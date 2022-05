Strong demand for cull cows at Markethill

Good quality beef cows sold steadily from £200 to £242 for 720k at £1755 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £233 for 780k at £1815 from a Katesbridge farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £155 to £184 for 770k at £1435 from a Middletown farmer followed by £183 for 690k at £1295 from a Markethill farmer. Second quality Friesian cows sold from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £90 to £110.