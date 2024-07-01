Strong demand for quality stock at Clogher
In the Fatstock Ring 280 lots listed sold easily to a very brisk demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2160 for a 740kg Lim. to £292 per 100kg. This was followed by an 830kg Ch. to £2124-80 @£256 per 100kg with a 750kg Ch. to £2040 @£272 per 100kg.
Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £2058-60 for 730kg Lim. to £282 per 100kg with a 700kg Lim. selling to £1988 @£284 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1296 for an 810kg to £160 per 100kg and selling to £170 per 100kg for a 730kg to £1241.
Fat Bulls sold to £1971-20 for an 880kg to £224 per 100kg.
Fat Steers sold to £2044 for a 730kg Ch. to £280. Fat Heifers sold to £2027-60 for a 740kg Ch. to £274 per 100kg.
In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2330 for a 910kg Lim. (£256) a 610kg Lim. to £1840 (£301) with a 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300).
Forward Steers sold to £1660 for a 570kg Ch. (£291) and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 510kg Lim. to £1590.
Med Weight Steers sold to £1550 for a 490kg Lim. (£316) to £333 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1350.
Smaller Steers 400kg and under sold to £1210. Strong Heifers sold to £1900 for a 655kg Lim. (£290) selling to £295 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1800.
Forward Heifers sold to £1850 for a 570kg Lim. (£324) with a 525kg Lim. to £1640 (£312).
Med Weight Heifers sold to £1470 for a 500kg Ch. (£294) with a 485kg Ch. to £1450 (£299).
Smaller Heifers (400kg & under) sold to £1190 for a 395kg Lim. (£301) Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1670 for a strong 640kg Lim. (£261).
Lighter Weights sold to a top of £406 per 100kg for a 320kg Ch. to £1300.
Weanling Heifers sold to £1450 for a strong 485kg Ch. (£299).
Lighter Weights sold to £332 per 100kg for a 265kg Lim. to £880.
Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £1710 for Calved Heifer Springing Heifers sold to £1580.
Suckler Outfits sold to £2900, £2520 and £2500. Bull Calves (under 2 months) sold to £690 and £580 for Chars. Heifer Calves (under 2 months) sold to £550 for Lim.
Reared Male Lumps sold to £1140 and £900 for Chars. Reared Female Lumps sold to £1045 for B/B. and £1000 for Char.
LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:
Clogher Producer 740kg Lim. to £292 (£2160-80). Sixmilecross Producer 570kg Lim. to £290 (£1653). Fintona Producer 700kg Lim. to £284 (£1988). Co. Armagh Producer 730kg Lim. to £282 (£2058-60). Fivemiletown Producer 650kg Lim. to £272 (£1768). Dungannon Producer 750kg Ch. to £272 (£2040). Greencastle Producer 700kg Lim. to £272 (£1904) and 700kg B/B. to £268 (£1876). Enniskillen Producer 660kg Ch. to £270 (£1782). Armagh Producer 620kg Sim. to £268 (£1661-60). Fivemiletown Producer 640kg Lim. to £268 (£1715-20). Augher Producer 690kg Lim. to £266 (£1835-40). Pomeroy Producer 630kg Lim. to £264 (£1663-20). Ballygawley Producer 700kg B/B. to £262 (£1834). Irvinestown Producer 600kg B/B. to £262 (£1572). Aughnacloy Producer 580kg Lim. to £258 (£1496-40). Augher Producer 730kg Ch. to £256 (£1868-80). Newmills Producer 830kg Ch. to £256 (£2124-80). Fivemiletown Producer 590kg Lim. to £254(£1498-60). Portadown Producer 610kg Ch. to £254 (£1549-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £252 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £226 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £254 to £290 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1296 for an 810kg to £260 per 100kg and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 730kg to £1241 (More Fleshed Friesian Cows required to meet demand).
Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £126 to £146 per 100kg.
Poorer Types sold from £104 to £120 per 100kg
FAT BULLS:
Sixmilecross Producer 880kg Ch. to £224 per 100kg (£1971-20). Cookstown Producer 830kg Ch. to £190 per 100kg (£1577). Magherafelt Producer 830kg Lim. to £178 per 100kg (£1477-40)
FAT STEERS:
Char Steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 730kg to £2044. Lim Steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1808-40. Hereford Steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 780kg to £2074-80. Fries Steers sold to £222 per 100kg for a 510kg to £1132-20. AA. Steers sold to £222 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1221.
FAT HEIFERS:
Char Heifers sold to £2027-60 for a 740kg to £274 per 100kg. B/B. Heifers sold to £2000-20 for a 730kg to £274 per 100kg. Lim Heifers sold to £1653 for a 570kg to £290 per 100kg. Hol. Heifers sold to £1299-20 for a 580kg to £224 per 100kg.
STORE BULLOCKS (180 lots)
A larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with Heavy Steers selling to £2330 for a 910kg Lim (£256) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1840 with a 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300) Forward Steers sold to £1660 for a 570kg Ch. (£291) and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 510kg Lim. to £1590.
LEADING PRICES:
J Lendrum Fivemiletown 910kg Lim. to £1223 (£256) 710kg Ch. to £1910 (£269) 710kg Lim. to £1870 (£263) and 665kg Lim. to £1800 (£270). M B Phillips Dromore 825kg Ch. to £2140 (£259) and 730kg Ch. to £1970 (£270). H McCarney Fintona 700kg Ch. to £2000 (£285) and 715kg Ch. to £1930 (£270). G W Allen Portadown 775kg Lim. to £1950 and 645kg Lim. to £1830 (£279). E McBride Fintona 690kg Ch. to £1880 (£272). M Taggart Dungannon 630kg Ch. to £1870 (£297). B & D Doris Lurgan 630kg Ch. to £1840 (£292). J Irwin Clogher 635kg Ch. to £1840 (£290) 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300) and 650kg Ch. to £1800 (£277). M Irwin Clogher 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300). W J & G Falls Aughnacloy 630kg Lim. to £1830 (£290). E Clarke Ballygawley 665kg AA. to £1800 (£270). S Mallon Dungannon 600kg Lim. to £1790 (£298)
FORWARD STEERS: 510kg to 590kg sold to £1660 for a 570kg Ch. (£291) and a 550kg Ch. to £1620 (£294) for D Mc Veigh Dungannon. E McBride Fintona 580kg Ch. to £1660 (£286). E Clarke Ballygawley 570kg AA. to £1650 (£289) with a 510kg Lim. to £1590 (£312). H McCarney Fintona 585kg Ch. to £1640 (£280). S Mallon Dungannon 590kg Lim. to £1640 (£278) and 550kg Lim. to £1600 (£291). B & D Doris Lurgan 540kg Lim. to £1560 (£289) and 550kg Lim. to £1540 (£280)
MED WEIGHT STEERS 405KG TO £500KG:
Firm demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1550 for a 490kg Lim. (£316) and selling to £333 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1350.
LEADING PRICES:
Paul Eakin Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1550 (£316) and 470kg Lim. to £1500 (£319). Banbridge Producer 475kg Ch. to £1530 (£322) 485kg Ch. to £1520 (£313) 470kg Ch. to £1450 (£308) and 485kg Ch. to £1380 (£284). E Clarke Ballygawley 500kg Lim. to £1500 (£300). C & P Daly Dungannon 470kg Lim. to £1410 (£300). B Clarke Dungannon 480kg Lim. to £1390 (£289). L K O Donnell Coalisland 465kg Lim. to £1380 (£297) and 495kg Lim. to £1350 (£273). C Crudden Newtownbutler 405kg Ch. to £1350 (£333). C Quinn Ballygawley 490kg Ch. to £1280 (£261). B Blakely Newtownbutler 475kg B/B. to £1280 (£269). M Shortt Clogher 460kg Ch. to £1270 (£276). B Howell Fivemiletown 500kg Ch. to £1270 (£254) and 485kg AA. to £1250 (£258). G Mulrine Augher 445kg Ch. to £1260 (£283). M Crudden Fermanagh 465kg Ch. to £1210 (£260)
SMALLER STEERS 400KG & UNDER
Banbridge Producer 400kg Ch. to £1210 (£302). C Crudden Newtownbutler 345kg Ch. to £1150 (£333) and 330kg Ch. to £990 (£300). J Bleakley Newtownbutler 315kg B/B. to £940 (£298) 320kg B/B. to £930, 340kg B/B. to £890, and 340kg Her. to £810. G Jordan Newtownbutler 335kg AA. to £780. M/S S & J Mc Gee Dungannon 350kg Fries. to £640 x 2
STORE HEIFERS (130 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with Strong Heifers selling to £1900 for a 655kg Lim. (£290) and selling to £295 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1800 most other quality lots sold from £247 to £293 per 100kg. Forward Heifers sold to £1850 for a 570kg Lim. (£324) with a 525kg Lim. to £1640 (£312) other quality lots sold from £268 to £291 per 100kg
LEADING PRICES:
S Mallon Dungannon sold a 655kg Lim. to £1900 (£290) and a 610kg Lim. to £1800 (£295). C Clarke Beragh 635kg Lim. to £1770 (£278) 600kg Lim. to £1760 (£293) with a 600kg Ch. to £1610 (£268). P Straghan Armagh 615kg Ch. to £1710 (£278) with a 625kg Ch. to £1670 (£267). A Gordon Fivemiletown 625kg AA. to £1660 (£265) and 635kg AA. to £1570 (£247) Forward Heifers 525KG TO 590KG sold to £1850 for a 570kg Lim. (£324) 525kg Lim. to £1640 (£312) 585kg B/B. to £1600 (£273) 570kg Lim. to £1590 (£279) 535kg Lim. to £1560 (£291) and 570kg Ch. to £1560 (£273) for a Co. Armagh Producer. S Brodison Stewartstown 585kg Daq. to £1610 (£275). A Gordon Fivemiletown 590kg AA. to £1580 (£268). D O Kane Swatragh 540kg Ch. to £1580 (£292). P Gormley Dungannon 560kg Ch. to £1570 (£280).
MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG
A good steady trade in this section with quality lots selling to £1470 for a 500kg Ch. (£294) with a 485kg Ch. to £1450 (£299) other quality lots sold from £258 to £296 per 100kg
LEADING PRICES:
G Haughey Fintona 500kg Ch. to £1470 (£294) with a 435kg Ch. to £1290 (£296). Fermanagh Producer 485kg Ch. to £1450 (£299) and a 445kg Ch. to £1280 (£287). M Shannon Fermanagh 490kg Ch. to £1400 (£285) 480kg Ch. to £1330 (£277). B Chambers Portadown 490kg B/B. to £1370 (£280) 445kg B/B. to £1230 (£276) and 450kg B/B. to £1150 (£264). S Brodison Stewartstown 500kg Ch. to £1330 (£268). B Clarke Dungannon 480kg Lim. to £1340 (£279) and 460kg Lim. to £1260 (£274). A Norris Dungannon 495kg Lim. to £1280 (£258). N Morrow Fivemiletown 475kg Lim. to £1230 (£259) and 450kg Lim. to £1220 (£271). M Shortt Clogher 490kg Ch. to £1200 430kg Ch. to £1200 (£279) 440kg Sim. to £1180 (£268) and 450kg Ch. to £1170 (£260). F & D Liggett Stewartstown 450kg B/B. to £1190 (£264)
SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER
Fermanagh Producer 395kg Lim. to £1190 (£301) .L McGovern Fivemiletown 400kg Ch. to £1180 (£295) 400kg Ch. to £1150 (£287) 385kg B/B to £1110 (£288) 375kg Ch. to £1060, and 360kg Lim. to £930. D O Kane Swatragh 370kg Lim. to £1160 (£313) 365kg Lim. to £1140 (£312) 375kg Lim. to £1140 (£304) 375kg Lim. to £1080, 340kg Lim. to £1000, and 335kg Lim. to £980. B Chambers Portadown 395kg B/B. to £1100. M Shortt Clogher 375kg Ch. to £1020. F & D Liggett Stewartstown 395kg B/B.to £1010 and 380kg B/B. to £950. D McFarland Beragh 390kg Fkv. to £980, 380kg Fkv. to £950 and 375kg Fkv. to £910. G Mulrine Augher 385kg Lim. to £960.
WEANLINGS
A smaller turnout this week sold to a brisk demand Strong Males selling to £1670 for a 640kg Ch. (£261) Lighter Weights sold to £1360 for a 450kg Ch. (£302) and selling to a high of £406 per 100kg for a 320kg Ch. to £1300 other quality males sold from £286 to £391 per 100kg Weanling Heifers sold to £1450 for a 485kg Ch. (£299) Lighter Weights sold to £1390 for a 445kg Ch. (£312) smaller ones to £332 per 100kg for a 265kg Lim. to £880 and a 275kg Ch. made £900 (£327)
LEADING PRICES:
WEANLING MALES
Strong Males sold to £1670 for a 640kg Ch. (£261) 650kg Ch. to £1630 (£250) and 555kg Lim. to £1300 (£234) for W Hughes Co. Armagh. M Gormley Sixmilecross 510kg Ch. to £1430 (£280). C Reid Omagh 480kg Ch. to £1260 (£262) and 480kg AA. to £1180 (£246). Lighter Weight Males sold to £1360 for a 450kg Ch. (£302) and 440kg Ch. to £1230 (£279). N McDonagh Fivemiletown 345kg Ch. to £1310 (£379) and 320kg Ch. to £1300 (£406). I Anderson Sixmilecross 330kg Lim. to £1290 (£391). M Gormley Sixmilecross 395kg Lim. to £1240 (£314). J P Maguire Brookeborough 365kg Ch. to 31230 (£337) 330kg Ch. to £1210 (£366) and 345kg Ch. to £1170 (£339). E McBride Ballygawley 360kg Ch. to £1190 (£330) 405kg Ch. to £1160 (£286) 385kg Ch. to £1150 (£298) and 370kg Lim. to £1140 (£308). M Fee Coalisland 365kg Lim. to £1100 (£301)
WEANLING HEIFERS
Strong Heifers sold to £1450 for a 485kg Ch. (£299) for E McCaughey Fintona. Lighter Weight Heifers sold to £1390 for a 445kg Ch. (£312) 435kg Ch. to £1130 (£260) for R Watson Augher. B McCullagh Greencastle 360kg Lim. to £1100 (£305) 375kg Lim. to £1020 (£272) and 265kg Lim. to £880 (£332). I Anderson Sixmilecross 350kg Ch. to £1070 (£306). J Steele Antrim 370kg Lim. to £1040 (£281). P Maguire Brookeborough 310kg Ch. to £970 (£313). B Devine Strabane 330kg Sal. to £900 (£272) 365kg Sal. to £890, 305kg Sal.to £870 (£285) and 275kg Sal. to £840 (£305). N McDonagh Fivemiletown 275kg Ch. to £900 (£327) and 275kg Ch. to £890 (£323). K Stewart Aughnacloy 305kg Lim. to £850 (£278) and 285kg Ch. to £840 (£295)
DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS
A steady demand this week with Calved Heifers selling to £1710 and £1500 for an Newtownstewart Producer. Sixmilecross Producer £1400, £1300, and £1250 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1200 for Calved Heifer. Cookstown Producer £1000 three times for Calved Heifers. Springing Cows & Heifers sold to £1580 for 2ND Calver for Cookstown Producer . £1260, £1250, and £1200 for Heifers from a Clogher Producer.
SUCKLER COWS & CALVES
A strong demand this week again with a Co. Armagh Producer selling a 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf to £2900, 2nd Calver with Bull Calf to £2520, and £2150 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf. T Grew Corranny £2500 and £2490 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. Beragh Producer £1950 for Heifer with Bull Calf. R J Crawford Stewartstown £1950 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1700 for 2019 Cow with Heifer Calf. E Mulligan Roslea £1800 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf, £1640 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1590 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf. Banbridge Producer £1750 for Heifer with Bull Calf. L Poots Lisburn £1700 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. P Duggan Enniskillen £1700 for Heifer with Bull Calf. J McDonald Ballygawley £1520 for 2019 Cow with Heifer Calf. Several other outfits sold from £920 to £1340.
DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS
A large turnout this week sold easily to a firm demand with Bull Calves selling to £690 and £580 for Chars from A Leonard Enniskillen. K Moore Augher £650 for Ch. £610 and £590 for Limms and £400 for AA. W Hamilton Dungannon £380 for Her. M Lagan Cookstown £380 for St. W Johnston Newtownbutler £320 for AA. S McElrea Newtownstewart 315 for AA. J W & P Kettyle Neewtownbutler £310 for AA. Omagh Producer £300 for AA.
HEIFER CALVES
K Moore Augher £550 and £450 for Limms A R Clarke Derrylin £510 for Lim. D Clarke Maguiresbridge £500 for Ch. Aughnacloy Producer £490 for Ch. Omagh Producer £420, £400, £380, and £370 for Limms. Dungannon Producer £360, £340 and £320 for Limms.Fermanagh Producer £320, £300 and £290 for AAs.
REARED MALE LUMPS
A Leonard Enniskillen £1140 for Ch. M Thornton Kinawley £900 for Ch. C Maguire Lisnaskea £840 for Lim. K Moore Augher £840 for Ch. £720 and £710 for Limms. T Conlin Fintona £830 for Ch. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £820 for Ch. G Donnelly Beragh £810 for Ch. and £790 for B/B. M/S F E & P E Leitch Aughnacloy £800 for Sim. A Kerr Fivemiletown £770 for AA. New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £770 and £630 for Chars. M & P Gleeson Lisnaskea £760 and £700 for Chars. R Totten Lisburn £670 for B/B.
REARED FEMALE LUMPS
G Donnelly Beragh £1045 for B/B. D McKenna Clogher £1000 and £740 for Chars. M & P Gleeson Lisnaskea £860, £800, £790, £750, £740, £720 and £660 for Chars. E McKenna Derrylin £830 x 2 and £820 for Limms. K Moore Augher £790 for Ch. T Kerr Fivemiletown £700 for AA. A Kerr Fivemiletown £690 x 2 and £600 for AAs. and £580 for Spk. T Conlin Fintona £670 for Ch.