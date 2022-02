Strong demand for quality stock at Lisnaskea

This week Steers and Bulls sold to £1160 for a 515kg Lim. (£225) for a Macken Producer. A Lisnaskea Producer sold a 390kg Ch. to £1090 (£279) and a 370kg Ch. to £1080 (£292). A Newtownbutler Producer sold a 370kg Ch. to £1050 (£284). Brookeborough Producer 350kg Ch. to £1030 (£294).

Smaller ones sold to £690 for a 210kg Ch. (£329) with a 240kg Lim. to £765 (£319) for a Lisnaskea Producer. Weanling Heifers sold to £1070 for a 430kg Lim. (£249) for a Macken Producer. Derrylin Producer sold a 340kg Lim. to £990 (£291). Lisnaskea Producer 250kg Ch. to £720 (£288).

SAMPLE PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Macken Producer 515kg Lim. to £1160 (£225) 405kg Lim. to £990 (£244) 340kg Lim. to £960 (£282) 355kg Lim. to £865, 350kg Lim. to £860, 360kg Lim. to £825, and 290kg Lim. to £785 (£270) Lisnaskea Producer 390kg Ch. to £1090 (£279) 370kg Ch. to £1080 (£292) 370kg Ch. to £1060 (£286) 355kg Ch. to £895 (£252) and 325kg Ch. to £890 (£274). Newtownbutler Producer 370kg Ch. to £1050 (£284). Brookeborough Producer 350kg Ch. to £1030 (£294) 350kg Ch. to £1005 (£287) 335kg Ch. to £970 (£290) 340kg Lim. to £960 (£290) and 310kg Lim. to £865 (£279). Magheraveely Producer 370kg Ch. to £990. Letterbreen Producer 400kg Ch. to £950. Newtownbutler Producer 360kg Ch. to £905 and 335kg Ch. to £790. Lisnaskea Producer 335kg Ch. to £875. Lisnaskea Producer 325kg Ch. to £805, 295kg Lim. to £805, 240kg Lim. to £765 (£319) 235kg Lim. to £720 (£306) 250kg Lim. to £715 (£286) 210kg Ch. to £690 (£329) and 230kg Lim. to £645 (£280). Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Ch. to £800. Derrylin Producer 250kg Ch. to £720 (£288). Lisnaskea Producer 220kg Ch. to £700 (£318) and 245kg Ch. to £690 (£282). Tempo Producer 365kg B/B. to £770. Kinawley Producer 200kg Limms to £575 X 2 (£288).

WEANLING HEIFERS: Macken Producer 430kg Lim. to £1070 (£249) 405kg Lim. to £970, 380kg Lim. to £880, 340kg Lim. to £870, and 395kg Lim. to £840. Derrylin Producer 340kg Lim. to £990 (£291) 365kg Lim. to £900, and 360kg Lim. to £860. Letterbreen Producer 400kg Ch. to £950, 385kg Lim. to £790, 340kg Ch. to £790, 355kg Lim. to £700 and 325kg Lim. to £680. Ballinamallard Producer 360kg Ch. to £935 (£260) 330kg Ch. to £905 (£274) 315kg Ch. to £865, 360kg Ch. to £840, 310kg Ch. to £825, and 265kg Ch. to £690. Tempo Producer 325kg Sim. to £785, 310kg Sim. to £690 and 270kg Sim. to £675. Magheraveely Producer 285kg S/H. to £780. Lisnaskea Producer 250kg Ch. to £720 (£288) 260kg Ch. to £660, 240kg Ch. to £625, and 220kg Ch. to £565. Florencecourt Producer 285kg Lim. to £700 and 205kg Lim. to £530. Lisnaskea Producer 290kg Ch. to £690, 250kg Lim. to £610, 220kg Lim. to £600 and 205kg Lim. to £550.