Strong demand for cattle at Saintfield Mart, fat cattle selling to £1846 for 760kg
Fat cattle: 120 fats sold to £1846 for a 760kg Hereford bullock, £243 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Hereford bullocks 760kg £243 £1846, 720kg £244 £1756, 650kg £247 £1605, Crumlin producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cows 730kg £248 £1810, 720kg £234 £1684, 630kg £239 £1505, Ballynahinch producer Saler bullocks 760kg £236 £1793, 750kg £235 £1762, 710kg £229 £1625, Friesian bullocks 680kg £209 £1421, 640kg £208 £1331, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 760kg £228 £1732, 730kg £234 £1708, 710kg £240 £1704, 690kg £230 £1587, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 680kg £247 £1679, 710kg £234 £1661, Killyleagh producer Limousin cows 820kg £203 £1664, 780kg £209 £1630, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 930kg £178 £1655, Aberdeen Angus cow 1020kg £140 £1428, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 810kg £199 £1611, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cow 800kg £192 £1536, Crossgar producer Limousin cows 760kg £202 £1535, 690kg £197 £1359, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 780kg £146 £1138, 710kg £141 £1001, Kircubbin producer Friesian cows 750kg £150 £1125, 750kg £140 £1050, 690kg £142 £979, Comber producer Friesian cows 700kg £145 £1015, 660kg £150 £990 and Saintfield producer Friesian cows 710kg £138 £979, 670kg £141 £944, 680kg £136 £924.
Bullocks: Sold to a flying trade of £1840 for a 730kg Charolais.
Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Charolais 730kg £1840, 680kg £1700, 680kg £1670, 710kg £1650, 600kg £1600, 600kg £1590, Dunmurray producer Limousin 500kg £1560, Ballygowan producer Charolais 480kg £1390, 460kg £1380, 440kg £1340, 440kg £1310, Comber producer Limousins 490kg £1370, 470kg £1330, 470kg £1310, 450kg £1300 and Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1350, 470kg £1330, 480kg £1320, 470kg £1300, 480kg £1300, 470kg £1270, 450kg £1250, 460kg £1230.
Heifers: Sold to £1520 for a 520kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Portaferry producer Limousin 520kg £1520, Ardglass producer Charolais 490kg £1340, 470kg £1270, 470kg £1250, 480kg £1250, Saintfield producer Limousins 460kg £1310, 440kg £1270, 410kg £1180, Ballinderry producer Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1300, 490kg £1300, 500kg £1300, 510kg £1300, 520kg £1300, 500kg £1260, 500kg £1260, 500kg £1230, 470kg £1190, 470kg £1170, 470kg £1160, 460kg £1150, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1210, 420kg £1140 and Downpatrick producer Limousin 400kg £1140.
Dropped calves: Sold to £410 for a Belgian Blue bull and £360 for a Belgian Blue heifer.
Leading Prices; Newtownards producer Belgian Blue bulls £410, £370, £330, Belgian Blue heifers £360, £330, £310, Lisburn producer Limousin bull £390, Lisburn producer Limousin bulls £360, £320, £290, Limousin heifer £270, Friesian bulls £220, £175, £145, Moneyreagh producer Hereford heifer £325 and Ballygowan producer Hereford bulls £320, £290 twice, Hereford heifers £270, £250 twice.