Strong prices for steers at Dungannon Mart, prices topping at £1850 for a 720kg

A good entry of stock saw prices remain strong with steers selling to £1850 for a 720kg Limousin (257.00).

While heifers topped at £1710 for a 720kg Charolais (238.00).

Fat cows sold to £1870 for a 780kg Limousin (240.00).

Dropped calves sold to £330 for Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £370 Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1310 for a 445kg Charolais steer (294.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1040 for a 380kg Limousin (275.00).

Steers

Steer prices cleared to a height of £1850 for a 720kg Limousin (257.00) presented by D Fox, £1840 725kg Belgian Blue (254.00); T Walker £1840 675kg Limousin (273.00); B Corrigan £1820 685kg Simmental (266.00), £1730 625kg Limousin (277.00), £1710 625kg Limousin (274.00); R Hamilton £1620 595kg Charolais (272.00), £1550 550kg Charolais (282.00), £1530 560kg Limousin (273.00), £1490 560kg Charolais (266.00), £1490 520kg Limousin (287.00), £1480 545kg Limousin (272.00), £1470 540kg Limousin (272.00), £1470 510kg Limousin (288.00), £1470 540kg Charolais (272.00), £1410 515kg Charolais (274.00); T Montgomery £1580 570kg Charolais (277.00); J Canavan £1550 560kg Limousin (277.00), £1480 510kg Limousin (290.00); R McMullan £1470 480kg Charolais (306.00), £1220 435kg Charolais (281.00); E Scully £1430 510kg Charolais (280.00), £1310 450kg Charolais (291.00); S Molloy £1110 400kg Limousin (278.00); A Fermanagh producer £950 340kg Limousin (279.00) and a Dungannon producer £920 325kg Limousin (283.00), £850 305kg Limousin (279.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £1710 720kg Charolais (238.00) presented by B Hamill, £1660 640kg Charolais (260.00), £1640 610kg Charolais (269.00), £1590 600kg Limousin (265.00); B Kelly £1660 625kg Charolais (266.00), £1600 590kg Charolais (271.00); D Daly £1640 610kg Charolais (269.00); H McClelland £1590 620kg Charolais (257.00), £1530 585kg Limousin (262.00); E Foster £1410 515kg Limousin (274.00); Fat Cows sold to £1870 780kg Limousin (240.00) presented by R Gilpin, £1160 710kg Limousin (163.00); P Barker £1260 795kg Hereford (159.00); A Lowe £1260 680kg Hereford (185.00) and E Quinn £1210 690kg Simmental (175.00).

Dropped calves

A smaller entry of calves saw bull calves sell to £330 for Belgian Blue presented by E Lavery, £275 Belgian Blue bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull; M Stephens £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Wilson £320 x 2 Limousin bulls, £310 Simmental bull; a Ballygawley producer £315 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; D McCullagh £300 x 2 Shorthorn bulls; C McCartan £295 Fleckvieh bull and Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £150.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £370 Aberdeen Angus presented by O Owens, £365 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; B Elliott £290 Charolais heifer; R Fields £275 Simmental heifer; W Smith £250 Hereford heifer, £230 Hereford heifer, £220 Hereford heifer; M Rea £245 Hereford heifer, £210 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer;

Weanlings

A similar entry of weanling saw prices peak at £1310 for a 445kg Charolais (294.00) presented by M McCrystal; D Sloan £1090 380kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00); C Fox £985 365kg Limousin (268.00); A Kinghan £880 315kg Limousin (279.00); S Swain £860 310kg Limousin (278.00); E McKay £810 295kg Limousin (276.00) and T Hughes £590 165kg Charolais (353.00).