Strong demand in all the rings at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 230p to 262p for a CH 374kg at 980,Medium weights selling from 220 to 280p for a CH 454kg at 1270, Heavy weights from 205p to 240p for a 538kg AA at 1290 and up to 1500 per hd.

BULLOCKS: Boho producer CH 454kg at 1270; Tempo producer CH 408kg at1080, CH 446kg at 1120; Belcoo producer CH 374kg at 980, CH 446kg at 1120; Enniskillen producer LIM 474kg at 1250, CH 446kg at 1170, CH 474kg at 1200; Trillick producer CH 410kg at1060; Kinawley producer LIM 418kg at1050; Lisbellaw producer AA 538kg at 1290; Springfield producer CH 528kg at 1260, CH 618kg at 1430, CH 618kg at 1425; Dungannon producer LIM 520kg at 1200

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1100 for a LIM 359kg , heifers sold from 650 to 940 for a CH 308kg.

Ruling Prices: Belcoo producer 308kg CH hfr at 940, 386kg CH steer at 1050, 376kg CH steer at 1010; Kinawley producer 227kg CH bull at 700, 223kg CH hfr at 770, 242kg LIM bull at 700; Garrison producer 221kg CH hfr at 700, 250kg CH hfr at 680, 195kg CH hfr at680, 348kg CH hfr at 680, 285kg LIM hfr at680, 241kg LIM bull at 720; Irvinestown producer 255kg CH bull at 830, 320kg LIM steer at 900, 374kg CH steer at 1070; Trillick producer 336kg CH steer at 880, 402kg CH steer at 1100, 366kg CH steer at 960, 271kg CH steer at 900; Letterbreen producer 348kg CH hfr at 900, 333kg CH steer at 990, 323kg CH hfr at 860, 351kg CH hfr at 940, 344kg CH hfr at 880, 374kg CH steer at 960; Fivemiletown producer 396kg LIM hfr at 1060, 288kg SIM hfr at 690, 219kg SIM hfr at 520, 409kg CH steer at 1120, 435kg CH steer at 1160, 302kg CH hfr at 800, 362kg CH hfr at870; Rosslea producer 387kg CH hfr at 910, 374kg CH hfr at 890, 386kg CH hfr at1040, 279kg CH hfr at 770, 420kg CH hfr at 1040; Kesh producer 344kg AA bull at 770, 284kg LIM bull at 780; Lisnaskea producer 410kg CH steer at 1050, 383kg CH steer at 1020, 335kg cH steer at 870, 316kg CH steer at 890, 321kg CH steer at 970

CALVES: Derrylin producer CH bull at 410, CH hfr at 370; Enniskillen producer LIM hfr at 400, LIM hfr at 385, CH hfr at 340; Lisbellaw producer LIM bull at 375; Lisnaskea producer CH hfr at 355; Ballinamallard producer BB bull at 325; Tempo producer SIM bull at 315, FR bull at 110, FR bull at 100, FR bull at 95

SUCKLER COWS: Lisnaskea producer HER cow with hfr at 1730; Derrygonnelly producer HER cow with bull at 1680, HER cow with bull at 1510, SPg LIM hfr at 1560; Strabane producer CH cow with bull at 1530, CH cow with bull at 1450, SH cow with bull at 1470; Cookstown producer SPG CH hfr at 1580, SPG AA hfr at 1540

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 228ppk paid for a 600kg LIM at 1380, medum weights from 200-230ppk paid for a 506kg CH at 1160, Lighter weights from 205-281ppk paid for a 360kg CH at 1010

Macken producer CH 600kg at 1380; Maguiresbridge CH 640kg at 1380; Enniskillen producer CH 650kg at 1280; Kinawley producer CH 520kg at 1180, CH 510kg at 1170; Boho producer CH 520kg at 1180, CH 500kg at 1150, CH 460kg at 1070, CH 480kg at 1050; Derrygonnelly producer CH 360kg at 1010, CH 370kg at 990