Strong trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, bullocks selling to £2060

An entry of 450 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 14th December sold in what was probably the best ever trade for store cattle and weanlings.

Heifers

140 heifers included several pens of top quality forward feeding heifers which sold to a top of £345 for 594k at £2050 for a Annaghmore farmer.

A Castlewellan producer received £341 for 604k at £2060.

The same owner received £328 for 516k at £1690.

Main demand for good quality forward feeding heifers from £280 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £335 for 406k at £1360 from a Keady producer followed by £334 for 464k at £1550 from a Keady producer.

Main demand for top quality middleweights from £290 to £330 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Annaghmore farmer 594k £2050 345p/k: Castlewellan producer 604k £2060 341p/k: 516k £1690 328p/k: Keady farmer 546k £1750 321p/k: Castlewellan producer 578k £1850 320p/k: Keady farmer 542k £1700 314p/k: Annaghmore farmer 584k £1820 312p/k: Newry farmer 554k £1720 311p/k and Armagh farmer 570k £1760 309p/k.

Midweight heifers

Keady farmer 406k £1360 335p/k: Keady farmer 464k £1550 334p/k: 482k £1600 332p/k: 418k £1380 330p/k: 436k £1430 328p/k: 416k £1360 327p/k: 498k £1620 325p/k: Castlewellan farmer 494k £1600 324p/k: Keady farmer 486k £1570 323p/k and Markethill farmer 428k £1370 320p/k.

Bullocks

The 100 bullocks sold in exceptionally strong demand with forward feeders selling to £326 for 510k at £1670 from a Mullaghbawn producer followed by £325 for 500k at £1630 from a Keady farmer.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £300 to £324 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold to £314 for 606k at £1900 from a Richhill farmer followed by £310 for 614k at £1900 from a Richhill producer.

Main demand from £280 to £309 per 100 kilos.

Top price for heavy bullock £2300 for 790k Aberdeen Angus.

Main demand for Aberdeen Angus bullocks was from £260 to £297 for 536k at £1590 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £291 for 790k at £2300 from a Seaforde producer and a Tandragee farmer received £288 for 528k Aberdeen Angus at £1520.

Friesian bullocks sold to £263 for 510k at £1340 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £230 for 588k at £1350 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Main demand from £210 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Mullaghbawn farmer 512k £1670 326p/k: Keady farmer 502k £1630 325p/k: Portadown farmer 546k £1770 324p/k: Keady farmer 538k £1740 323p/k: Mullaghbawn farmer 530k £1710 323p/k: Clough farmer 554k £1780 321p/k: Portadown producer 556k £1780 320p/k: Keady farmer 552k £1750 317p/k and Cullyhanna farmer 510k £1600 314p/k.

Heavy bullocks

Richhill farmer 606k £1900 314p/k: Richhill farmer 614k £1900 310p/k: Richhill farmer 634k £1960 309p/k: Richhill farmer 660k £2040 309p/k: Warrenpoint farmer 618k £1900 307p/k: Richhill farmer 604k £1850 306p/k: Warrenpoint farmer 656k £2000 305p/k and Seaforde farmer 790k £2300 291p/k.

Midweight bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 436k £1500 344p/k: Cullyhanna farmer 438k £1460 333p/k: 468k £1560 333p/k: Keady farmer 462k £1510 327p/k: 472k £1540 326p/k: Newtownhamilton farmer 420k £1365 325p/k: Annaghmore farmer 466k £1500 322p/k and Keady farmer 488k £1530 314p/k: 498k £1560 313p/k: 406k £1260 310p/k.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 536k £1590 297p/k: Seaforde farmer 792k £2300 291p/k: Tandragee farmer 528k £1520 288p/k: Tandragee farmer 550k £1500 273p/k and Derrynoose farmer 576k £1570 273p/k: 530k £1425 269p/k.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 510k £1340 263p/k: 588k £1350 230p/k and Poyntzpass farmer 554k £1220 220p/k: 538k £1130 210p/k.

WEANLINGS

130 weanlings sold in a flying trade with good quality males selling steadily from £320 to 3371 for 240k at £890 for a Stoneyford producer followed by £366 for 268k at £980 from an Armagh farmer.

Stronger lots sold to £337 for 410k at £1380 from a Markethill farmer.

Heifer weanlings sold to £417 for 312k at £1300 for a Portadown producer followed by £406 for 298k at £1210 for a Markethill farmer.

A Portadown farmer received £389 for 296k at £1150.

Main demand for top quality heifers from £300 to £360 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings

Stoneyford farmer 240k £890 371p/k: Armagh farmer 268k £980 366p/k: 270k £980 363p/k: Rathfriland farmer 328k £1180 360p/k: 318k £1130 355p/k: Newry farmer 336k £1170 348p/k: Armagh farmer 292k £1030 353p/k: 260k £900 346p/k: Markethill farmer 394k £1370 348p/k: Rathfriland farmer 356k £1220 343p/k and Keady farmer 324k £1110 343p/k.

Female weanlings

Portadown farmer 312k £1300 417p/k: Markethill farmer 298k £1210 406p/k: Portadown farmer 296k £1150 389p/k: Tynan farmer 350k £1350 386p/k: Markethill farmer 370k £1310 354p/k: Portadown farmer 308k £1080 351p/k: Keady farmer 316k £1100 348p/k: Armagh farmer 232k £800 345p/k and Rathfriland farmer 246k £840 342p/k.

A large entry in the suckler ring included a dispersal of 60 in calf Stabiliser cows due to calf in March.

Top price was £2180 with others at £2100, £2040, £1960 and £1880.

The bulk of the in calf cows sold from £1500 to £1750 each.

Outfits sold to a top of £2080 for Charolais heifer with heifer calf from an Armagh farmer.

An entry of 450 cattle at Markethill on Tuesday 17th December included 145 dairy stock.

Calved heifer sold to £2800 from a Banbridge farmer.

The same seller received £2720, £2400 and £2080 for calved heifers. A Kilkeel farmer sold calved heifers £2240, £2200.

A Markethill farmer received £2200, £2080, £2040 for calved heifers and a Hamiltonsbawn farmer also sold calved heifers at £2020, £1920 and £1900.

A Kilkeel farmer sold calved heifers at £2000 and £1940.

A Poyntzpass farmer received £2650, £2620 and £1980 for calved heifers and a Richhill farmer received £2300, £2240 and £2120 also for calved heifers.

A Tandragee farmer sold calved heifers at £2300 and £2120.

A Loughall farmer sold calved heifers at £2120, £1900 and £1990.

An Aghalee farmer also sold calved heifers at £2220, £2120 and £1990.

A very large entry of maiden heifers from several producers sold to £1000 each for two Red/White heifers from a Tandragee farmer.

Main demand from £700 to £940 each.

In calf heifers sold to £1950 and £1850 from a Newry farmer.

Cull cows

The 85 cull cows sold in another very firm demand.

Good quality beef bred cows from £210 to £270 for 650k at £1760 followed by £259 for 730k ta £1890.

Top price £2140 for 960k (223) from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Fleshed Friesians from £155 to 3184 for 830k at £1540.

Second quality Friesians from £130 to 3150 and the poorest types from £110 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 652k £1760 £270.00; Keady farmer 730k £1890 £259.00; Cullyhanna farmer 802k £1950 £243.00; Cullyhanna farmer 880k £2040 £232.00; Banbridge farmer 720k £1660 £231.00; Keady farmer 740k £1700 £230.00; Cullyhanna farmer 732k £1680 £230.00; Cullyhanna farmer 750k £1700 £227.00; Cullyhanna farmer 960k £2140 £223.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 744k £1630 £219.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 838k £1540 £184.00; Cookstown farmer 738k £1330 £180.00; Annaghmore farmer 684k £1160 £170.00; Armagh farmer 708k £1200 £169.00; Richhill farmer 734k £1180 £161.00; Bessbrook farmer 570k £910 £160.00; Kilkeel farmer 678k £1080 £159.00; Poyntzpass farmer 668k £1040 £156.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 692k £1050 £152.

Calves

The 230 calves sold readily with good quality bulls from £370 to £530 for a Charolais. Others from £240 to £340.

Good quality heifer calves from £300 to £440 for a Charolais.

Others from £200 to £280 each.

Reared heifer calves to £820 and £760 and bulls to £850 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £530; Charolais £520; Belgian Blue £460; Belgian Blue £460; Belgian Blue £450; Aberdeen Angus £440; Belgian Blue £435; Belgian Blue £3420 and Charolais £415.

Heifer calves

Charolais £440; Charolais £400; Belgian Blue £400; Belgian Blue £385; Hereford £375; Charolais £375; Charolais £370 and Charolais £365.