Strong demand for cattle at Raphoe Mart this week, fat cows selling from €800 to €2240 per head

Cattle sale report Thursday 29th February 2024 at Raphoe Mart, Co Donegal: There was another great entry for this week’s cattle sale with continued demand for stock driving the trade around the ring and online.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:46 GMT
Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.60/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €3.70/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.10/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2240/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 7th March 2024.

Sales are also available online via MartBids.

