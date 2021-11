Strong trade for heifers at Markethill

HEIFERS

200 heifers sold in an exceptionally strong trade with forward feeding heifers selling to £308 for 600k at £1850 from a Ballywalter farmer followed by £261 for 610k at £1595 from a Castlewellan producer. A Newtownards farmer received £256 per 100 kilos for 600k at £1550. Main demand for good quality feeding heifers from £220 to £254 per 100 kilos. Beef heifers sold to £259 for 660k at £1655 from an Armagh farmer followed by £248 for 690k at £1715 from a Portaferry producer. An Annaghmore farmer received £234 for 640k at £1505. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £252 for 430k at £1085 for a Keady farmer.

Beef heifers: Armagh farmer 664k £1655 £249.00; Portaferry farmer 692k £1715k £248.00; Annaghmore farmer 642k £1505 £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 654k £1485 £227.00; Annaghmore farmer 654k £1475 £226.00.

Forward heifers: Ballywalter farmer 600k £1850 £308.00; Castlewellan farmer 612k £1595 £261.00; Newtownards farmer 606k £1550 £256.00; Portaferry farmer 604k £1535 £254.00; Ballywalter farmer 616k £1550 £252.00; Ballywalter farmer 584k £1460 £250.00; Newtownards farmer 596k £1490 £250.00; Newtownards farmer 572k £1420 £248.00.

Middleweight heifers: Keady farmer 430k £1085 £252.00; Tynan farmer 500k £1215 £243.00; Armagh farmer 474k £1135 £239.00; Newry farmer 388k £925 £238.00; Armagh farmer 400k £935 £234.00; Derrynoose farmer 422k £985 £233.00; Armagh farmer 490k £1125 £230.00; Keady farmer 444k £1015 £229.00.

BULLOCKS

170 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Good quality feeding bullocks from £220 to £264 for 510k at £1345 for a Warrenpoint farmer followed by £245 for 630k at £1545 from a Ballynahinch producer. Beef bullocks sold to £235 for 670k at £1585 for a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £228 for 710k at £1625 from a Ballynahinch producer. Good quality middleweight bullocks from £220 to £279 for 408k at 1140 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £259 for 406k at £1050 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £165 to £192 per 100 kilos for 504k at £965 to a top price of £1295 for 700k £184 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £181 for 518k at £935 from a Keady producer.

Beef bullocks: Ballynahinch farmer 674k £1585 £235.00; Ballynahinch farmer 714k £1625 £228.00; Ballynahinch farmer 686k £1545 £225.00; Banbridge farmer 640k £1435 £224.00;

Forward bullocks: Warrenpoint farmer 510k £1345 £264.00; Ballynahinch farmer 632k £1545 £245.00; Banbridge farmer 562k £1345 £239.00; Ballynahinch farmer 636k £1505 £237.00; Hillsborough farmer 590k £1395 £236.00; Ballynahinch farmer 646k £1525 £236.00; Banbridge farmer 522k £1225 £235.00; Banbridge farmer 604k £1405 £233.00;

Middleweight bullocks: Annaghmore farmer 408k £1140 £279.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1050 £259.00; Banbridge farmer 454k £1085 £239.00; Annaghmore farmer 402k £960 £239.00; Kilkeel farmer 404k £920 £228.00; Markethill farmer 456k £930 £203.00.

Friesian bullocks: Banbridge farmer 504k £965 £192.00; Lisburn farmer 704k £1295 £184.00; Keady farmer 518k £935 £181.00; Keady farmer 528k £905 £172.00; Keady farmer 590k £995 £169.00.

WEANLINGS

180 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality male weanlings from £230 to £291 for 330k at £960 from an Armagh farmer followed by £283 for 336k at £950 from a Rathfriland producer. Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £278 per 100 kilos for 230k at £640 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £264 for 246k at £650 for a Cullyhanna producer. All good quality heifers from £220 to £244 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings: Armagh farmer 330k £960 £291.00; Rathfriland farmer 336k £950 £283.00; Armagh farmer 264k £760 £288.0; Armagh farmer 234k £670 £286.00; Markethill farmer 290k £820 £283.00; Armagh farmer 316k £880 £279.00; Markethill farmer 294k £810 £276.00; Armagh farmer 272k £720 £265.00; Rathfriland farmer 346k £900 £260.00;

Heifer weanlings: Rathfriland farmer 230k £640 £278.00; Cullyhanna farmer 246k £650 £264.00; Rathfriland farmer 320k £780 £244.00; Rathfriland farmer 308k £750 £244.00; Armagh farmer 264k £620 £235.00; Derrynoose farmer 328k £760 £232.00; Derrynoose farmer 368k £840 £228.00.