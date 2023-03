This week strong stores sold to £1600 for a 615kg Limousin (£260).

Strong heifers sold to £1510 for a 610kg Limousin (£248) with a 495kg Limousin to £1260 (£255).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1100 for a 385kg Limousin (£286) with a 300kg Charolais to £1000 (£333) 295kg Charolais to £985 (£334) 275kg Charolais to £915 (£333) and a 230kg Charolais to £755 (£328).

Livestock Markets

Weanling heifers sold to £1180 for a 395kg Charolais (£299) and £1160 for a 270kg Limousin (£430) with a 280kg Charolais to £940 (£336) a 220kg Charolais sold to £790 (£359) and a 175kg Charolais to £595 (£340).

Leading prices

Store and weanling males

Maguiresbridge producer 615kg Limousin to £1600 (£260); Macken producer 385kg Limousin to £1100 (£286) 415kg Limousin to £1055, 355kg Limousin to £1035 (£291) 325kg Limousin to £955 (£294) 350kg Limousin to £930, 320kg Limousin to £915, 300kg Limousin to £915 (£305) 310kg Limousin to £870, 350kg Limousin to £845, 305kg Limousin to £840 and 270kg Limousin to £810 (£300) Clogher producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, and 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £775. Rosslea producer 370kg Charolais to £1055 (£285) 295kg Charolais to £985 (£334) 275kg Charolais to £915 (£333) 255kg Charolais to £905 (£355) and 230kg Charolais to £755 (£328); Derrylin producer 350kg Limousin to £1040 (£297) 350kg Limousin to £1010 (£289) and 260kg Charolais to £770 (£296); Fivemiletown producer 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £1005 (£283) Corranny producer 300kg Charolais to £1000 (£333); Lisnaskea producer 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £990. Maguiresbridge producer 375kg Charolais to £980. Maguiresbridge producer 330kg Limousin to £950 (3288) and 310kg Limousin to £885 (£286); Fivemiletown producer 285kg Limousin to £885 (£314); Maguiresbridge producer 310kg Simmental to £850. Enniskillen producer 295kg Limousin to £785. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £830 (£296) 250kg Charolais to £810 (£324) and 270kg Charolais to £795 (£294); Florencecourt producer 315kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £805 and 260kg Limousin to £770. Fivemiletown producer 220kg Charolais to £660 (£300) 210kg Charolais to £600, and 180kg Charolais to £505.

Store and weanling heifers

Maguiresbridge producer 395kg Charolais to £1180 (£299) with a 290kg Charolais to £830 (£286); Lisnaskea producer 270kg Limousin to £1160 (£430); Maguiresbridge producer 425kg Charolais to £1020. Magheraveely producer 520kg Belted Galloway to £1000 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. Corranny producer 335kg Charolais to £990 (£296) 280kg Charolais to £940 (£336) and 285kg Charolais to £860 (£302); Fivemiletown producer 295kg Charolais to £950 (£322) and 290kg Limousin to £815. Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to£930 (£282) 280kg Charolais to £775, and 200kg Charolais to £615 (£308); Rosslea producer 310kg Charolais to £920 (£296) 295kg Charolais to £890 (£302) 295kg Charolais to £800 and 325kg Charolais to £780. Fivemiletown producer 360kg Limousin to £920. Derrylin producer 345kg Limousin to £910. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Charolais to £890, 400kg Hereford to £865, 340kg Charolais to £860, 390kg Limousin to £800, 310kg Charolais to £800, 290kg Limousin to £760, 300kg Limousin to £750 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Macken producer 350kg Limousin to £860, 335kg Limousin to £735 and 300kg Limousin to £600. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Charolais to £820,(£304) 220kg Charolais to £790 (3359) 255kg Charolais to £785 (£308) 270kg Charolais to £780, 270kg Charolais to £680 and 260kg Charolais to £640. Maguiresbridge producer 280kg Charolais to £760. Maguiresbridge producer 285kg Limousin to £740. Enniskillen producer 330kg Charolais to £690. Fivemiletown producer 175kg Charolais to £595 (£340).

