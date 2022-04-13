Strong demand for stock at Saintfield
A larger entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield sold to a strong demand for all stock.
More stock required to meet demands.
FAT CATTLE: 105 fats sold to £1697 for a 820kg Lim Cow, £207 per 100kg. Fr Cows sold to £1265 for a 800kg, £158 per 100kg.
Leading Prices; Ballynahinch Producer Lim Cow 820kg £207 £1697, Ballygowan Producer Her Bullocks 750kg £216 £1620, 710kg £224 £1590, 720kg £220 £1584, 700kg £217 £1519, 720kg £208 £1497, 650kg £224 £1456, Killinchy Producer Lim Bullock 650kg £222 £1443, ST Bullocks 670kg £212 £1420, 670kg £210 £1407, 650kg £210 £1365, Saintfield Producer Sim Cow 770kg £187 £1439, Ballynahinch Producer Sim Cows 710kg £201 £1427, 730kg £192 £1401, Lim Cow 680kg £189 £1285, Castlereagh Producer Lim Cow 720kg £196 £1411, Saintfield Producer Sim Cow 680kg £204 £1387, Comber Producer Mb Heifers 640kg £214 £1369, 620kg £218 £1351, 620kg £218 £1351, 630kg £206 £1297, Newtownrads producer Fr Cows 800kg £158 £1265, 740kg £153 £1132, Drumbo Producer Lim Cow 640kg £192 £1228, Downpatrick Producer Lim Cows 700kg £171 £1197, 720kg £166 £1195, Ballyclare Producer BB Cow 650kg £178 £1157, Downpatrick producer FR cows 770kg £149 £1148, 710kg £142 £1008.
BULLOCKS: 110 sold to £1670 for a 770kg Daq (220) Lighter sorts sold to an Excellent demand reaching £3 a kg - 460kg £1380 for a Char (300)
Leading Prices: Dromore producer Daqs 770kg £1670, 670kg £1560, Belfast producer Chars 550kg £1475, 460kg £1380, 500kg £1350, 470kg £1310, 470kg £1290, 490kg £1240, 470kg £1230, 440kg £1160, Crossgar producer Chars 500kg £1380, 450kg £1340, 500kg £1250, 470kg £1130, Ballynahinch producer Chars 500kg £1380, 460kg £1340, Comber producer Lims 500kg £1325, 490kg £1180, Lisburn producer Lims 490kg £1220, 400kg £1030, Ballynahinch producer Lims 440kg £1200, 400kg £1015, 400kg £1010, Lisburn producer Lims 440kg £1185, 420kg £1080.
HEIFERS: 85 sold to £1440 for a 650k AA (222) Lighter sorts sold to £1255 for a 460kg Char, (272)
Leading Prices: Lisburn producer AAs 650kg £1440, 590kg £1320, 500kg £1150, 500kg £1100, 470kg £1090, 490kg £1090, 400kg £990, 400kg £980, Hillsborough producer Chars 490kg £1285, 460kg £1255, 430kg £1120, Killyleagh producer Lims 470kg £1130, 440kg £1100, 380kg £1000, 390kg £1000, 400kg £1000, 370kg £970, 330kg £940, Ballynahinch producer Chars 400kg £1055, 430kg £1000, Ballywalter producer AAs 440kg £1010, 370kg £960.
SUCKLED CALVES: 90 sold to £1115 for a 380kg Char Bullock calf (294) Heifer calves sold to £1000 for a 350kg Lim (285)
Leading Prices: Comber producer Char Bullocks 380kg £1115, 380kg £1090, 380kg £1080, 360kg £1045, 350kg £1015, Killyleagh producer Lim Bullocks 400kg £1065, 390kg £1030, 350kg £1020, 350kg £980, Ballynahinch producer Lim Heifers 350kg £1000, 380kg £1000, Carryduff producer Char Bullocks 340kg £1000, 330kg £960, 330kg £945, 300kg £905.
DROPPED CALVES; 75 sold to £300 for a AA Bull & £300 for a BB Heifer.