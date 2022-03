Strong demand for cull cows at Markethill

Clean cattle sold to £238 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1585 from a Forkhill producer followed by £224 for 670k at £1515 from an Annalong farmer. Cow/heifers sold to £210 for 510k at £1075 from a Tandragee producer. Heavy beef bred cows sold to £205 per 100 kilos for 790k at £1625 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £202 for 718k at £1455 from a Forkhill farmer. Main demand for good quality beef bred cows from £160 to £197 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £156 for 720k at £1125 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £147 for 770k at £1135 from a Mountnorris producer. All fleshed Friesian cows sold from £135 to £145 per 100 kilos. Second quality friesians sold from £110 to £125 and the poorest types from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos.