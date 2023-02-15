This week strong steers selling to £1750 for a 675kg Aberdeen Angus (£259) with a 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£276) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 425kg Limousin to £1260.

Cows and calves selling to £1460.

Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1250 for a 380kg Charolais (£329) with a 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£286).

Livestock Markets

Smaller sorts sold to £386 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £1080 with a 320kg Charolais to £1170 (£366).

Weanling heifers sold to a top of £1010 for a 405kg Charolais with a 355kg Charolais to £1000 (£282) selling to a top of £348 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais to £800.

Leading prices

Store bullocks

Omagh producer 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £1750 (£259) 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£276) 570kg Charolais to £1540 (£270) 510kg Limousin to £1350 (£265) and 425kg Limousin to £1260 (£296) and Fivemiletown producer 525kg Limousin to £1240 (£236).

Cows and calves

Lisnaskea producer £1460 for Charolais cow with Charolais heifer calf.

Weanling steers and bulls

Rosslea producer 380kg Charolais to £1250 (£329) 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£286) 340kg Charolais to £1040 (£306) and 430kg Charolais to £1030. Ballinamallard producer 375kg Charolais to £1180 (£315) 335kg Charolais to £1070 (£319) 315kg Charolais to £1055 (£335) 280kg Charolais to £935 (£334) and 300kg Charolais to £930 (£310) Brookeborough producer 320kg Charolais to £1170 (£366) 310kg Charolais to £1110 (£358) 310kg Charolais to £1080 (£348) 280kg Charolais to £1080 (£386) 245kg Charolais to £800 (£327) and 260kg Charolais to £800 (£308) Newtownbutler producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 , 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £1025 (3277) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £930 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. Derrylin producer 445kg Charolais to £1120. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1080 (£318) 340kg Charolais to £1040 (£306) 345kg Charolais to £1020 (£296) and 375kg Charolais to £960. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £945 and 335kg Charolais to £880. Knockaraven producer 345kg Limousin to £875 and 410kg Hereford to £850. Fivemiletown producer 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 and 300kg Limousin to £860. Fivemiletown producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £840 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Springfield producer 335kg Simmental to £840 290kg Daq. to £680 and 165kg Simmental to £470. Garrison producer 240kg Limousin to £760 (£317) 260kg Limousin to £745 (£286) 260kg Limousin to £700, 270kg Limousin to £675, 200kg Limousin to £660 (£330) 220kg Limousin to £650 (£295) 210kg Limousin to £650 (£310) 225kg Limousin to £645, 240kg Limousin to £620, 225kg Limousin to £610, 200kg Limousin to £570, and 140kg Limousin to £440 (£314) Derrylin producer 240kg Simmental to £720 (£300) and 255kg Simmental to £685. Rosslea producer 190kg Charolais to £560.

Weanling heifers

Ballinamallard producer 330kg Charolais to £1010 (£306) 355kg Charolais to £1000 (£282) and 300kg Charolais to £935 (£312) Lisnaskea producer 405kg Limousin to £1010 430kg Charolais to £1000 and 455kg Limousin to £880. Lisnaskea producer 425kg Limousin to £1000. Lisbellaw producer 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 420kg Charolais to £890 and 375kg Hereford to £725. Magheraveely producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 390kg Hereford to £785 and 370kg Hereford to £775. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £940 (£269) 290kg Charolais to £930 (£321) and 310kg Charolais to £900 (£290) Newtownbutler producer 415kg Limousin to £915 and 375kg Limousin to £830. Brookeborough producer 300kg Charolais to £910 x 2 (£303) Derrylin producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £875. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £760 and 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £715. Brookeborough producer 230kg Charolais to £800 (£348) and 230kg Charolais to £650. Derrylin producer 270kg Charolais to £800, 290kg Charolais to £800 and 245kg Charolais to £740 (£302) Springfield producer 270kg Simmental to £730 and 225kg Simmental to £585. Garrison producer 285kg Limousin to £710, 240kg Limousin to £630, 240kg Limousin to £570 and 210kg Limousin to £500. Fivemiletown producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £640. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £640. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Simmental to £690. Derrylin producer 290kg Shorthorn beef to £690.