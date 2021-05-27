Strong trade of cattle at Pomeroy Mart, bullocks selling to £1170
A strong trade of cattle at Pomeroy with bullocks selling to £1170/550kg, heifers selling to £1360/590kg and fat cows selling to £1050/550kg.
Bullocks
M Begley £1170/550kg, M Boyd £1130/600kg, M Begley £1030/490kg, £1020/490kg, £920/490kg, £900/390kg, B Ward £990/460kg, J Bradley £980/460kg, P Campbell £970/390kg, £880/350kg, £870/310kg, £850/300kg, £810/280kg, B Ward £970/520kg, J Quinn £900/310kg, F McAleer £860/410kg, £860/390kg, £810/380kg, P McGarrity £860/360kg, J McGurk £850/380kg, £830/440kg, £780/370kg, B Quinn £830/310kg, J McAuley £800/360kg, £790/350kg, £790/320kg, £790/400kg, £780/320kg, £760/330kg, J Bradley £790/280kg, L Nugent £790/440kg, K Allen £770/320kg and A Gillis £770/320kg.
Heifers
O Girvan £1360/590kg, £1100/490kg, £980/560kg, P Begley £1300/560kg, £1170/540kg, D Keegan £1260/560kg, £1190/500kg, £1160/500kg, £1120/500kg, £1100/520kg, £1090/480kg, £1070/470kg, £1060/470kg, £1050/470kg, M Boyd £1190/560kg, £1160/570kg, £1120/570kg, D Kirk £1140/560kg, £1070/590kg, £1070/570kg, £1070/590kg, £1060/540kg, £1020/560kg, £1020/520kg, £1020/550kg, £960/530kg, B Ward £1050/510kg, M Begley £1050/520kg, K Rafferty £1040/510kg, £1040/490kg, £1000/470kg and K McAleer £980/450kg.
Fat cows
K McAleer £1050/550kg.