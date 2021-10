Strong demand for cattle at Markethill

HEIFERS

The 260 heifers sold to £276 per 100 kilos for 470k Lim at £1295 for a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by £266 per 100 kilos for 442k at £1175 for the same vendor. Beef heifers sold to a top price of £1665 for a Silverbridge farmer for 700k £238 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers: Crossgar farmer 508k £1385 £272.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1545 £253.00; Ballynahinch farmer 612k £1475 £241.00; Silverbridge farmer 700k £1665 £237.00; Silverbridge farmer 682k £1605 £235.00; silverbridge farmer 716k £1665 £232.00; Silverbridge farmer 656k £1525 £232.00; Armagh farmer 680k £1575 £231.00; Silverbridge farmer 716k £1625 £227.00.

Forward heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1295 £276.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 442k £1175 £266.00; Benburb farmer 446k £1125 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 474k £1195 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 500k £1255 £251.00; Benburb farmer 438k £1095 £250.00; Scarva farmer 452k £1065 £235.00; Scarva farmer 478k £1115 £233.00.

BULLOCKS: 350 bullocks sold to a top of £250 per 100 kilos for 542k £1355 for a Slackskull farmer followed by 3248 per 100 kilos for 554k at £1375 for a Lisburn farmer.

Beef bullocks: Hilltown farmer 644k £1565 £243.00; Tandragee farmer 744k £1795 £241.00; Hilltown farmer 666k £1595 £239.00; Tandragee farmer 702k £1635 £233.00; Tandragee farmer 766k £1765 £230.00; Annalong farmer 658k £1505 £229.00; Tandragee farmer 746k £1695 £227.00; Annalong farmer 706k £1595 £226.00.

Forward bullocks: Blackskull farmer 542k £1355 £250.00; Lisburn farmer 554k £1375 £248.00; Banbridge farmer 634k £1515 £239.00; Tandragee farmer 662k £1575 £238.00; Dromara farmer 502k £1165 £232.00; Blackskull farmer 508k £1175 £231.00; Armagh farmer 626k £1415 £226.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Armagh farmer 460k £1125 £244.00; Keady farmer 412k £1005 £243.00; Armagh farmer 466k £1135 £243.00; Lisburn farmer 462k £1125 £243.00; Armagh farmer 446k £1085 £243.00; Blackskull farmer 490k £1165 £237.00; Lisburn farmer 40k £1145 £233.00; Armagh farmer 496k £1155 £232.00.

WEANLINGS

The 250 weanlings remained in high demand with heifers selling to £295 per 100 kilos for 200k Char at £590 for a Castlewellan farmer. The same vendor achieved £275 per 100 kilos. Stronger heifers sold to £271 for 306k at £830 for an Armagh farmer. Male weanlings to a top of £280 per 100 kilos for a Lisburn producer 346k at £970.

Strong heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 306k £830 £271.00; Markethill farmer 308k £830 £269.00; Armagh farmer 342k £920 £269.00; Cullyhanna farmer 358k £930 £260.00; Lisburn farmer 328k £840 £256.00; Lisburn farmer 340k £870 £256.00; Cullyhanna farmer 390k £970 £249.00; Portadown farmer 392k £955 £244.00.

Light heifer weanlings: Castlewellan farmer 200k £590 £295.00; Castlewellan farmer 164k £450 £274.00; Newry farmer 246k £670 £272.00; Armagh farmer 292k £790 £270.00; Crossmaglen farmer 292k £770 £264.00; Newry farmer 270k £680 £252.00; Newry farmer 284k £680 £239.00; Newry farmer 280k £670 £239.00; Newry farmer 264k £630 £239.00.