Strong demand for good entry of cattle at Saintfield
A good entry of eattle at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield sold to a strong demand for all types.
FAT CATTLE; sold to £1625 for a 860kg Lim Cow, £189 per 100kg. Bulls sold to £1575 for a 1280kg Her, £123 per 100kg. FR Cows sold to £1210 for a £870kg, £139 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Lim Cow 860kg £189 £1625, Saintfield producer Her Bull 1280kg £123 £1575, Ballygowan producer Daq Cows 870kg £180 £1566, 870kg £170 £1480, Comber producer Lim Cow 770kg £188 £1447, Downpatrick producer Char Cow 790kg £180 £1422, Hillsborough producer Her Cow 880kg £158 £1390, AA Cow 790kg £168 £1327, Dromore producer Sal Cow 860kg £160 £1376, Hillsborough producer Lim Cow 760kg £180 £1368, Ballywalter producer Lim Cows 860kg £156 £1341, 860kg £154 £1325, Downpatrick producer Lim cow 640kg £208 £1331, Downpatrick producer Sim Cows 800kg £162 £1296, Kircubbin producer AAs 830kg £152 £1261, 720kg £162 £1166, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 870kg £139 £1210, 830kg £136 £1128, 780kg £140 £1092, Ballygowan producer Fr Cows 820kg £138 £1131, 760kg £138 £1048, Portaferry producer Fr Cows 800kg £134 £1072, 740kg £130 £962, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 780kg £132 £1029, 750kg £134 £1005, Downpatrick producer Fr Cows 730kg £132 £963, 680kg £140 £952, Comber producer Fr Cow 560kg £168 £940.
Bullocks sold to £1470 for a 700kg BB (210).
Leading Prices: Comber producer BB/Hers 700kg £1470, 620kg £1220, 600kg £1160, 550kg £1150, Comber producer Lims 520kg £1195, 500kg £1180, 500kg £1140, Killinchy producer Lims 550kg £1170, 500kg £1080, Ballygowan producer Daqs 540kg £1125, 500kg £1120, 500kg £1115, 500kg £1045.
Heifers sold to £1115 for a 500kg Lim (223).
Dropped calves sold to £435 for a Char Bull & £310 for a Lim Heifer.