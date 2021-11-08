Strong trade in the rings at Raphoe
There was a large entry of sheep last week at Raphoe Mart all of which met a strong trade around the ring and online.
Lambs sold at:
€80 to €100 for 27-32kgs
€100 to €120 for 33-40kgs
€120 to €140 for 41-46kgs
€140 to €157 for 47-55kgs
Fat Ewes sold from €80 to €166 each
There was a large entry of cattle this week at Raphoe Mart with brisk bidding for all stock on offer.
Quality cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €2.80/kg with plainer types selling from €2/kg to €2.50/kg.
Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.60/kg
Bullocks sold from €2/kg to €2.70/kg
Heifers sold from €2/kg to €2.80/kg
Fat Cows sold from €550/head to €2020/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €1030 over the weight
Beef Bullocks - €640 to €1205 over the weight
Store Bullocks - €400 to €1045 over the weight
Beef Heifers - €500 to €960 over the weight
Store Heifers - €350 to €830 over the weight