Strong demand for cattle at Markethill Mart, beef bred cows to £1720

An entry of 105 cull cows at Markethill Mart on Tuesday 3rd December sold in an exceptionally strong demand for all classes of cows but particularly the second and third class black and white cows.

Beef bred cows sold steadily from £200 to £240 for 718k at £1720 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £237 for 790k at £1870 from a Markethill producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £187 for 728k at £1360 from a Portadown producer followed by £185 for 634k at £1170 from an Annalong farmer.

An Armagh farmer received top price of £1480 for 830k at £177.

All fleshed Friesians from £160 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £135 to £150 and the plainer types from £110 to £125 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 718k £1720 £240.00; Markethill farmer 790k £1870 £237.00; Markethill farmer 608k £1350 £222.00; Annalong farmer 636k £1390 £219.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 550k £1170 £212.

Friesian cull cows

Portadown farmer 728k £1360 £187.00; Annalong farmer 634k £1170 £185.00; Armagh farmer 836k £1480 £177.00; Annalong farmer 644k £1090 £169.00; Loughgall farmer 648k £1080 £167.00; Hillsborough farmer 736k £1220 £166.00; Loughgall farmer 750k £1240 £165.00; Armagh farmer 626k £1030 £165.00; Loughgall farmer 772k £1260 £163.00 and Armagh farmer 738k £1200 £163.

Cull bulls

Bessbrook farmer 984k £2130 £217.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 1170k £2380 £204.

Calves

180 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand resulting in an 100% clearance.

Good quality bull calves under eight weeks sold to a top of £465 for a Belgian Blue followed by £415 for a Charolais and for a Hereford.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £340 to £400.

Second quality from £230 to £280 each.

Heifer calves to £485 for a six week old Belgian Blue followed by £445 for a seven week old Simmental.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £330 to £420 each.

Second quality from £220 to £280 each.

Reared bull calves sold to a top of £750 paid for four Aberdeen Angus bull calves.

Friesians sold to £690.

Heifer calves to £550, £540 and £500 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £465; Charolais £415; Hereford £415; Charolais £415; Belgian Blue £415; Belgian Blue £400 and Charolais £395.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £485; Limousin £445; Belgian Blue £430; Belgian Blue £425; Hereford £420; Charolais £420; Charolais £420; Belgian Blue £410 and Charolais £400.