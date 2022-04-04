Strong demand for quality lots at Clogher
Another great entry of 1200 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 2nd April produced a very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.
In the Fatstock Ring 335 lots listed sold to a firm demand with Heavy Beef Cows selling to £2038-40 for a 910kg Ch. to £224 and selling to a top of £246 per 100kg for a 760kg B/B. to £1869-60.
Cow Heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 680kg Lim. to £1632 followed by a 690kg Lim. to £238 at £1642-20.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1344 for an 810kg to £168 withother heavy lots selling from £140 to £159 per 100kg Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £145 to £162 per 100kg Fat Bulls sold to £1960 for a 1000kg Lim. to £196. Fat Steers sold £ 255 per 100kg Fat Heifers sold to £245 per 100kg.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1970 for a 790kg Lim. (£249) rising to £279 per 100kg for a 655kg Ch. to £1830.
Forward lots sold to £1540 for a 570kg Ch. (£270 ) and £1420 for a 515kg Lim. (£275).
Med Weights sold to £1360 for a 500kg Lim. (£272).
Smaller sorts sold to £710 for a 310kg AA. Heavy Heifers sold to £1700 for a 715kg Lim. (£237) rising to £251 per 100kg for a 605kg Lim. to £1520.
Forward lots sold to £1500 for a 590kg Ch. (£254) Med Weights sold to £1310 for a 500kg Ch. (£262) Smaller sorts sold to £950 for a 350kg Lim. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1570 for a 665kg Sim. (£236) with a 405kg Ch. to £1180 (£291) Weanling Heifers sold to £1190 for a 430kg Lim. (£277) with smaller ones to £900 for a 330kg Ch. Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2300 and £2220. Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £2030 for Heifer & Bull Springers sold to £1700 and £1500. Young Bull Calves sold to £420- for a Spk. Heifer Calves sold to £475 for Lim. Male Lumps sold to £780 for Ch. Female Lumps sold to £700 for Lim.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS: Armagh Producer 760kg B/B. to £246 (£1869-60) Lisbellaw Producer 680kg Lim. to £240 (£1632) Plumbridge Producer 690kg Lim. to £238 (£1642-20) Clogher Producer 670kg Lim. to £235 (£1574-50) Sixmilecross Producer 640kg Lim. to £232 (£1472) Lisnaskea Producer 810kg Lim. to £227 (£1838-70) Derrylin Producer 700kg Ch. to £226 (£1582) Sixmilecross Producer 630kg Sim. to £226 (£1432-80) Kinawley Producer 630kg Sim. to £225 (£1417-50) Fintona Producer 810kg Sal. to £225 (£1822-50) Drumquin Producer 910kg Ch. to £224 (£2038-40) and 600kg Lim. to £224 (£1344)
Other quality lots sold from £180 to £218 per 100kg
2nd Quality coloured lots sold from £156 to £178 per 100kg
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £140 to £159 per 100kg and selling to £1344 for an 810kg to £168.
Friesian Cow Heifers sold from £145 to £162 per 100kg
Plainer lots sold from £102 to £134 per 100kg
Poorer types sold from £76 to £98 per 100kg
FAT BULLS: Tempo Producer 1000kg Lim. to £196 (£1960) Donaghmore Producer 1000kg Lim. to £193 (£1930) Ballinamallard Producer 980kg Ch. to £188 (£1842-40) Beragh Producer 1030kg AA. to £176 (£1812-80) Magheraveely Producer 950kg AA. to £165 (£1452) Kinawley Producer 1000kg Ch. to £159 (£1590) Aughnacloy Producer 860kg Ch. to £155 (£1333)
FAT STEERS: 540kg Lim. to £255. 680kg Lim. to £243.690kg Ch. to £237. 450kg Ch. to £237X 2 640kg Her. to £231. 650kg Lim. to £227. 660kg AA. to £227. 680kg Her. to £227. 610kg Lim. to £227. 760kg B/B. to £221. 750kg Lim. to £220. 570kg Sim. to £218. 650kg Ch. to £217.
FAT HEIFERS: 540kg Lim. to £240. 510kg Ch. to £240. 420kg Ch. to £240.500kg Lim. to £237. 430kg Sim. to £236. 570kg Lim. to £232. 540kg Sim. to £228. 550kg Lim. to £227. 520kg B/B. to £226. 480kg Lim. to £226. 480kg Sim. to £226. 560kg Lim. to £224. 480kg Ch. to £218.
STORE BULLOCKS (250 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with Heavy Steers selling to £1970 for a 790kg Lim. (£249) and selling to £279 per 100kg for a 655kg Ch. to £1830 with most quality lots selling from £230 to £265 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1540 for a 570kg Ch. to £275 per 100kg for a 515kg Lim. to £1420.
SAMPLE PRICES; Dungannon Producer 790kg Lim. to £1970 (£249) 755kg Ch. to £1940 (£257) and 750kg AA. to £1830 (£244) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 850kg Ch. to £1960 (£230) B Daly Armagh 715kg Ch. to £1880 (£263) and 695kg Ch. 60 £1780 (£256) D Kerr Lisnaskea 715kg Lim. to £1860 (£260) 655kg Ch. to £1830 (£279) 690kg Ch. to £1780 (£258) and 735kg Ch. to £1770 (£241) W C McCance Omagh 775kg Ch. to £1850 (£239) 770kg Ch. to £1780 (£231) and 805kg Ch. to £1780 (£221) D Greenaway Portadown 725kg Ch. to £820 (£251) and 695kg Ch. to £1780 (£256) E Loughran Armagh 700kg Lim. to £1800 (£257) D Starrett Armagh 675kg Lim. to £1790 (£265) 715kg AA. to £1790 (£257) and 670kg Lim. to £1780 (£265) R Cairns Dromara 695kg Ch. to £1790 (£257) Forward lots sold to £1540 for a 570kg Ch. (£270) 590kg Ch. to £1500 (£254) 515kg Lim. to £1420 (£275) and 505kg Sim. to £1360 (£269) for C Reid Omagh E O Hanlon Clogher 560kg Ch. to £1500 (£268) and 520kg AA. to £1270 (£244) Mullaghadaly Farms Dungannon 555kg Ch. to £1430 (£257) 530kg Ch. to £1310 (£247) and 550kg Ch. to £1310 (£238) P Maguire Tempo 550kg Ch. to £1400 (£254) and 530kg Ch. to £1380 (£260) J Potter Aughnacloy 550kg Lim. to £1290 (£234) and 530kg Ch. to £1270 (£239)
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J Potter Aughnacloy 500kg Lim. to £1360 (£272) 460kg Lim. to £1140 (£248) 470kg Lim. to £1110 and 455kg Lim. to £1100. P & D Prunty Tempo 495kg Lim. to £1280 (£258) V P Cox Aghalane 490kg Ch. to £1250 (£255) J McAdam Derrylin 500kg Ch. to £1200 (£240) 485kg Lim. to £1170 (£241) and 500kg Lim. to £1150. P McCaffery Tempo 470kg Ch. to £1150 (£244) and 465kg Ch. to £1090. Mullaghadaly Farms Dungannon 490kg Lim. to £1140, 415kg Lim. to £1040 and 455kg Lim. to £1040. K McCaffery Tempo 500kg AA. to £1130. E McCaffery Tempo 440kg Ch. to £1130, (£257) 445kg AA. to £1120 (£251) and 475kg AA. to £1070. A McVeigh Dungannon 475kg Ch. to £1100. D Wright Aughnacloy 495kg AA. to £1060.
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: T McClean Donaghmore 315kg AA. to £710, 325kg B/B. to £680, 330kg AA. to £650, 305kg B/B. to £640, 320kg M/B. to £610, 350kg M/B. to £600 and 315kg M/B. to £500.
STORE HEIFERS (190 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with Heavy Lots selling to £1700 for a 715kg Sim. (£237) and selling to £251 per 100kg for a 605kg Lim. to £1520 with most quality lots selling from £229 to £245 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1500 for a 590kg Ch. (£254) SAMPLE PRICES; G Wilson Derrylin 715kg Sim. to £1700 (£237) and 630kg Lim to £1480 (£235) M O Hanlon Clogher 665kg Ch. to £1610 (£242) J Coyle Ballinamallard 650kg AA. to £1570 (£241) Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 660kg B/B. to £1550 (£242) and 640kg Ch. to £1500 (£234) P J Bell Cookstown 650kg AA. to £1520 (£234) M/S B & K McKenna Dungannon 605kg Lim. to £1520 (£251) 655kg Ch. to £1500 (£232) 645kg Lim. to £1520 (£232) 600kg Lim. to £1470 (£245) and 610kg Lim. to £1410 (£231) P F McKenna Armagh 615kg Lim. to £1490 (£242) V P Cox Ballinamallard 625kg Ch. to £1430 (£229) Forward Lots sold to £1500 for a 590kg Ch. (£254) and 595kg Ch. to £1430 (£240) for G Wilson Derrylin. J Doyle Ballinamallard 595kg Lim. to £1450 (£243) and 595kg Lim. to £1430 (£240) H Macauley Ballyclare 570kg Lim. to £1420 (£249) B & K McKenna Dungannon 595kg Lim. to £1400 (£235)
MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: P Maguire Tempo 500kg Ch. to £1310 (£262) J Doyle Ballinamallard 490kg Lim. to £1180 (£241) J McGarvey Cookstown 500kg Ch. to £1170 (£234) E Fee Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1160 (£236) D Monaghan Omagh 500kg Ch. to £1160 (£232) 48A0kg Ch. to £1160 (£241) 440kg Lim. to £1100 (£250) and 435kg Ch. to £1040 (£239) Johnston Farms Clogher 475kg Daq. to £1150 (£242) 480kg Daq. to £1030 and 460kg Daq. to £1020. Carrick Farms Aughnacloy 500kg Lim. to £1140 (£228) M Flynn Roslea 495kg AA. to £1100. J B Conroy Sixmilecross 480kg AA. to £1070 and 485kg Lim. to £1060. G Mc Vitty Newtownbutler 460kg Sim. to £1060. D Molloy Dungannon 435kg Lim. to £1020. N McMullan Aughnacloy 440kg Lim. to £1020.
SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER
Kesh Producer 380kg Lim. to £950 and 375kg Lim. to £880. E Fee Fivemiletown 390kg Ch. to £870and 395kg AA. to £850. T McClean Donaghmore 390kg Ch. to £840, 335kg B/B. to £780, 330kg Ch. to £770 and 325kg Ch. to £760. P McCaffery Tempo 325kg Ch. to £800. J B Conroy Sixmilecross 390kg Sim. to £790. E Mc Caffery Tempo 355kg Ch. to £780and 320kg Ch. to £780. O McCaffery Tempo 375kg Ch. to £770. K McCaffery Tempo 335kg AA. to £760.
WEANLINGS (160 lots)
A smaller entry this week sold to a very keen demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1570 for a 665kg Sim. (£236) and selling to £291 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1180 Weanling Heifers sold to £1190 for a 430kg Lim. (£277) with smaller ones selling to £900 for a 330kg Ch (£273)
SAMPLE PRICES;
STEERS & BULLS: J Moore Omagh 665kg Sim. to £1570 (£236) and 480kg Lim. to £1180 (£252) M Gallagher Omagh 460kg Lim. to £1300 (£282) T Cassidy Augher 470kg Ch. to £1290 (£274) 405kg Ch. to £1180 (£291) 425kg Ch. to £1180 (£277) 420kg Ch. to £1150 (£274) 415kg Ch. to £1150 (£277) and 385kg Ch. to £1110 (£288) Wm Downey Magheraveely 505kg Ch. to £1220 (£241) and 440kg Ch. to £1140 (£259) Altmore Development Ltd. Pomeroy 475kg Lim. to £1180 (£248) W Owens Clogher 415kg Ch. to £1170 (£282) S F Farry Trillick 440kg Ch. to £1150 (£261) A McVeigh Dungannon 430kg Lim. to £1150 (£267) 460kg Lim. to £1140 (£248) 445kg Ch. to £1130 (£254) 405kg Lim. to £1100 (£271) and 380kg Lim. to £1090 (£287) C W Boyd Drumquin 415kg Lim. to £1150 (£277)
WEANLING HEIFERS
M Gallagher Omagh 430kg Lim. to £1190 (£277) and 400kg Lim. to £1000 (£250) P J McGirr Fintona 440kg Ch. to £920, 445kg Lim. to £880, 385kg Lim. to £850, and 405kg Lim. to £830. D J Doherty Enniskillen 390kg Ch. to £900, 340kg Ch. to £870, 355kg Ch. to £850, and 370kg Lim. to £850. P McConnell Clogher 335kg Ch. to £900 (£273) 335kg Ch. to £900 (£268) and 340kg Ch. to £830. D Molloy Dungannon 340kg Ch. to £880. S McKeown Sixmilecross 410kg Lim. to £880 and 410kg Lim. to £860. C W Boyd Drumquin 335kg Ch. to £880. W Morrow Aughnacloy 380kg Lim. to £850. P McKenna Clogher 375kg Lim. to £830.
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
A very strong demand for quality lots in this section with a Portadown Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £2300. A Dungannon Producer sold a Calved Heifer to £2220. Dungannon Producer £1570 twice and £1510 for Calved Heifers. Tempo Producer £1470 and £1340 for Calved Heifers. Portadown Producewr £1470 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1030. Incalf Heifers sold to £1300 for a Rosslea Producer. . A batch of young Fries Maiden Heifers sold to £380 each.
BREEDING BULLS: Fintona Producer £2200 for a Ped. Reg . Limm (born 08/05/ 2018) Ballygawley Producer £2100 for Ped. Reg. Lim. (born 24/11/2015) Dungannon Producer £1330 for Ped Reg. Sal. (born 26/05/20)
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2030 for a Heifer with Bull Calf to a Fintona Producer. Fintona Producer £1850 and £1760 for Heifers with Bull Calves. Augher Producer £1750 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1550 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Dromore Producer £1550 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1370 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. tempo producer £1220 for a 2014 Cow with Bull Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1700 and £1500 to a Loughgall Producer. Ballygawley Producer £1200 and £1100.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A large entry this week again sold to a keen demand with young Bull Calves selling to £420 for an Spk. £375 for Ch. £375 for B/B. and £370 for Lim. to R J Hoy Monea. W Downey Magheraveely £390 for B/B. W H Stockdale Clogher £365 for B/B. R T Mavitty Culkey £355 for Ch. P A & J Grue Lisnaskea £350 for Ch. T Cox Ballylucas £330 for B/B. Gunn Farms Ltd Newtownbutler £310 for B/B. O Mitchell Eskra £280 for Her. J Courtney Maguiresbridge £270 for AA.
HEIFER CALVES: J Sawyers Farm Ltd Sixmilecross £475, £450 and £420 for Limms. H Williamson Fivemiletown £430 for Lim. P A & J Grue Lisnaskea £405 and £260 for Chars. Glenrea Farms Ballygawley £300 twice and £260 for B/Bs. A C Lunny Aghalane £295 for B/B. A Veitch Lisbellaw £290 for B/B.
REARED MALE LUMPS: G McCarney Seskinore £780 for Ch. Geo. Black Ballygawley £770 for Sal. I Gillespie Ballygawley £745 and £640 for Simms. R McGovern Derrylin £690 for Lim. F & R Conlon Newtownbutler £640 for Lim. R Elliott Enniskillen £560 for AA. L Mavitty Culkey £525, £515, and £500 for Chars. P J Parker Belcoo £480 for Lim. K Moore Augher £480 for Lim.
HEIFER LUMPS: R McGovern Derrylin £700 for Lim. J Sawyers Farm Ltd. Sixmilecross £685 for AA. and £570 for Shb. J Doyle Armagh £670 twice for Chars. G McCarney Seskinore £550 and £510 for Par. Clogher Producer £540, £525, and £510 for Limms. Fivemiletown Producer £520 for Ch. £520 for Lim. and £490 for Sim.