. to £860 and 330kg Ch. to £850. Derrygonnelly Producer 410kg Ch. to £1010, 375kg Lim. to £1010 and 380kg Ch. to £890. Derrylin Producer 350kg Ch. to £1000 (£285) 295kg Ch. to £945 (£320) 320kg Ch. to £910 and 345kg Ch. to £845. Fivemiletown Producer 300kg Ch. to £900 (£300) 270kg Ch. to £865 (£320) 400kg Ch. to £840, 300kg Ch. to £830, 275kg Ch. to £830 (£302) 300kg Ch. to £820, 305kg Ch. to £810, 240kg Lim. to £795 (£331) 280kg Lim. to £780,260kg Ch. to £760 (£292) 275kg Lim. to £750, and 235kg Lim. to £680. Roslea Producer 335kg Ch. to £900 and 250kg Ch. to £580. Derrylin Producer 330kg Lim. to £890. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Lim. to £890, 275kg Lim. to £715, and 270kg Lim. to £650. Roslea Producer 345kg Lim. to £820. Fivemiletown Producer 255kg Lim. to £635, 220kg Lim. to £600, 225kg Lim. to £570 and 240kg Lim. to £540.

WEANLING HEIFERS: 460Kg Ch. to £1110 (£241) 370kg Lim. to £820 and 380kg Lim. to £790. Newtownbutler Producer 380kg Ch. to £980, 315kg Ch. to £920 (£292) and 385kg Ch. to £910. Derrylin Producer 410kg Ch. to £900, 350kg Ch. to £850, 320kg Ch. to £800, 310kg Ch. to £790, 305kg Ch. to £760, and 220kg Ch. to £645 (£293) Culkey Producer 400kg Ch. to £890, 335kg Ch. to £830, 330kg Ch. to £760, 340kg Ch. to £750, 310kg Ch. to £715 and 320kg Ch. to £700. Kinawley Producer 335kg S/H. to £760, 265kg Ch. to £640 and 310kg S/H. to £610. Newtownbutler Producer 235kg S/H. to £760 (£322) 240kg S/H. to £720 (£300) 330kg Lim. to £710 and 290kg Lim. to £645. Tempo Producer 285kg Ch. to £665. Derrylin Producer 250kg Lim. to £650. Fivemiletown Producer 270kg Ch. to £645, 260kg Lim. to £605 and 240kg Lim. to £580. Roslea Producer 200kg Lim. to £530 and 210kg AA. to £500.