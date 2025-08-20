Strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, prices to £3020 for heifer and calf
Weanling males sold to a top price of £2060 for a 405kg Charolais (£509) to a top of £584 per 100kg for a 250kg Limousin to £1460 a 345kg Charolais sold to £1870 (£542) with a 415kg Limousin to £1820 (£439).
Weanling heifers sold to a top of £1330 for a 320kg Limousin (£416) with a 275kg Limousin to £1300 (£473).
Sample prices
Suckler cows and calves
Newtownbutler farmer Shorthorn heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £3020.
Weanling steers and bulls
Rosslea farmer 405kg Charolais to £2060 (£509) 345kg Charolais to £1870 (£542) 415kg Limousin to £1820 (£439) 305kg Charolais to £1760 (£577) 290kg Limousin to £1530 (£528) and 250kg Limousin to £1460 (£584) Magheraveely farmer 340kg Limousin to £1750 (£515) 350kg Limousin to £1680 (£480) 330kg Limousin to £1580 (£479) and 315kg Limousin to £1420 (£451) and Newtownbutler farmer 435kg Shorthorn to £1760 (£405) and 335kg Shorthorn to £1510 (£451).
Weanling heifers sold to £1330 for a 320kg Limousin (£416) with a 275kg Limousin to £1300 (£473) for a Magheraveely farmer.
Lots more stock weekly to supply this rising demand from online and ringside competition keen to buy all sorts.