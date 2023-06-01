Strong weanling heifers selling to £1350 for 485kg Limousin at Lisnaskea

This week strong weanling heifers sold £1350 for a 485kg Limousin (£278) with a 450kg Limousin selling to £1210 (£269).

Smaller sorts sold to £1100 for a 330kg Limousin (£333) with a 295kg Limousin selling to £860 (£292).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1160 for a 355kg Charolais (£327) with a 325kg Charolais to £990 (£305) a 270kg Simmental to £845 (£313) and a 250kg Simmental to £785 (£314).

Livestock Markets

Leading prices as follows:

Weanling heifers

Fivemiletown producer 485kg Limousin to £1350 (£287) 450kg Limousin to £1210 (£269) 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1180 (£281) 440kg Limms. to £1160 twice (£264) and 415kg Limousin to £1050 (£253) Rosslea producer 330kg Limousin to £1100 (£333) 340kg Limousin to £890 (£262) and 295kg Limousin to £860 (£292) Derrylin producer 420kg Simmental to £965. Derrylin producer 340kg Limousin to £830 and 300kg Charolais to £805. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £580. Letterbreen producer 230kg Charolais to £570, 175kg Charolais to £400 and 200kg Charolais to £360.

Weanling steers and bulls

Rosslea producer 355kg Charolais to £1160 (£327) 350kg Charolais to £1010 (£289) and 325kg Charolais to £990 (£305) Fivemiletown producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £940(£250), 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 (£243) and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 (£247) Bellanaleck producer 335kg Simmental to £930 (£278) 330kg Simmental to £860 (£261) 270kg Simmental to £845 (£313) 250kg Simmental to £785 (£314) 300kg Simmental to £770 (£257) and 285kg Simmental to £765 (£268) Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £780 (£289) and Letterbreen producer 250kg Charolais to £550 and 245kg Charolais to £550.