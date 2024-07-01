Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just over a 1000 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 29th June returned a very strong demand for quality stock in all salesrings.

In the Fatstock Ring 280 lots listed sold easily to a very brisk demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2160 for a 740kg Lim. to £292 per 100kg. This was followed by an 830kg Ch. to £2124-80 @£256 per 100kg with a 750kg Ch. to £2040 @£272 per 100kg.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £2058-60 for 730kg Lim. to £282 per 100kg with a 700kg Lim. selling to £1988 @£284 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1296 for an 810kg to £160 per 100kg and selling to £170 per 100kg for a 730kg to £1241.

stock image

Fat Bulls sold to £1971-20 for an 880kg to £224 per 100kg.

Fat Steers sold to £2044 for a 730kg Ch. to £280. Fat Heifers sold to £2027-60 for a 740kg Ch. to £274 per 100kg.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2330 for a 910kg Lim. (£256) a 610kg Lim. to £1840 (£301) with a 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300).

Forward Steers sold to £1660 for a 570kg Ch. (£291) and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 510kg Lim. to £1590.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med Weight Steers sold to £1550 for a 490kg Lim. (£316) to £333 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1350.

Smaller Steers 400kg and under sold to £1210. Strong Heifers sold to £1900 for a 655kg Lim. (£290) selling to £295 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1800.

Forward Heifers sold to £1850 for a 570kg Lim. (£324) with a 525kg Lim. to £1640 (£312).

Med Weight Heifers sold to £1470 for a 500kg Ch. (£294) with a 485kg Ch. to £1450 (£299).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller Heifers (400kg & under) sold to £1190 for a 395kg Lim. (£301) Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1670 for a strong 640kg Lim. (£261).

Lighter Weights sold to a top of £406 per 100kg for a 320kg Ch. to £1300.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1450 for a strong 485kg Ch. (£299).

Lighter Weights sold to £332 per 100kg for a 265kg Lim. to £880.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £1710 for Calved Heifer Springing Heifers sold to £1580.

Suckler Outfits sold to £2900, £2520 and £2500. Bull Calves (under 2 months) sold to £690 and £580 for Chars. Heifer Calves (under 2 months) sold to £550 for Lim.

Reared Male Lumps sold to £1140 and £900 for Chars. Reared Female Lumps sold to £1045 for B/B. and £1000 for Char.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clogher Producer 740kg Lim. to £292 (£2160-80). Sixmilecross Producer 570kg Lim. to £290 (£1653). Fintona Producer 700kg Lim. to £284 (£1988). Co. Armagh Producer 730kg Lim. to £282 (£2058-60). Fivemiletown Producer 650kg Lim. to £272 (£1768). Dungannon Producer 750kg Ch. to £272 (£2040). Greencastle Producer 700kg Lim. to £272 (£1904) and 700kg B/B. to £268 (£1876). Enniskillen Producer 660kg Ch. to £270 (£1782). Armagh Producer 620kg Sim. to £268 (£1661-60). Fivemiletown Producer 640kg Lim. to £268 (£1715-20). Augher Producer 690kg Lim. to £266 (£1835-40). Pomeroy Producer 630kg Lim. to £264 (£1663-20). Ballygawley Producer 700kg B/B. to £262 (£1834). Irvinestown Producer 600kg B/B. to £262 (£1572). Aughnacloy Producer 580kg Lim. to £258 (£1496-40). Augher Producer 730kg Ch. to £256 (£1868-80). Newmills Producer 830kg Ch. to £256 (£2124-80). Fivemiletown Producer 590kg Lim. to £254(£1498-60). Portadown Producer 610kg Ch. to £254 (£1549-40).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £252 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £226 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £254 to £290 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1296 for an 810kg to £260 per 100kg and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 730kg to £1241 (More Fleshed Friesian Cows required to meet demand).

Plainer Friesian Cows sold from £126 to £146 per 100kg.

Poorer Types sold from £104 to £120 per 100kg

FAT BULLS:

Sixmilecross Producer 880kg Ch. to £224 per 100kg (£1971-20). Cookstown Producer 830kg Ch. to £190 per 100kg (£1577). Magherafelt Producer 830kg Lim. to £178 per 100kg (£1477-40)

FAT STEERS:

Char Steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 730kg to £2044. Lim Steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1808-40. Hereford Steers sold to £226 per 100kg for a 780kg to £2074-80. Fries Steers sold to £222 per 100kg for a 510kg to £1132-20. AA. Steers sold to £222 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1221.

FAT HEIFERS:

Char Heifers sold to £2027-60 for a 740kg to £274 per 100kg. B/B. Heifers sold to £2000-20 for a 730kg to £274 per 100kg. Lim Heifers sold to £1653 for a 570kg to £290 per 100kg. Hol. Heifers sold to £1299-20 for a 580kg to £224 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (180 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with Heavy Steers selling to £2330 for a 910kg Lim (£256) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1840 with a 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300) Forward Steers sold to £1660 for a 570kg Ch. (£291) and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 510kg Lim. to £1590.

LEADING PRICES:

J Lendrum Fivemiletown 910kg Lim. to £1223 (£256) 710kg Ch. to £1910 (£269) 710kg Lim. to £1870 (£263) and 665kg Lim. to £1800 (£270). M B Phillips Dromore 825kg Ch. to £2140 (£259) and 730kg Ch. to £1970 (£270). H McCarney Fintona 700kg Ch. to £2000 (£285) and 715kg Ch. to £1930 (£270). G W Allen Portadown 775kg Lim. to £1950 and 645kg Lim. to £1830 (£279). E McBride Fintona 690kg Ch. to £1880 (£272). M Taggart Dungannon 630kg Ch. to £1870 (£297). B & D Doris Lurgan 630kg Ch. to £1840 (£292). J Irwin Clogher 635kg Ch. to £1840 (£290) 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300) and 650kg Ch. to £1800 (£277). M Irwin Clogher 610kg Lim. to £1830 (£300). W J & G Falls Aughnacloy 630kg Lim. to £1830 (£290). E Clarke Ballygawley 665kg AA. to £1800 (£270). S Mallon Dungannon 600kg Lim. to £1790 (£298)

FORWARD STEERS: 510kg to 590kg sold to £1660 for a 570kg Ch. (£291) and a 550kg Ch. to £1620 (£294) for D Mc Veigh Dungannon. E McBride Fintona 580kg Ch. to £1660 (£286). E Clarke Ballygawley 570kg AA. to £1650 (£289) with a 510kg Lim. to £1590 (£312). H McCarney Fintona 585kg Ch. to £1640 (£280). S Mallon Dungannon 590kg Lim. to £1640 (£278) and 550kg Lim. to £1600 (£291). B & D Doris Lurgan 540kg Lim. to £1560 (£289) and 550kg Lim. to £1540 (£280)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 405KG TO £500KG:

Firm demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1550 for a 490kg Lim. (£316) and selling to £333 per 100kg for a 405kg Ch. to £1350.

LEADING PRICES:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Eakin Fivemiletown 490kg Lim. to £1550 (£316) and 470kg Lim. to £1500 (£319). Banbridge Producer 475kg Ch. to £1530 (£322) 485kg Ch. to £1520 (£313) 470kg Ch. to £1450 (£308) and 485kg Ch. to £1380 (£284). E Clarke Ballygawley 500kg Lim. to £1500 (£300). C & P Daly Dungannon 470kg Lim. to £1410 (£300). B Clarke Dungannon 480kg Lim. to £1390 (£289). L K O Donnell Coalisland 465kg Lim. to £1380 (£297) and 495kg Lim. to £1350 (£273). C Crudden Newtownbutler 405kg Ch. to £1350 (£333). C Quinn Ballygawley 490kg Ch. to £1280 (£261). B Blakely Newtownbutler 475kg B/B. to £1280 (£269). M Shortt Clogher 460kg Ch. to £1270 (£276). B Howell Fivemiletown 500kg Ch. to £1270 (£254) and 485kg AA. to £1250 (£258). G Mulrine Augher 445kg Ch. to £1260 (£283). M Crudden Fermanagh 465kg Ch. to £1210 (£260)

SMALLER STEERS 400KG & UNDER

Banbridge Producer 400kg Ch. to £1210 (£302). C Crudden Newtownbutler 345kg Ch. to £1150 (£333) and 330kg Ch. to £990 (£300). J Bleakley Newtownbutler 315kg B/B. to £940 (£298) 320kg B/B. to £930, 340kg B/B. to £890, and 340kg Her. to £810. G Jordan Newtownbutler 335kg AA. to £780. M/S S & J Mc Gee Dungannon 350kg Fries. to £640 x 2

STORE HEIFERS (130 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with Strong Heifers selling to £1900 for a 655kg Lim. (£290) and selling to £295 per 100kg for a 610kg Lim. to £1800 most other quality lots sold from £247 to £293 per 100kg. Forward Heifers sold to £1850 for a 570kg Lim. (£324) with a 525kg Lim. to £1640 (£312) other quality lots sold from £268 to £291 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

S Mallon Dungannon sold a 655kg Lim. to £1900 (£290) and a 610kg Lim. to £1800 (£295). C Clarke Beragh 635kg Lim. to £1770 (£278) 600kg Lim. to £1760 (£293) with a 600kg Ch. to £1610 (£268). P Straghan Armagh 615kg Ch. to £1710 (£278) with a 625kg Ch. to £1670 (£267). A Gordon Fivemiletown 625kg AA. to £1660 (£265) and 635kg AA. to £1570 (£247) Forward Heifers 525KG TO 590KG sold to £1850 for a 570kg Lim. (£324) 525kg Lim. to £1640 (£312) 585kg B/B. to £1600 (£273) 570kg Lim. to £1590 (£279) 535kg Lim. to £1560 (£291) and 570kg Ch. to £1560 (£273) for a Co. Armagh Producer. S Brodison Stewartstown 585kg Daq. to £1610 (£275). A Gordon Fivemiletown 590kg AA. to £1580 (£268). D O Kane Swatragh 540kg Ch. to £1580 (£292). P Gormley Dungannon 560kg Ch. to £1570 (£280).

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good steady trade in this section with quality lots selling to £1470 for a 500kg Ch. (£294) with a 485kg Ch. to £1450 (£299) other quality lots sold from £258 to £296 per 100kg

LEADING PRICES:

G Haughey Fintona 500kg Ch. to £1470 (£294) with a 435kg Ch. to £1290 (£296). Fermanagh Producer 485kg Ch. to £1450 (£299) and a 445kg Ch. to £1280 (£287). M Shannon Fermanagh 490kg Ch. to £1400 (£285) 480kg Ch. to £1330 (£277). B Chambers Portadown 490kg B/B. to £1370 (£280) 445kg B/B. to £1230 (£276) and 450kg B/B. to £1150 (£264). S Brodison Stewartstown 500kg Ch. to £1330 (£268). B Clarke Dungannon 480kg Lim. to £1340 (£279) and 460kg Lim. to £1260 (£274). A Norris Dungannon 495kg Lim. to £1280 (£258). N Morrow Fivemiletown 475kg Lim. to £1230 (£259) and 450kg Lim. to £1220 (£271). M Shortt Clogher 490kg Ch. to £1200 430kg Ch. to £1200 (£279) 440kg Sim. to £1180 (£268) and 450kg Ch. to £1170 (£260). F & D Liggett Stewartstown 450kg B/B. to £1190 (£264)

SMALLER HEIFERS 400KG & UNDER

Fermanagh Producer 395kg Lim. to £1190 (£301) .L McGovern Fivemiletown 400kg Ch. to £1180 (£295) 400kg Ch. to £1150 (£287) 385kg B/B to £1110 (£288) 375kg Ch. to £1060, and 360kg Lim. to £930. D O Kane Swatragh 370kg Lim. to £1160 (£313) 365kg Lim. to £1140 (£312) 375kg Lim. to £1140 (£304) 375kg Lim. to £1080, 340kg Lim. to £1000, and 335kg Lim. to £980. B Chambers Portadown 395kg B/B. to £1100. M Shortt Clogher 375kg Ch. to £1020. F & D Liggett Stewartstown 395kg B/B.to £1010 and 380kg B/B. to £950. D McFarland Beragh 390kg Fkv. to £980, 380kg Fkv. to £950 and 375kg Fkv. to £910. G Mulrine Augher 385kg Lim. to £960.

WEANLINGS

A smaller turnout this week sold to a brisk demand Strong Males selling to £1670 for a 640kg Ch. (£261) Lighter Weights sold to £1360 for a 450kg Ch. (£302) and selling to a high of £406 per 100kg for a 320kg Ch. to £1300 other quality males sold from £286 to £391 per 100kg Weanling Heifers sold to £1450 for a 485kg Ch. (£299) Lighter Weights sold to £1390 for a 445kg Ch. (£312) smaller ones to £332 per 100kg for a 265kg Lim. to £880 and a 275kg Ch. made £900 (£327)

LEADING PRICES:

WEANLING MALES

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strong Males sold to £1670 for a 640kg Ch. (£261) 650kg Ch. to £1630 (£250) and 555kg Lim. to £1300 (£234) for W Hughes Co. Armagh. M Gormley Sixmilecross 510kg Ch. to £1430 (£280). C Reid Omagh 480kg Ch. to £1260 (£262) and 480kg AA. to £1180 (£246). Lighter Weight Males sold to £1360 for a 450kg Ch. (£302) and 440kg Ch. to £1230 (£279). N McDonagh Fivemiletown 345kg Ch. to £1310 (£379) and 320kg Ch. to £1300 (£406). I Anderson Sixmilecross 330kg Lim. to £1290 (£391). M Gormley Sixmilecross 395kg Lim. to £1240 (£314). J P Maguire Brookeborough 365kg Ch. to 31230 (£337) 330kg Ch. to £1210 (£366) and 345kg Ch. to £1170 (£339). E McBride Ballygawley 360kg Ch. to £1190 (£330) 405kg Ch. to £1160 (£286) 385kg Ch. to £1150 (£298) and 370kg Lim. to £1140 (£308). M Fee Coalisland 365kg Lim. to £1100 (£301)

WEANLING HEIFERS

Strong Heifers sold to £1450 for a 485kg Ch. (£299) for E McCaughey Fintona. Lighter Weight Heifers sold to £1390 for a 445kg Ch. (£312) 435kg Ch. to £1130 (£260) for R Watson Augher. B McCullagh Greencastle 360kg Lim. to £1100 (£305) 375kg Lim. to £1020 (£272) and 265kg Lim. to £880 (£332). I Anderson Sixmilecross 350kg Ch. to £1070 (£306). J Steele Antrim 370kg Lim. to £1040 (£281). P Maguire Brookeborough 310kg Ch. to £970 (£313). B Devine Strabane 330kg Sal. to £900 (£272) 365kg Sal. to £890, 305kg Sal.to £870 (£285) and 275kg Sal. to £840 (£305). N McDonagh Fivemiletown 275kg Ch. to £900 (£327) and 275kg Ch. to £890 (£323). K Stewart Aughnacloy 305kg Lim. to £850 (£278) and 285kg Ch. to £840 (£295)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A steady demand this week with Calved Heifers selling to £1710 and £1500 for an Newtownstewart Producer. Sixmilecross Producer £1400, £1300, and £1250 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £1200 for Calved Heifer. Cookstown Producer £1000 three times for Calved Heifers. Springing Cows & Heifers sold to £1580 for 2ND Calver for Cookstown Producer . £1260, £1250, and £1200 for Heifers from a Clogher Producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A strong demand this week again with a Co. Armagh Producer selling a 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf to £2900, 2nd Calver with Bull Calf to £2520, and £2150 for 2019 Cow with Bull Calf. T Grew Corranny £2500 and £2490 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. Beragh Producer £1950 for Heifer with Bull Calf. R J Crawford Stewartstown £1950 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1700 for 2019 Cow with Heifer Calf. E Mulligan Roslea £1800 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf, £1640 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf and £1590 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf. Banbridge Producer £1750 for Heifer with Bull Calf. L Poots Lisburn £1700 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. P Duggan Enniskillen £1700 for Heifer with Bull Calf. J McDonald Ballygawley £1520 for 2019 Cow with Heifer Calf. Several other outfits sold from £920 to £1340.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

Advertisement

Advertisement

A large turnout this week sold easily to a firm demand with Bull Calves selling to £690 and £580 for Chars from A Leonard Enniskillen. K Moore Augher £650 for Ch. £610 and £590 for Limms and £400 for AA. W Hamilton Dungannon £380 for Her. M Lagan Cookstown £380 for St. W Johnston Newtownbutler £320 for AA. S McElrea Newtownstewart 315 for AA. J W & P Kettyle Neewtownbutler £310 for AA. Omagh Producer £300 for AA.

HEIFER CALVES

K Moore Augher £550 and £450 for Limms A R Clarke Derrylin £510 for Lim. D Clarke Maguiresbridge £500 for Ch. Aughnacloy Producer £490 for Ch. Omagh Producer £420, £400, £380, and £370 for Limms. Dungannon Producer £360, £340 and £320 for Limms.Fermanagh Producer £320, £300 and £290 for AAs.

REARED MALE LUMPS

A Leonard Enniskillen £1140 for Ch. M Thornton Kinawley £900 for Ch. C Maguire Lisnaskea £840 for Lim. K Moore Augher £840 for Ch. £720 and £710 for Limms. T Conlin Fintona £830 for Ch. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £820 for Ch. G Donnelly Beragh £810 for Ch. and £790 for B/B. M/S F E & P E Leitch Aughnacloy £800 for Sim. A Kerr Fivemiletown £770 for AA. New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £770 and £630 for Chars. M & P Gleeson Lisnaskea £760 and £700 for Chars. R Totten Lisburn £670 for B/B.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS