Strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves selling to £3160

Another very strong demand for all sorts at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 2nd September insuring a complete clearance of all stock presented.

This week cows and calves sold to £3160.

Heavy steers sold to £2760 for a 620kg Charolais (£445) and selling to £458 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £2430.

Store heifers sold to £2180 for a 510kg Charolais (£427) with a 400kg Charolais to £1670 (£418).

Weanling males sold to £1750 for a 375kg Limousin (£467) reaching a high of £675 per 100kg for a 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 with a 190kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£668).

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 265kg Charolais (£453) with a 205kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020 (£498).

Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Brookeborough farmer £3160 for 2017 Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin heifer calf.

Store and weanling males

Omagh farmer 620kg Charolais to £2760 (£445) 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £2450 (£435) and 530kg Charolais to £2430 (£458) Derrylin farmer 375kg Limousin to £1750 (£467) Co. Cavan farmer 420kg Hereford to £1480 (£352) Rosslea farmer 420kg Charolais to £1450 (£345) Boho farmer 365kg Charolais to £1440 (£395) and 295kg Charolais to £1280 (£434) and Kinawley farmer 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£675) 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£583) 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 x 2 (£605) 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£582) and 190kg Aberdeen Angus to £1270 (£668).

Store and weanling heifers

Omagh farmer 510kg Charolais to £2180 (£427) Trillick farmer 450kg Charolais to £1730 (£384) and 400kg Charolais to £1670 (£418) Boho farmer 265kg Charolais to £1200 (£453) and Kinawley farmer 205kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020 (£498) and a 215kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 (£447).

Lots more stock required weekly to supply an increasing demand from a very busy online and ringside competition.