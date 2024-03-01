Strong demand for cattle at Raphoe Mart this week, fat cows selling from €800 to €2240 per head
Cattle sale report Thursday 29th February 2024 at Raphoe Mart, Co Donegal: There was another great entry for this week’s cattle sale with continued demand for stock driving the trade around the ring and online.
Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.10/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2240/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 7th March 2024.
Sales are also available online via MartBids.