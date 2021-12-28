Strong demand for dairy stock at Markethill

Top price of £2800 was paid to a Aghalee farmer for a red and white Holstein heifer. The same owner received £2500 for a red and white Holstein heifer. A Kilkeel producer sold three calved heifers at £2720, £2550 and £2400. A local producer received £2200, £2020 and £1900 for calved heifers. A Kilkeel producer received £2080, £1980 and £1800 for calved heifers and a calved cow at £2050. An Aghalee farmer received £2000 for a calved cow.

CULL COWS

The 100 cull cows sold in a steady demand. Good quality beef bred cows sold from £150 to £173 for 700k at £1215 from a Newry farmer. Cow/heifers sold from £180 to £209 for 590k at £1235 from a Newry farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £125 to £136 for 726k at £985 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £133 for 658k at £875 from a Markethill farmer. Top price £1030 for 808k at £128 from a Dromara farmer. Second quality friesians sold from £100 to £120 and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Newry farmer 590k £1235 £209.00; Poyntzpass farmer 684k £1305 £191.00; Newry farmer 610k £1105 £181.00; Newry farmer 658k £1190 £181.00; Tandragee farmer 616k £1095 £178.00; Newry farmer 702k £1215 £173.00; Newry farmer 734k £1215 £166.00; Keady farmer 736k £1215 £165.00; Newry farmer 708k £1155 £163.00.

Friesian cull cows: Dungannon farmer 726k £985 £136.00; Markethill farmer 658k £875 £133.00; Dungannon farmer 740k £975 £131.00; Markethill farmer 674k £885 £131.00; Dromara farmer 668k £875 £131.00; Dungannon farmer 732k £945 £129.00; Dromara farmer 808k £1030 £128.00.

CALVES

160 calves sold in a steady demand. Good quality heifer calves from £240 to £350 for BB followed by £320 for a Char. AA heifers to £300. Good quality bull calves from £240 to £315 for a Hereford followed by £305 for a BB. AA bulls to £290 each.

Bull calves: Her £315; BB £305; AA £290; Lim £285; Her £285; Lim £280; Lim £265.