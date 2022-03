Strong demand for stock at Markethill

HEIFERS

210 heifers maintained a very firm trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £230 to £270 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1485 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £257 for 540k at £1395 from a Keady producer. A Poyntzpass farmer received £256 for 556k at £1425. Beef heifers sold to £242 for 640k at £1555 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £235 for 646k at £1515 from a Keady producer. Main trade for good quality beef heifers from £220 to £230 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £220 to £269 for a 426k at £1145 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £264 for 400k at £1055 from a Banbridge producer. A Newtownhamilton farmer received £263 for 460k at £1215.

Forward heifers: Forkhill farmer 550k £1485 £270.00; Keady farmer 542k £1395 £257.00; Poyntzpass farmer 556k £1425 £256.00; Banbridge farmer 558k £1415 £254.00; Whitecross farmer 610k £1545 £253.00; Banbridge farmer 564k £1425 £253.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 526k £1305 £248.00; Poyntzpass farmer 568k £1395 £246.00.

Beef heifers: Dungannon farmer 644k £1555 £242.00; Keady farmer 646k £1515 £235.00; Poyntzpass farmer 638k £1485 £233.00; Poyntzpass farmer 720k £1675 £233.00; Poyntzpass farmer 744k £1665 £224.00; Markethill farmer 654k £1445 £221.00; Annaghmore farmer 650k £1435 £221.00.

Middleweight heifers: Banbridge farmer 426k £1145 £269.00; Banbridge farmer 400k £1055 £264.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1215 £263.00; Banbridge farmer 424k £1095 £258.00; Banbridge farmer 418k £1065 £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1195 £254.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1215 £254.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 474k £1175 £248.00.

BULLOCKS

200 bullocks sold in an excellent trade. Good quality feeding bullocks sold steadily from £220 to £259 for 580k at £1515 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £255 for 610k at £1515 from a Tynan farmer. Beef bullocks sold to £234 for 700k at £1645 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Several beef bullocks sold from £220 to £232 per 100 kilos. Middleweight bullocks sold to a top of £279 for 386k at £1075 from a Caledon farmer followed by £263 for 488k at £1285 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Main trade from £230 to £263 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks: Banbridge farmer 584k £1515 £259.00; Tynan farmer 610k £1555 £255.00; Banbridge farmer 654k £1635 £250.00; Tynan farmer 622k £1555 £250.00; Armagh farmer 638k £1585 £248.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 586k £1455 £248.00; Armagh farmer 612k £1515 £248.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1495 £245.00.

Beef bullocks: Banbridge farmer 704k £1645 £234.00; Armagh farmer 660k £1525 £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 688k £1585 £230.00; Portadown farmer 700k £1545 £221.00; Portadown farmer 700k £1545 £221.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Caledon farmer 386k £1075 £279.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 488k £1285 £263.00; Armagh farmer 478k £1255 £263.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 454k £1175 £259.00; Dungannon farmer 422k £1075 £255.00; Armagh farmer 462k £1165 £252.00; Aughnacloy farmer 420k £1055 £251.00; Aughnacloy farmer 416k £1035 £249.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k £1195 £246.00.

WEANLINGS

Over 330 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand. Good quality light males selling to a top of £351 for 268k at £940 from a Rathfriland farmer. The same owner received £347 for 268k at £930. Several top quality light males sold from £270 to £333 per 100 kilos and to a top price of £1270 for 386k at £329 from an Armagh producer. Stronger male weanlings sold steadily from £230 to £294 for 402k at £1180 from an Armagh farmer followed by £273 for 406k at £1110 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Light heifer weanlings sold to £314 for 376k at £1180 from a Omagh farmer. The same owner received £306 per 100 kilos for 376k at £1150. All good quality heifer weanlings from £230 to £275. Stronger heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £281 for 424k at £1190 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Strong male weanlings: Armagh farmer 402k £1180 £294.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1110 £273.00; Forkhill farmer 406k £1100 £271.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k £1270 £261.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1100 £261.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1200 £260.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1240 £259.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 428k £1110 £259.00.

Light male weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 268k £940 £351.00; Rathfriland farmer 268k £930 £347.00; Rathfriland farmer 288k £960 £333.00; Armagh farmer 386k £1270 £329.00; Rathfriland farmer 304k £940 £309.00; Armagh farmer 320k £980 £306.00; Rathfriland farmer 270k £820 £304.00; Armagh farmer 326k £970 £298.00; Ballynahinch farmer 290k £860 £297.00.

Strong heifer weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 424k £1190 £281.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 410k £1000 £244.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £1040 £242.00; Newtownhamlton farmer 476k £1090 £229.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1060 £226.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1050 £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 418k £890 £213.00.

Light heifer weanlings: Omagh farmer 376k £1180 £314.00; Omagh farmer 376k £1150 £306.00; Armagh farmer 352k £990 £281.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 360k £990 £275.00; Omagh farmer 332k £900 £271.00; Omagh farmer 356k £960 £270.00; Cullyhanna farmer 318k £830 £261.00; Ballynahinch farmer 322k £840 £261.00.