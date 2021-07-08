Strong trade for all stock at Raphoe

Spring Lambs sold at:

€85 to €100 for 30-35kgs

€100 to €115 for 36-40kgs

€115 to €125 for 40-42kgs

€125 to €140 for 43-50kgs

Fat Ewes sold from €80 to a high €226

There was a good entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart this week again.

Trade remains high for quality stock and strong forward cattle. Demand for these is very strong with factory agents and feedlot buyers very anxious to purchase.

Lighter stock is also a strong trade with quality lots selling up to €2.80/kg and €3/kg while friesian cattle were selling from €1.70/kg to €2.15/kg.

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3/kg

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1460/head

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €715 to €1045 over

Beef bullocks - €620 to €775 over

Store bullocks - €400 to €825 over

Beef heifers - €735 to €1170 over

Store heifers - €350 to €735 over