Strong demand for cattle at Markethill with improved prices

HEIFERS

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £220 to £258 for 550k at £1425 from a Loughgall farmer. The same owner received £255 for 528k at £1345. A Newtownhamilton farmer received £251 for 530k at £1335. Beef heifers sold to £244 for 720k at £1755 from a Hillsborough producer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £254 for 470k at £1195 from an Armagh farmer followed by £231 for 496k at £1145 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Forward heifers: Loughgall farmer 552k £1425 £258.00; Loughgall farmer 528k £1345 £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 532k £1335 £251.00; Loughgall farmer 556k £1385 £249.00; Hillsborough farmer 720k £1755 £244.00; Waringstown farmer 538k £1295 £241.00; Newry farmer 572k £1375 £240.00; Newry farmer 532k £1265 £238.00; Newry farmer 564k £1335 £237.00.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middleweight heifers: Armagh farmer 470k £1195 £254.00; Katesbridge farmer 496k £1145 £231.00; Hillsborough farmer 464k £1065 £230.00; Newry farmer 458k £1045 £228.00; Tandragee farmer 482k £1085 £225.00; Cullyhanna farmer 474k £1065 £225.00; Tynan farmer 454k £1015 £224.00.

BULLOCKS

Good quality forward bullocks sold from £220 to £264 for 502k at £1325 from a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £258 for 506k at £1305 from an Armagh producer. Good quality middleweights sold from £210 to £268 for 470k at £1265 from a Jerrettspass farmer. The same owner received £261 for 424k at £1105. Heavy Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £1475 for 820k at £180 and up to £191 for 750 at £1445. Main demand for good quality friesians from £175 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks: Jerrettspass farmer 502k £1325 £264.00; Armagh farmer 506k £1305 £258.00; Armagh farmer 550k £1375 £250.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1335 £250.00; Benburb farmer 520k £1285 £247.00; Poyntzpass farmer 516k £1275 £247.00; Armagh farmer 596k £1445 £243.00; Lisburn farmer 522k £1265 £242.00; Armagh farmer 544k £1315 £242.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Jerrettspass farmer 472k £1265 £268.00; Jerrettspass farmer 424k £1105 £261.00; Jerrettspass farmer 454k £1175 £259.00; Poyntzpass farmer 464k £1195 £258.00; Poyntzpass farmer 460k £1145 £249.00; Poyntzpass farmer 454k £1095 £241.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £1035 £241.00; Lisburn farmer 468k £1115 £238.00.

Friesian bullocks: Richhill farmer 756k £1445 £191.00; Markethill farmer 522k £955 £183.00; Richhill farmer 820k £1475 £180.00; Tandragee farmer 608k £1085 £179.00.

WEANLINGS

260 weanlings sold in a firmer demand with good quality light males selling from £240 to £300 for 270k at £820 from a Markethill farmer followed by £292 for 360k at £1070 from a Keady producer. Strong male weanlings sold up to £1470 for 550k at £267 from a Richhill farmer. The same owner received £1460 for 560k at £259 top rate of £309 per 100 kilos for 408k at £1260 from an Armagh producer. All good quality strong males sold from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £230 to £290 for 276k at £800 from a Belleek farmer followed by £272 for 246k at £670 from a Keady producer.

Strong male weanlings: Armagh farmer 408k £1260 £309.00; Cullyhanna farmer 432k £1200 £278.00; Richhill farmer 550k £1470 £267.00; Portadown farmer 446k £1190 £267.00; Lurgan farmer 424k £1120 £264.00; Keady farmer 402k £1050 £261.00; Richhill farmer 564k £1460 £259.00; Tassagh farmer 498k £1260 £253.00.

Light male weanlings: Markethill farmer 270k £820 £300.00; Keady farmer 366k £1070 £292.00; Belleek farmer 294k £840 £286.00; Keady farmer 230k £650 £283.00; Cullyhanna farmer 376k £1060 £282.00; Armagh farmer 306k £860 £281.00; Dungannon farmer 284k £800 £282.00; Keady farmer 342k £960 £281.00; Belleek farmer 318k £880 £276.00.

Heifer weanlings: Belleek farmer 276k £800 £290.00; Keady farmer 246k £670 £272.00; Belleek farmer 294k £790 £269.00; Hilltown farmer 340k £900 £265.00; Hilltown farmer 306k £800 £262.00; Hilltown farmer 280k £740 £264.00; Markethill farmer 330k £860 £261.00; Belleek farmer 298k £770 £259.00.