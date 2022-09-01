Strong steers selling to £1380 at Lisnaskea

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week cows and calves sold to £1340 for cow with heifer calf.

Strong steers sold to £1380 for a 575kg Charolais (£240) and £1350 twice for a 565kg Charolais and 555kg Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling males sold to £1115 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus (£232) £895 for a 300kg Charolais (£298) and a 260kg Charolais to £785 (£302).

Weanling heifers sold to £920 for a 360kg Charolais (£256).

Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Derrylin producer £1340 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf and £1250 for Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin bull calf. Derrylin producer £1300 for Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf.

Store bullocks

Newtownbutler producer 575kg Charolais to £1380 (£240), 565kg Charolais to £1350 (£239), 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£241) 560kg Charolais to £1340 (£235) 560kg Charolais to £1320 (£236) and 485kg Charolais to £1170 (£241).

Weanling males

Tempo producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1115 (£232) Belturbet producer 425kg Limousin to £960. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £895 (£298) and a 260kg Charolais to £785 (£302) Enniskillen producer 325kg Limousin to £805 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Garrison producer 315kg Limousin to £705, 295kg Limousin to £600 and 245kg Limousin to £570.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 360kg Charolais to £920 (£256) 485kg Limousin to £920 and 305kg Limousin to £640. Tempo producer 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £700.