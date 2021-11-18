Strong heifer weanlings selling to £980 at Lisnaskea

Strong heifer weanlings sold to £980 for a 515kg Limousin (£190) with a 400kg Limousin to £850 (£212) a 260kg Charolais sold to £730 (£281) and a 205kg Limousin sold to £680 (£332).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £960 for a 430kg Limousin (£223) 390kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £870 (£223) a 290kg Charolais made £855 (£295 with a 200kg Charolais to £560 (£200).

Leading prices as follows:

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 515kg Limousin to £980 (£190) 470kg Limousin to £960, 475kg Limousin to £910, 445kg Limousin to £910, 430kg Limousin to £855, 400kg Limousin to £850 and 400kg Limousin to £770. Derrylin producer 460kg Chars. to £940 x 2 445kg Charolais to £940 and 400kg Limousin to £860. Clabby producer 415kg Limousin to £860. Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £785, 295kg Charolais to £680, 255kg Charolais to £675, and 250kg Charolais to £650. Derrylin producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £820. Newtownbutler producer 305kg Charolais to £755, 260kg Charolais to £730 (£281) and 255kg Limousin to £690. Rosslea producer 300kg Charolais to £710. Fivemiletown producer 205kg Limousin to £680 (£332) Tempo producer 245kg Simmental to £650, 250kg Simmental to £610, and 235kg Simmental to £600. Derrylin producer 230kg Charolais to £545 and 190kg Charolais to £520.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 430kg Limousin to £960 (£223) 375kg Limousin to £800 and 350kg Limousin to £800. Florencecourt producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £795. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £855 (£295) 280kg Charolais to £700, 225kg Charolais to £620, 225kg Charolais to £580 and 195kg Charolais to £550. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £820 and 315kg Limousin to £750. Tempo producer 295kg Simmental to £730, 295kg Simmental to £690 and 275kg Simmental to £690. Derrylin producer 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £635 x 2 and 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £635. Derrylin producer 245kg Limousin to £620 and 245kg Limousin to £515. Garrison producer 200kg Charolais to £560 (£280) and 170kg Charolais to £450.