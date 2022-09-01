Strong steers selling to £1380 at Lisnaskea
A small entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 30th August sold to a very keen demand for all sorts.
This week cows and calves sold to £1340 for cow with heifer calf.
Strong steers sold to £1380 for a 575kg Charolais (£240) and £1350 twice for a 565kg Charolais and 555kg Aberdeen Angus.
Weanling males sold to £1115 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus (£232) £895 for a 300kg Charolais (£298) and a 260kg Charolais to £785 (£302).
Weanling heifers sold to £920 for a 360kg Charolais (£256).
Sample prices
Suckler cows and calves
Derrylin producer £1340 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf and £1250 for Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin bull calf. Derrylin producer £1300 for Charolais cow with Limousin heifer calf.
Store bullocks
Newtownbutler producer 575kg Charolais to £1380 (£240), 565kg Charolais to £1350 (£239), 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£241) 560kg Charolais to £1340 (£235) 560kg Charolais to £1320 (£236) and 485kg Charolais to £1170 (£241).
Weanling males
Tempo producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1115 (£232) Belturbet producer 425kg Limousin to £960. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £895 (£298) and a 260kg Charolais to £785 (£302) Enniskillen producer 325kg Limousin to £805 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Garrison producer 315kg Limousin to £705, 295kg Limousin to £600 and 245kg Limousin to £570.
Weanling heifers
Derrylin producer 360kg Charolais to £920 (£256) 485kg Limousin to £920 and 305kg Limousin to £640. Tempo producer 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £700.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from online and ringside competition.