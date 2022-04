Strong trade for cattle at Enniskillen

Heavy weight bullocks sold to 249p for a 654kg CH at1630, light weights to £3ppk for a 480kg CH at1440

BULLOCKS: Garrison producer 490kg CH at 1360, 592kg CH at 1440, 464kg CH at 1290, Lisbellaw producer 468kg LIM at 1290, Caledon producer 690kg LIM at 1580, 580kg SIM at 1370, Dungannon producer 506kg LIM at 1330, 594kg AA at 1340, 612kg LIM at 1490, 532kg LIM at 1460, 532kg LIM at 1460, 666kg at 1540, Kinawley producer 538kg CH at 1340, 432kg CH at 1200, 486kg CH at 1230, Ballinamallard producer 322kg CH at 950, 384kg CH at 1020, 484kg CH at 1200, 420kg CH at 1210, Enniskillen producer 518kg LIM at 1380, 512kg LIM at 340, 406kg CH at 1100, Belcoo produce 560kg CH at 1540, 386kg CH at 1110, 528kg LIM at 1460, 480kg CH at 1440, Bellanaleck producer 472kg CH at 1280, 468kg CH at 1340, Letterbreen producer 588kg CH 1460, 480kg CH at 1290, 564k CH at 1510, 636kg LIM at 1480, Derrylin producer 392kg CH at 1070, 440kg CH at 1210, 418kg CH at 1180, 452kg CH at 1170, Trillick producer 494kg CH at 1280, 566kg SIM at 1230, Roslea producer 472kg CH at 1240, 426kg CH at 170, Kinawley producer 470kg AA at 1120, 496kg CH at 127, Derrylin producer 476kg CH at 1170, 496kg CH at 1270, Kesh producer 654kg CH at 1630, 730kg CH at 1650, Ederney producer 538kg LIM at 1290, 522kg CH at 1190, Derrygonnelly producer 576kg LIM at 1370, 524kg LIM at 1300

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 720 to 1320 for a CH 450kg, heifers sold from 620 to 1160 for a CH 453kg.

Ruling Price: Newtown producer 402kg CH steer at 1230, 386kg CH hfr at 1000, 314kg CH hfr at 860, 413kg SIM bull at 980, Belleek producer 410kg CH steer at 1150, 370kg CH steer at 1060, 277kg CH steer at7 90, Enniskillen producer 284kg CH steer at 870, 257kg LIM hfr at 650, 271kg CH bull at 790 261kg CH bull at 790, Belcoo producer 335kg CH hfr at 900, 380kg CH steer at1060, 312kg CH steer at 900, Letterbreen producer 376kg CH hfr at 1000, 376kg CH hfr at 1000, 354kg CH hfr at 95, 380kg CH steer at 1060, Clougher producer 402kg CH bull at 1060, 395kg CH bull at 960, 291kg CH ll producer 770, Kesh producer 252kg CH steer at 830, 472kg CH steer at 1170, Lisnaskea producer 288g LIM hfr at 740, 295kg LIM hfr at 640, 289kg LIM hfr at 670, 298kg LIM hfr at 600, Enniskillen producer 310kg CH steer at 980, 338kg CH steer at 950, 353kg CH steer at 1050, 396kg CH steer at 1120, 350kg CH hfr at 990, Kinawley producer 322kg CH steer at 960, 286kg CH steer at 960, 340kg CH steer at 1040, 450kg CH steer at 1320, 408kg CH steer at 970, Derrylin producer 442kg LIM steer at 1100, 380kg LIM steer at 960, 350kg CH steer

at 950, 321kg CH steer at 870, Lisbellaw producer 370kg CH hfr at 950, 346kg CH hfr at 930, 350kg CH steer at 910, Belleek producer 366kg LIM steer at 1000, 316kg LIM hfr at 730,305kg LIM steer at 860, 330kg LIM hfr at 770, Kinawley producer 332kg LIM steer at 960, 357kg CH hfr at 960, 420kg CH bull at 1100, 210kg LIM hfr at 600, Garrison producer 339kg LIM hfr at 970, 325kg CH bull at 900, 312kgCH bull at 1040,302kg CH hfr at 820, Derrylin producer 382kg SIM hfr at 940, 345kg SIM hfr at 810, 340kg CH hfr at 880, 415kg LIM steer 1100, Tempo producer 267kg LIM hfr at 760, 316kg LIM hfr at 750, 322kg LIM hfr at 760, 319kg LI hfr at 730

CALVES: CH bull at345, LIM bull at 320, SIM bull at 300, AA bull at 260, FR bull at 70, HER bull at 160, LIM hfr at 410, AA hfr at 375, CH hfr at 335, SH hfr at 260, Her hfr at 115

SUCKLER COWS: 2018 CH cow with 2 month old CH bull at 2200, 2017 LIM cow with 4 month old LIM bull at 1980, 2017 LIM cow with 3 month old LIM bull at 1920, 2009 LIM cow with 4

month old LIM bull at 1860 2020 CH hfr due sept at 1900, 2020 LIM hfr due Sept at 1940, 2019 BB hfr due Oct at 1780, 2020 BB hfr due Sept at 710, 2019 LIM hfr with bull calf at 1860, 2011 SIM cow with SIM hfr at 1540, 2017 SIM cow with SIM hfr at 1640, 2015 LIM cow with LIM hfr at 1400

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 246ppk paid for a 580kg LIM at 1430 and to a top of at1580, medium weights from 210-290ppk paid for a 424kg CH at 1220, while light weights sold from 212-290ppk paid for a 380kg CH at 1100, Enniskillen producer CH 680kg at 1580, Derrylin producer CH 600kg at 1490, CH 60kg at 1390, Florencecourt producer CH 630kg at 1460, CH 580kg at1430, CH 590kg at 1410,CH 570kg at 1380, Kesh producer CH 500kg at 1300, CH 510kg at 1280, Tempo producer CH 520kg at 1250, Garrison producer CH 520kg at1240, CH 510kg at 1200

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 235ppk paid for a 670kg CH at 1570, Lighter weights from 268ppk paid for a 530kg LIM at 1420, FRE cows from 70-170ppk paid for a 690kg at 1160,