Strong demand for cattle at Markethill Mart, beef bred cows to £1720
Beef bred cows sold steadily from £200 to £240 for 718k at £1720 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £237 for 790k at £1870 from a Markethill producer.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £187 for 728k at £1360 from a Portadown producer followed by £185 for 634k at £1170 from an Annalong farmer.
An Armagh farmer received top price of £1480 for 830k at £177.
All fleshed Friesians from £160 to £175 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians from £135 to £150 and the plainer types from £110 to £125 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Cullyhanna farmer 718k £1720 £240.00; Markethill farmer 790k £1870 £237.00; Markethill farmer 608k £1350 £222.00; Annalong farmer 636k £1390 £219.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 550k £1170 £212.
Friesian cull cows
Portadown farmer 728k £1360 £187.00; Annalong farmer 634k £1170 £185.00; Armagh farmer 836k £1480 £177.00; Annalong farmer 644k £1090 £169.00; Loughgall farmer 648k £1080 £167.00; Hillsborough farmer 736k £1220 £166.00; Loughgall farmer 750k £1240 £165.00; Armagh farmer 626k £1030 £165.00; Loughgall farmer 772k £1260 £163.00 and Armagh farmer 738k £1200 £163.
Cull bulls
Bessbrook farmer 984k £2130 £217.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 1170k £2380 £204.
Calves
180 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand resulting in an 100% clearance.
Good quality bull calves under eight weeks sold to a top of £465 for a Belgian Blue followed by £415 for a Charolais and for a Hereford.
Main demand for good quality bulls from £340 to £400.
Second quality from £230 to £280 each.
Heifer calves to £485 for a six week old Belgian Blue followed by £445 for a seven week old Simmental.
Main demand for good quality heifers from £330 to £420 each.
Second quality from £220 to £280 each.
Reared bull calves sold to a top of £750 paid for four Aberdeen Angus bull calves.
Friesians sold to £690.
Heifer calves to £550, £540 and £500 each.
Bull calves
Belgian Blue £465; Charolais £415; Hereford £415; Charolais £415; Belgian Blue £415; Belgian Blue £400 and Charolais £395.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £485; Limousin £445; Belgian Blue £430; Belgian Blue £425; Hereford £420; Charolais £420; Charolais £420; Belgian Blue £410 and Charolais £400.